Review: WELCOME TO TERROR TERRACE: A HALLOWEEN VARIETY SHOW at Fallout Theater

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fallout Theater brought a different kind of Halloween entertainment to downtown Austin with Welcome to Terror Terrace: A Halloween Variety Show, a raunchy horror-comedy that mixed sketch comedy, original music, drag, burlesque, and plenty of adult humor.

Created by Mimi Meier, Holly Hart Raiborn, and Greg Phelps, the show took place in a rundown apartment building occupied by an assortment of monsters and one unfortunate human. When the tenants discovered that their landlord planned to sell the property, they had to find a way to save their home. It was a loose storyline that provided an excuse for an evening of increasingly outrageous performances.

Imagine Little Shop of Horrors meeting a late-night musical theatre cabaret, with a generous helping of striptease and sexual innuendo. The result was a wild collection of musical numbers, comedy sketches, and provocative dancing that embraced the absurdity of its premise.

The young ensemble was energetic, funny, and unapologetic. The performers threw themselves into the material with enthusiasm, whether delivering deliberately inappropriate jokes, singing, or dancing their way through the show's more suggestive moments. The humor ranged from clever to downright ridiculous, and while not every joke landed equally well, a few made me cringe. But I'm pretty sure that was the point! The cast's commitment to the absurdity kept the evening entertaining.

Some of the funniest moments happened before the show had even officially begun. As the audience arrived and settled into their seats, an Oracle entertained the room with a clever sketch that immediately established the evening's playful tone. Another highlight was Frankenstein selling props, some of which were decidedly on the raunchier side. The live musician and tap dancing added a welcome musical element to the evening and were among the most traditional performances.

Founded in 2018, Fallout Theater has built a reputation for alternative comedy, offering improv, sketch, and stand-up performances in its intimate underground venue on Lavaca Street. Terror Terrace fit comfortably within that tradition while expanding into a more elaborate theatrical production. Supported in part by an Elevate Grant from the City of Austin, the show brought together local comedians, musicians, dancers, and burlesque performers for an ambitious Halloween celebration.

Terror Terrace has closed for the season, but this is a comedy troupe worth keeping an eye on. If you enjoy irreverent humor and unconventional theatre, don't miss their next production. It's the kind of entertainment best enjoyed with a group of friends who appreciate a little theatrical mischief.

Welcome to Terror Terrace: A Halloween Variety Show

Created by Mimi Meier, Holly Hart Raiborn, and Greg Phelps

Fallout Theater

616 Lavaca Street

Austin, TX 78701

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone