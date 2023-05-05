Theatre Arlington Presents ON GOLDEN POND

On Golden Pond  will open on Friday, May 5th and run through May 21.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE Photo 2 Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE
Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Theatre Arlington Presents ON GOLDEN POND

Theatre Arlington is thrilled to open the third installment in our 50th Anniversary season, On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson. This classic play follows an elderly couple spending their summer at their lake house, where they reconnect with their estranged daughter. The story is a heartfelt meditation on the complications of aging, family, and forgiveness.

Audiences might be most familiar with the popular 1981 film adaptation of Thompson's play, starring Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda, and Jane Fonda. While the movie received ten Academy Award nominations and ultimately won three, the world premiere stage production was a critical darling in its own right. The Craig Anderson-directed Broadway premiere opened in February of 1979 and ran for 126 performances. The production would ultimately take home 5 Drama Desk awards including "Outstanding New Play", and actress Frances Sternhagen would receive the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Theatre Arlington's Executive Producer Steven D. Morris will direct the local rendition of this classic, starring two titans of Dallas-Fort Worth theatre in Deborah Brown as Ethel Thayer and David Coffee and Norman Thayer Jr.

Brown's extensive acting career includes the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County's Elston Brooks Lifetime Achievement Award, a 15-year tenure as a Resident Company Member at the Casa Mañana Playhouse, and countless other credits in the region, appearing in plays and musicals with Granbury Opera House, Bass Performance Hall, Stage West, WaterTower Theatre, and Dallas Theater Center.

Her co-star David Coffee has an equally extensive record of success. Several highlights across his 54-year career include his own Live Theatre League of Tarrant County's Elston Brooks Lifetime Achievement Award, a decade of work as a touring actor, 91 productions with Casa Mañana since his 1968 debut, and 62 productions with the North Shore Music Theatre in Massachusetts across three decades.

The remainder of the cast is rounded out with the charming young Camden Duyck as Billy Ray, seasoned performer Michael Green as Charlie, and beloved Theatre Arlington mainstays Cindy and Rodney Honeycutt as Chelsea and Bill Ray. This character-centered story, and its bittersweet promises of new beginnings, pairs beautifully with this strong cast and their diverse skillsets.

The world of the play is filled out with the exceptional talents of the production staff, featuring Production and Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Rebecca Rickey (Assistant Stage Manager), Bryan Stevenson (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Hannah Bell (Costume Designer), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Kevin Brown (Set Dresser).




RELATED STORIES - Austin

Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE Photo
Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE

ZACH Theatre has announced cast and creatives for Noises Off written by Michael Frayn.

Drop Dead Comedy Thriller THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Continues Through May 14 At C Photo
Drop Dead Comedy Thriller THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Continues Through May 14 At City Theatre

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2023 Season with The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940. May 4 - 14 at Genesis Fellowship Hall.

Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines Photo
Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines

There are few things that make me happier than entering a theatre packed with smiling, joyful audience members of all ages. CINDERELLA elicited laughter, joy and a heartfelt standing ovation the evening I attended.

Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Jarrott Productions Photo
Review: MOTHER OF THE MAID at Jarrott Productions

Jarrott Production's MOTHER OF THE MAID by Jane Anderson is currently playing at Ground Floor Theatre. Sadly this oddly clunky script is more puzzling than entertaining despite a valiant effort by the director, cast and crew.


More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Arlington Presents ON GOLDEN POND
The Filigree Theatre Presents Their Gold & Silver GalaThe Filigree Theatre Presents Their Gold & Silver Gala
Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRECast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE
Drop Dead Comedy Thriller THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Continues Through May 14 At City TheatreDrop Dead Comedy Thriller THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 Continues Through May 14 At City Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Baker's Wife
The Alchemy Theatre (5/05-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sanctuary City
Ground Floor Theatre (5/19-6/02)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trip to Bountiful
Bastrop Opera House (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling
San Angelo PAC/Brooks and Bates Theater (5/28-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OLIVER - THE MUSICAL
Hill Country Community Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days - A Work-in-Progress
The VORTEX (8/17-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pet Dick
Jarrott Productions (9/01-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ON GOLDEN POND
Hill Country Community Theatre (4/14-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperately Seeking Comfortable Shoes
jkjk (6/21-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jungle Book: Jangal Ki Kahani
Austin Scottish Rite Theater (4/22-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU