When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Review: WELCOME TO TERROR TERRACE: A HALLOWEEN VARIETY SHOW at Fallout Theater
Monsters, burlesque, and outrageous comedy made for an unconventional Halloween night out.
Fallout Theater brought a different kind of Halloween entertainment to downtown Austin with Welcome to Terror Terrace: A Halloween Variety Show, a raunchy horror-comedy that mixed sketch comedy, original music, drag, burlesque, and plenty of adult humor.
Created by Mimi Meier, Holly Hart Raiborn, and Greg Phelps, the show took place in a rundown apartment building occupied by an assortment of monsters and one unfortunate human. When the tenants discovered that their landlord planned to sell the property, they had to find a way to save their home. It was a loose storyline that provided an excuse for an evening of increasingly outrageous performances.
Imagine Little Shop of Horrors meeting a late-night musical theatre cabaret, with a generous helping of striptease and sexual innuendo. The result was a wild collection of musical numbers, comedy sketches, and provocative dancing that embraced the absurdity of its premise.
The young ensemble was energetic, funny, and unapologetic. The performers threw themselves into the material with enthusiasm, whether delivering deliberately inappropriate jokes, singing, or dancing their way through the show's more suggestive moments. The humor ranged from clever to downright ridiculous, and while not every joke landed equally well, a few made me cringe. But I'm pretty sure that was the point! The cast's commitment to the absurdity kept the evening entertaining.
Some of the funniest moments happened before the show had even officially begun. As the audience arrived and settled into their seats, an Oracle entertained the room with a clever sketch that immediately established the evening's playful tone. Another highlight was Frankenstein selling props, some of which were decidedly on the raunchier side. The live musician and tap dancing added a welcome musical element to the evening and were among the most traditional performances.
Founded in 2018, Fallout Theater has built a reputation for alternative comedy, offering improv, sketch, and stand-up performances in its intimate underground venue on Lavaca Street. Terror Terrace fit comfortably within that tradition while expanding into a more elaborate theatrical production. Supported in part by an Elevate Grant from the City of Austin, the show brought together local comedians, musicians, dancers, and burlesque performers for an ambitious Halloween celebration.
Terror Terrace has closed for the season, but this is a comedy troupe worth keeping an eye on. If you enjoy irreverent humor and unconventional theatre, don't miss their next production. It's the kind of entertainment best enjoyed with a group of friends who appreciate a little theatrical mischief.
Welcome to Terror Terrace: A Halloween Variety Show
Created by Mimi Meier, Holly Hart Raiborn, and Greg Phelps
Fallout Theater
616 Lavaca Street
Austin, TX 78701
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