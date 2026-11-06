SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES to Open at The Vortex

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Different Stages will present Ray Bradbury's dark fantasy SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES at The Vortex in Austin, Texas, opening its 2026-2027 season. Performances will run November 13 to December 5, 2026

Something Wicked This Way Comes is a dark fantasy by Ray Bradbury about two boys, Jim Nightshade and Will Halloway, who confront a sinister, magical carnival that arrives in their Midwestern town just before Halloween. The carnival, led by the mysterious Mr. Dark, preys on people's secret desires, offering wishes in exchange for their life force, forcing the boys and Will's father to fight against this evil. Adapting his own literary classic for the stage, Ray Bradbury weaves a classic tale of good and evil, perfectly capturing the wonder of youth and October’s skies of orange and ash gray at twilight. Using shadows, puppetry, and live actors, we take a nightmare carousel journey through the darkness to explore the perilous threshold between the innocence of childhood and the terrifying reality of growing up.

Direction and puppet design by Melissa McKnight. Something Wicked This Way Comes features Riemann Verdeflor, Christopher Saenz, Michael Costilla, Pablo Muñoz-Evers, Michael Harlan, Jim Bast, Michael Osborn, Katherine Schroeder, Stephanie Salama, Carley Robinson, and Bart Williamson.

Performances are Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 6 PM. There is no performance on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26. Added performance Wednesday December 2, 2026 8pm. Ticket prices are $15-$39 pick your price.

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