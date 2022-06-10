Andrea Bocelli Announces 5-City 2022 Australian Tour

TEG VAN EGMOND is thrilled to announce one of the world's greatest classical stars, esteemed Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli, will return to Australian stages with a 70-piece orchestra and 60-person choir, this October/November for a 5-city national tour. Tickets go on sale from Friday 17 June, at 1.00pm (local time).

Drawing from his extensive back catalogue - which spans almost 3 decades - Maestro Bocelli is set to uplift Australian audiences with a stunning selection of soul-stirring arias, enduring love songs and beloved crossover hits.

Andrea Bocelli's tour kicks off in Brisbane on Tuesday 25th October before touring to Sydney, the Hunter Valley, Melbourne and Perth.

Andrea Bocelli 2022 Australian Tour Dates

- Tuesday 25 October Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

- Thursday 27 October Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

- Saturday 29 October Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

- Wednesday 2 November Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

- Saturday 5 November Perth, Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley

"The Australian tour dates are not just concerts to me, they are opportunities for us to immerse ourselves in musical beauty on a grand scale," Andrea Bocelli says. "For these upcoming shows, my aim is to restore some serenity and enter gently into people's hearts. If my previous tours are anything to go by, I've always found Australian audiences to be passionate, enthusiastic and friendly. I truly appreciate my generous and engaged Australian fanbase and am proud to be even a small part of the soundtrack to so many people's lives.

"With its ability to inspire and heal, music is its own language and I never tire of performing these songs - even the ones I've been singing in concert for more than 25 years! - because they move me so deeply. Music is essential nourishment for the human spirit. What better way to celebrate the joys of life than through song!"

Christo Van Egmond, TEG VAN EGMOND's Managing Director, says, "I'm overjoyed to announce that Andrea Bocelli, a true icon of the greatest Italian vocal tradition, will return to Australian stages this year! Only a handful of artists have done as much to popularise - and introduce newcomers to - the classical repertoire and Bocelli's extraordinary, God-given talent must be experienced live to be fully appreciated. We've never needed the uplifting, spiritual therapy of Bocelli's world-famous tenor more than we do right now."

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli made pop music audiences fall in love with classical opera. Originally perfecting his singing style under the guidance of mentor Franco Corelli, Bocelli's star began to rise when he won the 44th Sanremo Music Festival in 1994. Bocelli has since sold over 90 million records, boasts one of the most recognisable voices in modern music and has won a Golden Globe, 7 Classical BRITs and 7 World Music awards throughout his illustrious career to date.

When 1995's best-selling single Con te partirò (from Bocelli's self-titled second album) was reimagined as a duet with British soprano Sarah Brightman, this new version - Time To Say Goodbye, sung partly in English and released in 1998 - topped the charts all over the world.

In 1999, Bocelli released Sacred Arias, which remains the biggest-selling solo album in classical music history (over 5 million copies sold). Also that year, Bocelli scored a Guinness World Record for simultaneously holding the top 3 spots on the U.S. Classical Albums chart. The Tuscan tenor's Golden Globe-winning, goosebump-inducing Celine Dion duet, The Prayer, was released in 1999 as well.

By collaborating with artists such as Dua Lipa, Josh Groban and Ed SHeeran on his chart-topping album Si (2019), Bocelli introduced his brilliance to a whole new generation of fans.

On Easter Sunday, 2020, while his beloved Italy endured peak pandemic shutdown, Bocelli gifted us all a live-streamed concert. Performed in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral, Bocelli's Music For Hope concert quickly attracted the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube's history (more than 28 million global views in the first 24 hours).

Maestro Bocelli has dedicated his life to art and beauty. He has performed for 4 U.S. presidents, 3 popes and the British royal family and has also showcased his extraordinary talent at many major events, including the closing ceremony for the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.

When Bocelli's UEFA Euro 2020 opening ceremony performance of Nessun dorma was broadcast live from the Olympic Stadium in Rome in 2021, the Tuscan tenor immediately became an international trending topic. Later that year, Bocelli was called upon to open NYC's Homecoming Concert in Central Park, alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Patti Smith.

Given that the popular appeal of Bocelli's musical output extends far beyond the realms of opera and classical repertoire, the fact that his name is immortalised in star form on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame makes total sense. The 16x Grammy-winning composer/producer David Foster, a frequent collaborator, has often described Bocelli's voice as the most beautiful in the world. And at a time when we all need that special kind of hope and comfort that only live music can provide, the opportunity to experience Bocelli live is the answer to our prayers.

Of his upcoming Australian tour, which is bound to be one for the history books, Bocelli says, "It will be like finally being able to hug many friends I hadn't seen in a long time. The magic of a packed auditorium is incomparable."

Secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment and then prepare for standing ovations galore. You don't want miss this voice of an angel in full flight.