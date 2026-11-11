Tickets to DEATH BECOMES HER Austin Premiere at Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Week

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Tickets for the national tour of Death Becomes Her will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Death Becomes Her will make its Austin premiere at Bass Concert Hall for a limited one-week engagement, April 27 to May 2, 2027, as part of the Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin 2026-2027 Season.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by The TRC Company, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her is available via Concord Theatricals Recordings on all streaming and digital platforms and CD and 2-LP vinyl.

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Related Stories 1 DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement

Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER go on sale for its three-week engagement at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, where the national tour will launch.