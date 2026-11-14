Review: SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES at Different Stages At The VORTEX

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A note before we begin: Ray Bradbury was one of my favorite writers growing up. I remember reading The Illustrated Man, The Martian Chronicles, and Fahrenheit 451, fascinated by the strange worlds he created and the imagination behind them. So this review may be a little more than a theatrical critique. Consider it part review, part love letter to a writer whose stories captivated me when I was young.

Christopher Saenz as Jim Nightshade and Riemann Verdeflor as Will Halloway

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Different Stages

PC: Steve Rodgers

Ray Bradbury had quite an imagination, and Something Wicked This Way Comes is certainly proof of that. Based on his 1962 novel, the story takes us to a small American town where a traveling carnival promises to make people's deepest wishes come true. Sounds wonderful, doesn't it? Well, there's a catch. Isn't there always?

Set in the fictional town of Green Town, Illinois, the story follows two thirteen-year-old boys, Will Halloway (Riemann Verdeflor) and Jim Nightshade (Christopher Saenz), whose lives take a strange turn when Cooger & Dark's Pandemonium Shadow Show arrives in the middle of the night. The carnival is filled with mysterious attractions, unusual characters, and a carousel that can turn back time or move it forward, depending on which direction it spins. But behind all the excitement is something far more sinister. The carnival feeds on people's fears, regrets, and desires, offering them what they think they want while slowly taking away who they are.

Among those caught in the carnival's strange magic are Miss Foley (Katherin Schroeder), an older woman who longs to be young again, and Mr. Cooger (Bart Williamson), Mr. Dark's partner, who uses the carousel to transform himself into a young boy before ending up as the unnaturally aged Mr. Electrico. Their transformations are both fascinating and disturbing. After all, who hasn't wished they could turn back the clock, or perhaps speed it up a little? Bradbury takes that familiar wish and turns it into something rather frightening.

At the center of it all is Mr. Dark, the carnival's mysterious leader, whose tattoos represent the souls he has collected. Alongside him is the Dust Witch, a frightening figure with supernatural abilities who helps him track and control his victims. As Will and Jim begin to uncover the carnival's secrets, they find themselves caught between childhood innocence and the desire to grow up, while Will's father, Charles Halloway, struggles with his own fears about aging.

Michael Costilla as Mr. Halloway, Pablo Muñoz-Evers as Mr. Dark,

and Stephanie Salama as the Dust Witch

​​​​​Something Wicked This Way Comes

Different Stages

PC: Steve Rodgers

Different Stages' production, directed by Melissa McKnight, makes excellent use of the small stage at The VORTEX. Rather than trying to recreate an entire town and carnival with elaborate scenery, McKnight uses puppetry, shadows, and projections to tell the story. It's one of the most creative uses of a small theatrical space I've seen in Austin.

The projections are especially impressive. Windows become glimpses into the world beyond the stage, helping establish changes in location, time, and atmosphere. The images have a distinctly Tim Burton-esque quality, with their twisted shapes and slightly unsettling beauty. They're dark, whimsical, and perfectly suited to Bradbury's strange world. I've seen projections used in many productions, but never quite like this on an Austin stage. They're not simply backgrounds; they're an important part of how the story unfolds.

McKnight's puppetry, which she also designed, is another clever addition. The puppets help create the carnival's unusual inhabitants and supernatural elements without relying on complicated effects. Together with the projections, they make the carnival feel much larger than the stage itself.

Verdeflor and Saenz are adorable as Will and Jim, capturing the awkwardness and excitement of two boys on the edge of adolescence. They're quirky, naive, curious, and adventurous, and their friendship feels natural. Their innocence makes the dangers of the carnival even more unsettling.

Michael Costilla plays Charles Halloway, a man who feels old long before his time. He's painfully aware of the years separating him from his son and worries that he's no longer capable of being the father Will needs. Costilla is not a tall man, but as his son recognizes, he stands tall when it matters. It's a touching moment that says quite a lot about the relationship between father and son.

Pablo Muñoz-Evers is impressive as Mr. Dark. With his booming voice and commanding presence, he makes the carnival's sinister leader both menacing and strangely attractive. Mr. Dark doesn't simply frighten people into following him. He understands their weaknesses and knows exactly what they want to hear. Muñoz-Evers makes it easy to understand how someone might be tempted to follow him into the darkness.

And then there's the Dust Witch (Stephanie Salama), one of the creepiest characters in the story. She's blind, but she can sense people's presence and fears, making her one of Mr. Dark's most dangerous allies. There's something disturbing about her, as though she represents death itself. Yet, for all her frightening powers, she has one unexpected weakness: laughter. When Charles discovers that laughing at her can drive her away, Bradbury reminds us that sometimes the best way to confront our fears is to laugh at them. Salama makes the Dust Witch wonderfully spooky!

Beyond the carnival's strange characters and supernatural happenings, Bradbury's story is really about time and our desire to control it. Jim wants to grow up faster, while Will would rather remain a child. Charles wishes he could turn back the clock and be young again. The carnival takes advantage of these desires, offering people the chance to escape their age, regrets, or disappointments. But there's a price to pay, and it's usually much higher than anyone expects. And perhaps the most frightening thing about Bradbury's carnival isn't what it does to people, but how easily it convinces them that the life they have isn't good enough.

Watching Something Wicked This Way Comes reminded me why I loved Ray Bradbury's writing so much when I was young. He had an extraordinary imagination and a way of making the impossible seem almost believable. Different Stages has done a wonderful job of bringing that imagination to life onstage.

So, after you've seen the show (because you MUST see it), why not revisit Bradbury's world? Read Dandelion Wine and Farewell Summer, the other two novels in his Green Town trilogy. Or discover The Illustrated Man, The Martian Chronicles, and Fahrenheit 451. There are wonderful stories waiting inside those pages. Sometimes we just need a reminder of how much fun it is to get lost in a good book. Better yet, a Bradbury book.

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Katherin Schroeder (Mrs. Foley), Carley S. Dunton (puppeteering),

Bart Williamson (Young Robert), Christopher Saenz (Jim Nightshade)

and Riemann Verdeflor (Will Halloway)

​​​Something Wicked This Way Comes

Different Stages

PC: Steve Rodgers

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Written by Ray Bradbury, adapted from his 1962 novel

Directed by Melissa McKnight

Puppet Design by Melissa McKnight

Cast: Riemann Verdeflor (Will Halloway), Christopher Saenz (Jim Nightshade), Michael Costilla (Charles Halloway), Pablo Muñoz-Evers (Mr. Dark), Stephanie Salama (Mrs. Halloway/Dust Witch), Katherin Schroeder (Miss Foley), Bart Williamson (Cooger/Young Robert/Mr. Electrico), Michael Harlan (Lightning Rod Salesman/The Shrunken Man), Jim Bast (Mr. Tetley/The Skeleton Man), Michael Osborn (Crosetti/The One Ton Man), and Carley S. Dunton (Jim's mother/Policewoman/Ice Woman).

Now playing through December 5, 2026

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m

Sundays at 6 p.m.

Different Stages

at The VORTEX

2307 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722

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