"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at the Hobby Center on Sale This Week
The engagement will run June 1 – 13, 2027.
Tickets for the Houston premiere of the touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at the Hobby Center will go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10AM. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play the Hobby Center for a limited two-week engagement, June 1 – 13, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season.
ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
Since the publication of J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter novel, the series has expanded into a global entertainment franchise. In addition to the best-selling novels, the franchise includes eight Harry Potter films, three Fantastic Beasts films, the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, video and mobile games from Portkey Games, merchandise, and five themed lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.
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