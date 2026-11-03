Review: SOCIAL SECURITY at The Actors And Theatre Arts Guild (AcTAG) Of Sun City

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It is wonderfully refreshing to watch a romantic comedy in which the characters have accumulated a few decades of life experience. Love, after all, does not come with an expiration date, and neither does the ability to make an audience laugh. The Actors and Theatre Arts Guild (AcTAG) of Sun City brings this delightful perspective to the stage with Andrew Bergman's SOCIAL SECURITY, a charming, well-paced comedy that finds humor in family obligations, generational differences, and the unexpected pleasures of growing older. Directed by Dave Lovelace, the production offers an entertaining evening filled with laughter, warmth, and a surprising love story.



First produced on Broadway in 1986, SOCIAL SECURITY is very much a product of its time, with its sophisticated Manhattan setting, frank conversations about sexuality, and distinctly 1980s sensibilities. Yet beneath its period-specific humor lies a story that remains remarkably relevant. Bergman's comedy explores the complicated relationships between adult children and aging parents, the responsibilities families place upon one another, and the assumptions we make about what people should or should not do at certain stages of life. These themes resonate particularly well in Sun City, one of Central Texas's largest retirement communities, where the audience brings its own wealth of experience to the conversation.



The story centers on Barbara and David Kahn (Carol Cain and Jeff Smith), sophisticated New York art dealers whose comfortable, carefully curated lives are thrown into disarray when Barbara's sister Trudy (MELANIE ALEXANDER) and her husband Martin (Dave Lovelace) arrive with a family crisis. Their college-aged daughter has become involved in a rather unconventional romantic arrangement, and the couple must rush off to intervene. Unfortunately for Barbara and David, this emergency also provides Trudy with the perfect opportunity to leave their aging mother, Sophie (Dolores Portugal), in their care. What begins as an inconvenient family obligation takes an unexpected turn when Sophie meets Maurice Koenig (Bill Dunn), an elderly artist whose interest in her extends well beyond painting her portrait. Suddenly, everyone must reconsider what it means to grow older, fall in love, and live life on one's own terms.



Carol Cain is particularly engaging as Barbara, bringing a wonderful combination of humor, warmth, and openness to the role. Her performance has an easy, welcoming quality that makes Barbara's increasingly complicated family circumstances both amusing and relatable. Cain understands the humor in Barbara's attempts to maintain some semblance of order while everything around her becomes delightfully unpredictable. Jeff Smith provides a steady counterpart as David, contributing several amusing moments as the couple's carefully constructed domestic tranquility begins to unravel.



MELANIE ALEXANDER brings considerable energy to Trudy, occasionally pushing the character's exaggerated personality a bit further than necessary, but effectively establishing the family tensions that propel the story forward. Dave Lovelace, who also directs the production, is quite enjoyable as Martin, finding an appealing balance between charm and exasperation. His reactions to the increasingly absurd family circumstances provide some of the evening's entertaining moments.



The real heart of the production, however, belongs to Dolores Portugal and Bill Dunn. Portugal is fabulous as Sophie, delivering a performance filled with personality, excellent comic timing, and an irresistible sense of mischief. She understands that Sophie's transformation is about much more than finding a romantic companion; it is about rediscovering the freedom to be fully herself. Portugal makes that discovery both hilarious and genuinely touching. Dunn is equally charming as Maurice, bringing a gentle confidence and warmth to a character who recognizes something wonderful in Sophie that the rest of her family has largely overlooked. Together, Portugal and Dunn create a lovely romantic partnership that gives the production its emotional center. Their scenes are most satisfying, reminding audiences that affection, companionship, and the excitement of new possibilities belong to every generation.



The production's visual design reinforces its 1985 setting with an appealing combination of powder-blue and yellow furnishings that could hardly be mistaken for another decade. Karl Oberlander's set design and décor create an appropriately stylish home for the Kahns, complete with an abundance of artwork reflecting their profession as gallery owners. Two of the paintings featured in the production, titled “Blue” and “White”, were created by cast member Jeff Smith, adding a particularly nice personal touch to the setting. The raised stage at The Retreat Amenities Center accommodates the production well, with the audience seated in rows for the opening performance and cabaret-style seating planned for the remaining performances. The production team, including stage manager Georgia Medler, lighting designer Russ Reeder, sound editor Tom Repede, and the many volunteers who make AcTAG productions possible, deserves recognition for creating an inviting theatrical experience.



One of the most appealing aspects of this production extends beyond what happens onstage. AcTAG is part of the vibrant creative community within Sun City, providing opportunities for residents to participate in theater as performers, directors, designers, technicians, and volunteers. The organization also extends its work into the surrounding community by inviting residents of senior living facilities to attend dress rehearsals. This thoughtful outreach recognizes that live theater offers much more than entertainment; it creates opportunities for connection, shared experiences, and participation in community life. Even the welcoming atmosphere at the theater reflects that spirit. Assistant director Judy Dargis was especially helpful and gracious, contributing to the sense that audiences are genuinely valued guests.



There is a larger conversation worth having about theater and aging, and SOCIAL SECURITY provides an excellent starting point. Too often, theatrical stories center on youth, treating later life as an epilogue rather than a continuing adventure. Yet older adults have rich stories to tell, complicated relationships to navigate, and plenty of reasons to laugh, love, and occasionally behave outrageously. There is a real need for more plays that explore the vitality, creativity, humor, and concerns of people in the later chapters of life. Just as importantly, there is a need for more opportunities for older performers to bring those stories to the stage. Organizations like AcTAG demonstrate that artistic expression is not something we age out of. Theater can and should be a lifelong pursuit, and the experience and perspective of seasoned performers bring something uniquely valuable to the art form.



What makes AcTAG's SOCIAL SECURITY particularly enjoyable is its understanding that the comedy is not simply about getting older. It is about the ways we underestimate one another, the expectations we impose upon family members, and the delightful surprises that emerge when people refuse to behave according to those expectations. Bergman's script may be forty years old, but its central message feels as timely as ever: life continues to offer opportunities for joy, romance, and reinvention, provided we are willing to embrace them.



AcTAG's production of SOCIAL SECURITY is a delightful evening of theater, filled with charming performances, well-timed humor, and a love story that will leave audiences smiling. It is an especially fitting offering for the Sun City community, but its appeal reaches well beyond any particular generation. After all, growing older is inevitable. Losing our capacity for love, laughter, and a little mischief is entirely optional.



SOCIAL SECURITY by Andrew Bergman

Presented by Actors and Theatre Arts Guild (AcTAG), Sun City, Texas

Venue: The Retreat Amenities Center, 1220 Cattleman's Drive, Sun City, Texas

Performance Dates: November 2–7, 2026

November 2, 7:00 p.m. — Theater seating

November 3–6, 7:00 p.m. — Cabaret seating

November 7, 2:00 p.m. — Cabaret seating

Run Time: 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission

Ticket Link: https://sctexas.vbotickets.com/event/2026_AcTAG_Social_Security/207881

Content Advisory: Adult audiences. Contains strong language, sexual references, mature themes, and frank discussions of relationships and sexuality. Some humor reflects the social attitudes of the 1980s.

Recommendation: An enjoyable choice for adult audiences who appreciate character-driven comedy, family humor, and a heartwarming reminder that romance and adventure have no age limit.



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