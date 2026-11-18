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Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to the Long Center in Austin on Sunday, November 29 for his 2026 Christmas Tour. Following last year's completely sold-out run, the holiday concert is back for another evening of music and warmth. Get Tickets.

Accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from Odom's acclaimed Christmas albums, and performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.

With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and a message of peace and unity, Leslie Odom, Jr. brings the spirit of the season to life in a show that is equal parts soulful, uplifting, and unforgettable.

The performance takes place at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78704. For more information, call 512-474-5664.

Get Tickets to Leslie Odom, Jr.'s 2026 Christmas Tour at the Long Center.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% 4 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 5 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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