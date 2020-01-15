The Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre Holds Pride Night
Join Merge Dance Company for PRIDE Night at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Your purchased ticket will include entrance to Merge's performance and the post-show reception with the cast.
PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (405 Moon St)
TICKET PRICES: $13 Adult | $10 Senior / Child | $8 TXST Student
plus $2 processing fee for tickets online or at the window.
https://txstatepresents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=6
BOX OFFICE OPENS (1) HOUR BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE
SEATING BEGINS BY (30) MINUTES BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE
Special Event Parking for all fine arts events occurring in Theatre Center and Performing Arts Center is Now only available in the Edward Gary Street Garage.
CONTACT: Texas State Presents | 512-245-6500