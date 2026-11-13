Review: THE POISON CIRCUS at Bottle Alley Theatre

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Carnivals, for all their fun, can also be a little unsettling. The lights beckon, the music plays, and the promise of something extraordinary waits just beyond the entrance. Yet beneath the bright colors, peculiar characters, and carefully orchestrated chaos, there is often something darker lurking. Bottle Alley Theatre embraces that contradiction with THE POISON CIRCUS, an imaginative and sometimes enigmatic theatrical experience that invites audiences to look beyond the spectacle and consider the complicated business of being human.

Conceived by Chris Fontanes, co-directed by Faith Sanders and Trace Turner, and devised by the ensemble, THE POISON CIRCUS draws inspiration from the 22 cards of the Tarot's Major Arcana. Each card becomes the foundation for a theatrical vignette, blending physical performance, storytelling, music, humor, and moments of unexpected emotional vulnerability. The result is a production that resists conventional theatrical structure, preferring instead to create a world in which meaning emerges through imagery, metaphor, and the connections audiences make for themselves.

The experience begins before the performance itself. In the backyard of The Paper Plate Gallery, Bottle Alley has created a delightfully ramshackle carnival environment, complete with vendors, games, and opportunities for audiences to interact with the circus performers. Carnival tickets become currency for games and other attractions, adding another layer of playful immersion. The atmosphere captures the noisy, chaotic spirit of a traveling carnival, where a certain amount of disorder is not only expected but enthusiastically encouraged.

The venue is particularly effective in encountering this strange little circus in an outdoor space that feels both intimate and removed from the ordinary world. Scenery by Remy Joslin transforms the backyard into a convincing, if decidedly unconventional, theatrical environment. The makeshift circus setting, with its layered textures and carefully assembled details, feels weathered, peculiar, and a little ragged. It is a space that appears to have accumulated its own history, as though these clowns really have been traveling together for decades, carrying their stories and their belongings from one performance to the next.

Costume Designer Luna Gomberg, with costume construction by Courtney King, deserves particular praise. The costumes are beautiful, imaginative, and rich with character. Each performer possesses a distinct visual identity, and the collective effect is an assortment of personalities that seem to have wandered out of several different dreams and somehow found themselves sharing the same circus tent. The designs embrace the production's eccentricity without sacrificing the individuality of the characters.

Sound design by Trace Turner contributes significantly to the atmosphere. Music is an important element throughout the experience, and the live musical moments are especially effective. The Poison Circus Song is a particular highlight, with its clever use of whispering creating an eerie, almost conspiratorial quality. It is the sort of musical moment that lingers in the imagination long after the performance has ended. Luis Sandoval's lighting design further supports the production's shifting moods, helping move the audience between carnival spectacle and moments of greater intimacy.

The ensemble consists of eleven performers, each portraying a distinctive circus personality: Remy Joslin as Miss Direction Leading, Kaylynn Yarelle as Kid Roulette, Sadie Okerstrom as Safrole, Shelby Breda as Queenie, Jeff Dorman as Almos, Rachel West as Lucky, Aurora Villarreal as Visenya Astley, Phoenix Shaw as Link, Lligany Otaduy as Gigi Green, Mon Darter as Rath, and Meagan Majors as Cosmo Astley.

The performers collectively create an environment in which the boundaries between actor, character, and audience are intentionally blurred. Remy Joslin's Miss Direction Leading is particularly intriguing, embodying the sort of mysterious, unpredictable presence that makes one wonder whether following this character would lead to enlightenment or an exceptionally entertaining disaster. Perhaps both.

One of the production's most interesting structural choices is also one of its challenges. Although the ensemble has created 22 scenes inspired by the Major Arcana, audiences experience only one of four possible arrangements on any given evening. A card is drawn to determine which version of the circus will unfold, meaning that a single visit reveals only approximately one-quarter of the complete theatrical journey.

This approach is wonderfully appropriate to the Tarot-inspired premise. Chance becomes part of the storytelling, and each performance offers a different combination of characters, themes, and experiences. It also means that the production can feel somewhat enigmatic, particularly for an audience encountering the work for the first time. Connections between the individual vignettes are not always immediately apparent, and the larger narrative remains deliberately incomplete.

Yet perhaps that incompleteness is precisely the point.

Life rarely presents itself as a neatly organized narrative. We encounter fragments, make connections, misunderstand intentions, and gradually assemble meaning from experiences that do not always appear related. THE POISON CIRCUS seems comfortable allowing its audiences to do the same.

Beneath the carnival's boisterous exterior, there are moments of genuine emotional weight. The production explores despair, longing, fear, vulnerability, and the complicated relationship between what we desire and what we believe ourselves capable of achieving. Its philosophical observations emerge almost unexpectedly from the theatrical chaos.

"Can true love really exist with fear?"

"Open your eyes, what you see is already a memory."

"The bigger the fantasy, the harder the fall."

"If I can't do it, then what was all the wanting for?"

These questions and observations suggest a production interested in considerably more than carnival entertainment. They speak to the fragile nature of relationships, the relentless passage of time, the dangers of expectation, and the painful distance that sometimes exists between aspiration and reality.

There are particularly resonant connections to the experience of trauma and the ways human beings carry their histories into the present. The clowns may be exaggerated, colorful, and occasionally absurd, but the emotions beneath their performances are recognizable. Their stories touch a wide spectrum of human experience, inviting audiences to consider how fear, grief, disappointment, and hope shape our understanding of ourselves.

The tension between chaos and balance is especially compelling. The circus appears to exist in a perpetual state of near-collapse, yet there is an underlying order holding everything together. Its inhabitants are strange, wounded, and frequently unpredictable, but they have constructed a community within their shared disorder. The production seems to suggest that balance is not necessarily the absence of chaos, but the ability to find meaning and connection within it.

This is not a production that provides easy answers, nor does it attempt to make every theatrical choice immediately accessible. Some scenes resonate more strongly than others, and the episodic structure occasionally makes it difficult to sustain an emotional connection from one vignette to the next. Audiences accustomed to conventional storytelling may find themselves searching for a narrative thread that the production has no intention of providing.

However, the willingness to embrace uncertainty is also one of Bottle Alley's greatest strengths. The company has built its artistic identity around experimentation, risk-taking, and a refusal to be confined by traditional theatrical expectations. THE POISON CIRCUS is an excellent example of that philosophy in practice. Its artists trust audiences to engage with unfamiliar forms of storytelling and to discover their own interpretations rather than simply receive a predetermined message.

Ultimately, THE POISON CIRCUS is an imaginative, visually engaging, and frequently thought-provoking theatrical adventure. Its beautiful costumes, inventive environment, effective music, and committed ensemble create a world that is simultaneously playful and unsettling. More importantly, beneath the spectacle lies a surprisingly tender examination of the fears, disappointments, desires, and memories that make us human

I recommend taking a chance on THE POISON CIRCUS. Arrive early, explore the carnival, play a game or two, and allow yourself to be drawn into its peculiar world. For those who enjoy experimental theatre, immersive performance, and storytelling that invites reflection rather than providing simple conclusions, Bottle Alley offers a distinctive experience well worth exploring. With four different versions of the performance, there is also good reason to return and discover another piece of the journey.

Because of its mature themes, emotional intensity, and darker subject matter, this production is not recommended for young children. Adult audiences and older teens comfortable with experimental theatre and challenging material are more likely to appreciate its unusual rewards.

And remember, in this circus, what you see may already be a memory.

THE POISON CIRCUS by Bottle Alley Ensemble

Venue: The Paper Plate Gallery, 3601 McNeil Drive, House A, Austin, TX, 78727

Performance Dates: November 5-22, 2026, Thursdays - Sundays, 8:00 pm

Run Time: 60 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $22.50

Ticket Link: https://www.bottlealleytheatre.com/shop

Content Advisory: Adult audiences. Contains strong language, sexual references, mature themes, and frank discussions of relationships and sexuality. Some humor reflects the social attitudes of the 1980s.

More on Bottle Alley Theatre Recent Articles Interview: Step Right Up: A Conversation Chris Fontanes, Faith Sanders, Trace Turner of THE POISON CIRCUS at Bottle Alley Theatre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone