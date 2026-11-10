STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at City Theatre Austin for Holiday Run

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City Theatre Austin will celebrate the 2026 holidays with Robert Harling's comedic gem, Steel Magnolias. Under the direction of guest director Tracy Arnold. Performances run December 4 – 20 at Genesis Fellowship Hall.

In the haven of a Louisiana beauty parlor, where anybody who's “anybody” gets their hair done, six distinctly different women come together to share secrets, gossip, and bare their souls learning to embrace themselves, and the future, with love and laughter.

The outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the shy yet determined Annelle, the curmudgeonly Ouiser, the eccentric yet sensible Miss Clairee, and the respected and admired M'Lynn and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town. Filled with hilarious Southern repartee and humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play draws on the town's underlying strength – and love – that gives the story and the characters the special qualities that make them truly touching, funny, and marvelously amiable company, in good times and in bad.

In 1987, when Robert Harling announced that he had written a play, his Louisiana parents were dumbfounded. A struggling New York actor with a never-used law degree, their son hadn't been known to compose anything more creative than a college term paper. Then there was his play's subject matter. Just six months after the death of his 32-year-old sister from complications of diabetes, Harling was telling the story of her death and transforming it into a comedy. 'I don't think my family knew how to react,' admits Harling. 'It was sort of like, 'You've written a comedy about that?'” That was then. And now, Steel Magnolias has become one of the most widely produced plays of all time. Critics raved, calling the play “A joy” and “deeply moving and skillfully crafted.” Harling went on to adapt the script into a screenplay for the original film version with an all - star cast that included Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley MacLaine. He later concentrated his work as a screenwriter, creating screenplays for the films The First Wives Club and The Evening Star, the sequel to Terms of Endearment.

Guest director Tracy Arnold is no stranger to leading City Theatre productions. She has directed The Graduate, Bus Stop, All My Sons, Other Desert Cites, Reckless, The Trip to Bountiful, Christmas Belles, Escaped Alone, and the rave show Calendar Girls. The production features the talented cast of Christina Little-Manly (Truvy), Emily Wager (Annelle), Terri Bennett (Clairee), Judith Laird (Ouiser), Shannon Embry (M'Lynn), and Ashley Cronan (Shelby). Beginning its 21st Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. Put a little theatre in your life!

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling

December 4 - 20. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722

General Seating $20-25. Center Reserved $30-35. Group, senior, and student discounts.

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