Review: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE at City Theatre Austin

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What happens when a wealthy widow decides to spend her inheritance making other people's dreams come true? Her children have her committed to a sanatorium, of course! That's the premise of John Patrick's The Curious Savage, a comedy about family greed, eccentric personalities, and finding friendship in unexpected places.

Kristin Fern Johnson as Mrs. Savage and Sara Barber as Fairy May

The Curious Savage

PC: City Theatre Austin

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Written in 1950, The Curious Savage follows Mrs. Savage (Kristin Fern Johnson), an eccentric widow who inherits a considerable fortune from her late husband. Rather than keeping the money for herself, she establishes a fund to help ordinary people fulfill their dreams, no matter how unusual or impractical they may seem. Unfortunately, her three adult stepchildren, Titus (Darren Scharf), Samuel (Bright Douglas), and Lily Belle (Shanaya Dixon), have other plans for the money. Convinced that their inheritance is being wasted, they arrange to have Mrs. Savage committed to The Cloisters, a private sanatorium, hoping to force her to reveal where she has hidden the family fortune.

Once inside, Mrs. Savage meets a rather unusual group of residents. There's Florence (Savanah Martinez), who believes a doll is her child; Hannibal (Leland Miles), who loves playing the violin despite having little musical ability; Fairy May (Sara Barber), who tells elaborate stories; Jeffrey (Chris Cook), a former soldier struggling with his past; and Mrs. Paddy (Regina Grimes), who has decided that speaking is largely unnecessary. All under the supervision of a gentle Dr. Emmett (Marc Carlson) and a down-to-earth nurse Miss Willie (Emily-Ann Patterson). What begins as an unfortunate situation for Mrs. Savage turns into something she never expected: a place where she feels accepted and appreciated.

City Theatre Austin's production, directed by Payton Trahan, makes good use of the play's humor and eccentric characters. Johnson is adorable as Mrs. Savage, making her mischievous schemes believable and her generosity sincere. She occasionally jumps into her lines a little too quickly but she's enjoyable to watch. Dixon is equally entertaining as Lily Belle, playing the spoiled and cunning stepdaughter with just the right amount of attitude. Her determination to get her hands on the family fortune provides some of the funniest moments of the evening.

The residents of The Cloisters are sweet and likable, although some of the performances feel a little exaggerated. Still, there's a genuine affection among the characters that makes their friendship with Mrs. Savage believable. By the time her stepchildren return, it's easy to understand why she might prefer staying at The Cloisters.

Darren Scharf as Titus, Bright Douglas as Samuel,

and Shanaya Dixon as Lily Belle

The Curious Savage

PC: City Theatre Austin

The set design by Andy Berkovsky and Gene Berry works well for the story, creating a comfortable setting for the sanatorium. Kate Hellenbeck's wardrobe choices are also appropriate for the period and help establish the different personalities. Both are nicely done without being overly elaborate.

Although written more than 75 years ago, The Curious Savage touches on issues that remain relevant today, particularly how society treats older people and those with mental health challenges. Mrs. Savage's family questions her ability to manage her own affairs simply because she chooses to give away her money, while the residents of The Cloisters are judged for not fitting society's expectations. Although the play's portrayal of mental health reflects the attitudes of the 1950s, there's something ironic about the fact that those living in a sanatorium show more kindness and understanding than Mrs. Savage's supposedly respectable family.

And perhaps that's what makes the play enjoyable. Beneath the comedy and the rather ridiculous circumstances, Patrick asks a simple question: Who are the truly sane people in this story? The ones who behave differently but care about others, or the ones who appear perfectly respectable while treating their own family so poorly?

The Curious Savage is ultimately a feel-good comedy that leaves audiences with something to think about. Money and social standing don't always make people happy, and sharing a last name doesn't guarantee love.

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

The Curious Savage

Written by John Patrick

Directed by Payton Trahan



Now playing through November 22, 2026

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m.

City Theatre Austin

at Genesis Creative Collective

507 Wilshire Blvd., Austin, TX 78722

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