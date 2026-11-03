Review: THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE at Doug Smith Performance Center

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It is always beautiful to see a comedy that reminds us that life doesn't stop being interesting, complicated, romantic, or downright ridiculous once we reach a certain age. Georgetown Palace Theatre's production of THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE, directed by Lorri Boyd and playing at the Doug Smith Performance Center through November 15, delivers that message with plenty of Southern sass, outrageous situations, and a generous helping of heart.

A sequel to the popular comedy ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID, THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE reunites four longtime friends who have discovered that growing older doesn't necessarily mean growing wiser or settling down. When Deedra Wingate purchases Laurelton Oaks, a familiar wedding venue with a long history in their lives, her friends Libby Ruth, Monette, and Charlie join her in transforming the property into "Occasionally Yours," an events center prepared to accommodate nearly any celebration life might offer. Unfortunately, life has a rather expansive imagination when it comes to what can go wrong.

The women have plenty of personal complications to navigate as well. Monette is weathering yet another divorce with her usual flamboyant flair, Charlie is questioning the direction of her life, and Libby Ruth has returned to college while navigating some unexpectedly enthusiastic romantic attention from her husband. Deedra, meanwhile, must contend with Sedalia Ellicott, the property's former owner, who seems determined to remain involved in every decision. Over the course of a year, the women encounter an assortment of celebrations and catastrophes, from baby showers and memorial services to increasingly improbable romantic adventures. The resulting comedy is frequently outrageous, occasionally bawdy, and ultimately quite affectionate toward its characters.

The Doug Smith Performance Center provides a nice, open setting for this production, with stadium-style audience seating facing a flat performance space. Christopher Bratton's scenic design creates a beautifully appointed Southern gathering room that feels like a typical room in a venue but also comfortably lived in. A nice bar set, floral arrangements, delicate lace runners, a dining table dressed with a tatted-edge tablecloth, potted plants, framed artwork, and handsome wooden doors establish the character of Laurelton Oaks/Occasionally Yours immediately. A fireplace anchors the space, while carefully selected decorative touches, including a soft pink throw with luxurious tassels, contribute to the room's welcoming atmosphere. Particularly charming is a painting of four women above the fireplace, revealed in the second act, that serves as a subtle visual reflection of the friendship at the center of the story.

Faith Castaneda's lighting design enhances the setting, beginning with attractive patterns projected onto the walls during the preshow. The musical selections before the performance, featuring primarily female country artists, establish a spirited atmosphere of independence and feminine strength before the first line is spoken. Throughout the production, the sound design contributes some particularly effective moments, including an extended thunderstorm that remains convincingly present without overwhelming the dialogue. The addition of actual water dripping onto the stage during the storm is an especially delightful theatrical detail, bringing the venue's deteriorating condition into the room with the characters. Other musical cues, including some wonderfully suggestive stripper music, provide additional comic punctuation.

Camryn Patterson's costume design is a standout element of the production. Each character's wardrobe offers an immediate sense of personality, social expectations, and individual temperament. Sedalia's comfortable, somewhat old-fashioned attire reflects her established habits and carefully managed world, while Charlie's practical, earthy clothing speaks to her more grounded personality. Libby Ruth's modest, church-ish wardrobe reinforces her outwardly conventional nature, making some of her more surprising moments especially funny. Deedra's polished, glamorous clothing reflects the confidence and authority of a retired judge, while Monette's revealing, colorful, and occasionally outrageous outfits announce that this is a woman with absolutely no intention of disappearing quietly into middle age. One particularly memorable costume associated with a baby shower is worth the price of admission for the visual joke alone.

The five-member ensemble works beautifully together, creating a believable circle of women whose long friendships allow them to challenge, tease, comfort, and occasionally exasperate one another. Dani Grace Kopf brings considerable presence to Deedra Wingate, the retired judge whose determination to manage her new business is continually tested by the chaos surrounding her. Kopf captures Deedra's authority while allowing the character's frustrations and affection for her friends to emerge naturally.

Brandy Roth gives Charlie Collins a wonderfully earthy quality, balancing practical humor with the uncertainty of a woman reconsidering what she wants from the years ahead. Charlie's personal journey provides one of the play's more thoughtful threads, particularly when she observes, "There may not be anything we can do about aging, but we can make each day count." Roth allows that sentiment to land without turning the comedy into a lecture, reminding us that beneath the absurdity are recognizable questions about purpose, identity, and the passage of time.

Lisa Keating is delightful as Libby Ruth Ames, whose seemingly conventional demeanor conceals an increasingly independent spirit. Keating has a lovely sense of comic restraint, finding humor in quiet reactions as readily as in the more openly ridiculous situations. Libby Ruth's decision to return to college, coupled with her growing willingness to define her own priorities, makes her an unexpectedly compelling figure. There is a gently feminist undercurrent to her story: a woman who has spent much of her life fulfilling familiar expectations discovering that she is still entitled to ambitions, intellectual curiosity, and a future of her own choosing.

Meredith Brand makes Sedalia Ellicott a thoroughly enjoyable presence. Initially prim, particular, and reluctant to relinquish control of her former property, Sedalia gradually discovers that she, too, might have some living left to do. Brand handles the character's transformation with warmth and excellent comic instincts, allowing Sedalia's carefully maintained composure to give way to the possibilities of romance and a less rigidly ordered life.

And then there is Christina Little-Manley as Monette Gentry, who very nearly steals the evening. Little-Manley embraces every extravagant, saucy, gloriously inappropriate nuance of this character with infectious enthusiasm. Monette is a woman who says what everyone else is thinking, wears what she pleases, and refuses to apologize for taking up space in the world. Her romantic misadventures and unfiltered observations provide some of the production's biggest laughs, but Little-Manley also gives her an appealing humanity. Beneath the outrageous clothing and larger-than-life personality is a woman determined to keep experiencing everything life has to offer. Monette may be the most flamboyant member of the group, but she is also, in many ways, its most unapologetic voice.

The script offers plenty of opportunities for physical and situational comedy, and Boyd makes good use of them. A chair associated with sciatic nerve troubles becomes an unexpectedly hilarious recurring bit, while a memorial service involving a Crock-Pot produces one of the evening's most gloriously absurd moments. Another sequence involving a gathering where seemingly everyone is named John provides a delightful escalation of comic confusion. These are the kinds of jokes that could easily become excessive in less capable hands, but the cast commits wholeheartedly to the ridiculousness, inviting the audience to enjoy every increasingly improbable development.

What makes THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE especially appealing, however, is that its humor grows out of something recognizable. These women have known one another long enough to dispense with many of the social niceties that govern newer friendships. They can be blunt, meddlesome, outrageous, and occasionally selfish, but they also show up for one another. Their friendship provides the stability that allows each woman to take risks, make mistakes, and discover new possibilities.

Truly, it may even be quietly radical placing five mature women at the center of a comedy and allowing them to be ambitious, sexual, uncertain, opinionated, adventurous, and gloriously imperfect. Too often, stories about women of a certain age limit their possibilities to nostalgia or resignation. Here, the characters are still making plans, pursuing relationships, changing careers, and discovering who they might become. The play's humor may be broad, but its underlying affirmation is genuine: growing older does not require growing smaller.

Georgetown Palace Theatre's production benefits from an engaging ensemble, attractive technical design, and a director who understands the affectionate absurdity of the material. Even the preshow announcements contribute to the good humor of the evening, including a particularly amusing reminder about navigating the performance space that concluded with "no need to test anyone's hip replacement tonight." The welcoming atmosphere extends to the front-of-house experience, where staff members are attentive and helpful in assisting patrons.

Rating: PG – Often suitable for ages 8 and up, but parents should review the specific content before bringing younger or more sensitive viewers. Contains some mature content.

Content Warning: Contains mature themes, including sexual content, infidelity, and addiction.

THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE is an entertaining celebration of friendship, resilience, and the sometimes ridiculous business of continuing to live fully. It offers plenty of laughter, some wonderfully outrageous surprises, and a reminder that the best chapters of our lives may not be the ones we expected.

After all, if there's one thing these ladies understand, it's that a second-to-last chance is still a chance worth taking.





THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE

by Jones Hope Wooten

Theater Company: Georgetown Palace Theatre

Venue: Doug Smith Performance Center, 206 West 2nd Street, Georgetown, TX

October 16-November 15, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm

Run Time: 120 minutes with an intermission

Tickets: $18-38

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