Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Original Choreography on Stage in PULSE, Presented by Dance Repertory Theatre in Austin
PULSE Presents Original Choreography Performed by Dance Repertory Theatre
PULSE, presented by Dance Repertory Theatre at UT Austin, opens November 13 at the Oscar G. Brockett Theatre, with tickets available now. BUY TICKETS
Texas Theatre and Dance presents PULSE, a program of original choreography by faculty and guest artists, woven together and performed by the award-winning student dance company Dance Repertory Theatre. The program, under the artistic direction of Gesel R. Mason, runs November 13-20, 2026, in Austin.
Drawing inspiration from modern and contemporary styles, social and communal dance forms, and African diasporic dance traditions, the works in PULSE explore identity, transformation, rhythm and resilience.
The featured works and choreographers are Pulsars: Opening/Interludes by Gesel R. Mason, in collaboration with the dancers; Line Dance by Magdalena Jarkowiec Riley, in collaboration with the dancers; Almost Human by Vershawn Sanders-Ward, in collaboration with the dancers; and Inside by Marjani Forté-Saunders/7NMS, in collaboration with the dancers, a Haruka Weiser Memorial Commissioned Artist work.
Performances are scheduled for November 13 at 7:30 p.m. (preview), November 14 at 7:30 p.m., November 15 at 2:00 p.m., and November 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.
Learn more about PULSE presented by Dance Repertory Theatre
For more information on the Department of Theatre and Dance at The University of Texas at Austin, visit https://theatredance.utexas.edu/.
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