Review: THE EGG PLAY at The Rosette

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Noah Masterson's The Egg, an absurdist dark comedy produced by The Zahir in Austin, takes weird storytelling to a whole new level. Don't get me wrong, it's funny and interesting, but there's also a sense that we're walking into the middle of a much larger story, one whose secrets we haven't quite figured out yet. And perhaps that's part of the fun.

Set on Earth in the distant future, The Egg introduces a society where humans have been technologically "enhanced" with chips that can be switched on and off, making them better or worse at being human. The population also includes mutants with unusual abilities, androids capable of human emotions, and a few creatures that defy explanation. Some people grow feathers, others lay eggs, and one artist produces masterpieces by vomiting them.

Yes, you read that correctly. I'm not hallucinating!

At the center of the story is Mavis (Jessica Brynn Cohen), an art historian and university professor hiding a genetic secret. Her closest companion is a computer-generated holographic therapist (Laura D'Eramo) who, ironically, seems more human than many of the actual people around her. When Mavis meets Raymond (Justin Smith), a feather-faced hacker unhappy with the effects of technology on society, the two quickly fall in love. Raymond is rebelling against a system controlled by Agnes (Danu Mara), a ruthless businesswoman whose fear of death drives her obsession with immortality and the release of a dangerous new "technology."

Helping maintain Agnes' power is Hortensia (Meg Hobgood), a propagandist who manipulates public opinion, along with a group of sinister androids known as the Dollums. Add an intellectually advanced lizard named Hector (Michael Morse), a mute artist named Chuy (Frank Rivera) with a rather unpleasant creative process, and an assortment of townspeople caught in the machinery of technological control, and you begin to understand just how unusual this world is.

Masterson's concept raises some interesting questions about the future of technology and how much control we may eventually surrender over our own behavior and emotions. We're already living in a world where algorithms influence what we see, what we believe, and even how we feel about one another. The Egg takes that idea a few steps further, imagining a society where technology can alter human behavior at the flip of a switch. What happens when our emotions are no longer entirely our own? And who gets to decide what makes us better humans? There's also a wonderful irony in watching an AI therapist display more compassion and understanding than the humans around her. Perhaps the strangest part of Masterson's futuristic world is how easily we can imagine getting there.

There's certainly a lot to take in.

Under the direction of David Ritch, the story moves through a rapid succession of short scenes, introducing characters, relationships, and conflicts at a lively pace. While this keeps the audience engaged, it doesn't always leave enough time to understand what's happening or why certain events matter. Things eventually begin to fall into place, but some questions remain unanswered, leaving us wondering whether we've missed something along the way.

And perhaps that's intentional. The Zahir has created an entire universe around The Egg, extending well beyond the stage. There's Raymond's personal blog, fictional websites promoting brain-chip technology and offering illegal procedures to reverse it, and even clever classified advertisements on the back of the playbill. Some of those ads suggest we may have to wait until the summer of 2027 to learn more about the evil mastermind behind "the technology." It's a wonderfully creative approach to storytelling, offering curious audiences another way to explore this strange futuristic world.

The acting is strong overall, with several performances standing out. Danu Mara's Agnes and her three Dollums, played by Samantha Plumb, Devon Ragsdale, and Declan Crawford, bring a great mix of villainy and absurdity to their roles (think Dr. Evil from Mike Myers!). Laura D'Eramo's therapist delivers some of the production's eeriest moments, with remarkably realistic facial expressions and vocal gymnastics (a little scary when you think about it). Jessica Brynn Cohen holds her own through some outrageous dialogue, while Meg Hobgood is hilarious as Hortensia, Agnes' personal propaganda machine, press secretary, and chief of staff, all rolled into one. With so many characters and quick transitions, the ensemble handles the demands of the material and the tight performance space very well. I would have liked to see more depth in some of the characters, though, as these actors are clearly capable of delivering more.

The Egg is certainly not conventional theatre, and I suspect it isn't trying to be. With strong performances, absurd humor, and interesting social commentary, there's plenty to enjoy and ponder. If you enjoy intellectually challenging theatre that embraces the weird and unexplained, this one is worth exploring. Traditionalists and Shakespeare lovers, however, may find themselves scratching their heads. But what is life if not an adventure? Try something new!

After all, how often do you get to see a woman who lays eggs, real-life androids, a talking lizard, a holographic therapist, a man with feathers, and an artist who vomits masterpieces sharing the same stage? Exactly!

Duration: 100 min with a 10 min intermission.

THE EGG

Written by Noah Masterson

Directed by David Ritch

Now running through November 21, 2026

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

The Zahir @ The Rosette

3908 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751

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