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Tickets for the Houston premiere of the touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at the Hobby Center will go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10AM. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play the Hobby Center for a limited two-week engagement, June 1 – 13, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Since the publication of J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter novel, the series has expanded into a global entertainment franchise. In addition to the best-selling novels, the franchise includes eight Harry Potter films, three Fantastic Beasts films, the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, video and mobile games from Portkey Games, merchandise, and five themed lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 8% 4 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 5 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 10% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% 5 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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