AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Will Tour Australia in 2022

The Australian Ballet and GWB Entertainment today announced that the musical An American in Paris will have its Australian premiere in 2022.

Hailed as a tour de force for its inventive choreography, the four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical tells the entrancing story of a young American soldier and a beautiful French girl, set against the iconic backdrop of the most romantic city in the world.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning MGM film, acclaimed director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon brings the enchantment and magic of Paris alive on stage with popular songs by George and Ira Gershwin, including I Got Rhythm, S Wonderful, But Not For Me and They Can't Take That Away From Me.

The Australian premiere season will run at QPAC's Lyric Theatre from 8 to 30 January 2022, followed by seasons at Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide from February, Crown Theatre, Perth from February, State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne from March, and Theatre Royal Sydney from April.

The national tour of An American in Paris is supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.

Tickets for the Brisbane season at QPAC are on sale Wednesday 20 October 2021 via qpac.com.au or 136 246 Join the wait list to be notified when tickets go on sale for Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney americaninparis.com.au.