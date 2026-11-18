"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Leslie Odom, Jr. - The Christmas Tour in Austin
Leslie Odom, Jr. at the Long Center
Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. returns to the Long Center in Austin on Sunday, November 29 for his 2026 Christmas Tour. Following last year's completely sold-out run, the holiday concert is back for another evening of music and warmth. Get Tickets.
Accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from Odom's acclaimed Christmas albums, and performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.
With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and a message of peace and unity, Leslie Odom, Jr. brings the spirit of the season to life in a show that is equal parts soulful, uplifting, and unforgettable.
The performance takes place at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78704. For more information, call 512-474-5664.
Get Tickets to Leslie Odom, Jr.'s 2026 Christmas Tour at the Long Center.
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