Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Ground Floor Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Austin Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austin!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Austin:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

annie and billy dragoo 30%

pam fletcher friday 16%

The City Theatre Company 13%

Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 22%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 12%

NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Vortex Repertory 31%

Georgetown Palace Theatre 30%

Zach Theatre 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Ground Floor Theatre 24%

Long Center for the Performing Arts 19%

Vortex 18%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 59%

Kids Acting 38%

E.S.T.E.A.M Academy 3%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 47%

Jennifer Rose Davis - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theater - 2019 12%

pam fletcher friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020 26%

Rose Mitchell - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 16%

Kelsey Kimble - ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 18%

Dave Steakley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Zach Theatre - 2018 15%

Adam Roberts - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Trinity Street Players - 2014 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 33%

Olin Meadows - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - MAD Productions - 2018 13%

Lisa Scheps - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

Zach Theatre 40%

CTX Live Theatre 31%

Vortex Repertory 21%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 78%

Penfold Theatre Company 22%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 32%

Patrick Anthony - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 24%

Faith Castaneda - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Damon Brown - WISH - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 36%

kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019 30%

Reina Hardy - AGENT ANDROMEDA: THE ORION CRUSADE - Sky Candy - 2018 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 25%

Kirk Kelso - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Austin Theatre Project - 2015 10%

Jessica Brynn Cohen - KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 22%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre - 2019 15%

FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 22%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - The Archive Theater - 2019 13%

UNDOCUMENTS - Avante/Vortex - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 33%

Ann Marie Gordon - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 28%

Ann Marie Gordon - UNDERGROUND - Vortex Repertory - 2018 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nick Hart - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 38%

T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016 33%

Malyssa Quiles - ALABASTER - Shrewd Productions - 2020 30%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 24%

Zach Theatre 23%

EmilyAnn Theater 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 21%

Sam Evans - THOUROGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Cedar Ridge High Schoop - 2019 16%

Sarah Marie Curry - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 15%

