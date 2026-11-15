Review: SINCERA-MIENTE: YO at Central Drama

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The review is written in English and Spanish (scroll down for English!)

Austin tiene una comunidad de artistas, músicos y actores latinoamericanos de primera. Sin embargo, no se hay muchas oportunidades de disfrutar de un teatro musical original presentado totalmente en español (con excepción de la Opera). Sincera-Miente: YO, de Central Drama, creado por Sebastián Vitale, viene a llenar un poco ese espacio con cinco actores talentosos, clásicos del pop y rock latino, y una comedia que expone viejas amistades y secretos que no quieren desaparecer.

La historia reúne a cinco amigos de la secundaria que vuelven a encontrarse después de 25 años en el bar donde pasaron buena parte de su juventud. El lugar está por cerrar sus puertas y esta lleno de nostalgia y recuerdos. Lo que empieza como una reunión de viejos amigos, pronto se convierte en una noche de confesiones inesperadas. Aparentemente, dos décadas y media no son suficientes para olvidar lo que pasó en la secundaria!

Una ex-pareja descubre que una mentira los separó en esos años, mientras que otro de los amigos finalmente confiesa un amor prohibido que mantuvo en secreto durante su adolescencia. Uno de los amigos finalmente comprende que sus chistes son mas ofensivos de lo que el pensaba, y la reina de hielo demuestra que su corazón no siempre fue tan frío como parecía. Entre reproches, enredos amorosos y confesiones sorprendentes, estos amigos tienen bastante que resolver antes de que termine la noche.

El musical incluye canciones conocidas del pop y rock latino, con artistas como Luis Miguel, Soda Stereo y Selena, y si no me equivoco Los Pimpi también hacen una aparición. Para los que crecimos escuchando esta música, es una obra llena de nostalgia pero muy divertida. Las canciones se integran naturalmente a la historia y dan lugar a coreografías super graciosas y contagiosas y agregan situaciones muy cómicas.

El libro es entretenido y dinámico. Los diálogos son rápidos, llenos de doble sentido, las típicas batallas entre hombres y mujeres, y bromas y cargadas que son normales entre amigos de toda la vida. Chistes verdes (como decía mi madre), a veces mas picantes, pero con referencias culturales que el público latino reconoce de inmediato. Es ese humor con el que crecimos, donde nadie se salva de un comentario sarcástico.

El público se sumó a la diversion con palmas, marcando el ritmo con los pies, y a las risas porque es este show es un fiesta latina que invita a todos a unirse a la celebración.

La puesta en escena es sencilla, con el bar como único espacio para el reencuentro. Lo que permite enfocarse en los personajes y la historia. Las coreografías aportan energía sin quitarle protagonismo a la historia, y los actores aprovechan muy bien el espacio, acercándose al publico para integrarlos en la narrativa.

Vitale, quien también dirige y está a cargo de las coreografías, interpreta a Fede, un argentino encantador y bastante agrandado. ¿Se estará interpretando a sí mismo? No! Estoy jodiendo nomás. En realidad, Sebastián es una de las personas más amorosas que conozco, aunque algunos de mis amigos latinoamericanos dirían que Sebas es bastante raro para ser Argentino. Y como argentina, sé bien de lo que hablo. Vitale trae un nivel profesional y un estilo cómico de primera. Y también nos muestra su calibre the actor musical.

Todo el elenco se mueve con tanta naturalidad en el escenario que es fácil creer que estos personajes se conocen desde la secundaria. Sus conversaciones tienen esa complicidad de los viejos amigos que saben perfectamente cómo sacarse de quicio. Alicia Frías Escobar se destaca por su hermosa voz y sus habilidades para el baile, mientras que Isis Jansen aporta una gran expresividad tanto en su actuación como en sus movimientos. Jonathan Collet es un encanto y tiene muy buena comicidad, y Alejandro Pedemonte le da a su personaje una calidez que lo hace instantáneamente querible. Todos ponen todo en el escenario, ya sea cantando, bailando, discutiendo o haciéndonos reír. Es un verdadero placer verlos actuar en equipo!

Me gusto tambien ver representación de distintas nacionalidades latinoamericanas. Los latinos compartimos un idioma y las raíces, pero nuestros acentos, expresiones y sentidos del humor son muy diferentes. Esta producción incorpora esas diferencias con naturalidad y nos demuestra el gran talento latinoamericano que tenemos en Texas.

La verdad es que fue una fiesta fenomenal. Lo recomiendo no solo al público de habla hispana pero a los que quieran entender un poco más nuestra cultura latina y disfrutar de nuestra música. Si, puede que se pierdan algunos diálogos y referencias culturales, pero los actores son bastante expresivos, los gestos y la comedia física es fácil de seguir y la música, bueno la música como el amor, no necesita traducción.

Espero que Central Drama continúe produciendo teatro musical en español en Austin. Hay público, talento, y mucho que contar!

Si tienen amigos de la secundaria a quienes no ven desde hace 25 años, quizás sea hora de organizar un reencuentro y llevarlos a ver Sincera-Miente: YO. Hay dos funciones más el proximo fin de semana, y les aseguro la van a pasar genial!

--- English Version ---

Austin has a remarkable community of Latin American artists, musicians, and performers, yet original musical theatre performed entirely in Spanish remains a rarity on our stages. Central Drama's Sincera-Miente: YO, created by Sebastián Vitale, is a welcome addition, bringing together five performers, Latin pop and rock favorites, and a comedy about old friendships and the secrets that sometimes survive them.

The story follows five former high school friends who reunite after 25 years at the bar where they spent much of their youth. With the place about to close, the gathering begins as a chance to reminisce, but it doesn't take long for old feelings and uncomfortable truths to surface. Apparently, two and a half decades aren't enough to forget what happened in high school!

A former couple discovers that a lie separated them all those years ago, while another friend finally confesses a forbidden love he kept hidden as a teenager. One begins to understand that his supposedly harmless jokes caused more pain than he realized, and the group's resident ice queen reveals that she wasn't always so cold. Between accusations, romantic misunderstandings, and unexpected confessions, these friends have plenty to sort out before the night is over.

The musical features well-known Latin pop and rock songs from artists such as Luis Miguel, Soda Stereo, and Selena. For those of us who grew up listening to this music, hearing these songs again brings back memories of our own. The songs fit naturally into the story, making room for playful choreography and plenty of comedy.

The comedy is just as entertaining as the music. The dialogue is fast, filled with sexual innuendo, the usual battles between men and women, and the sort of merciless teasing that comes naturally among longtime friends. The jokes are often cheeky, sometimes wonderfully inappropriate, and full of cultural references that Latin audiences will immediately recognize. It's the kind of humor we grew up with, where nobody is safe from a sarcastic comment, especially among friends who've known each other for decades.

The audience was clapping along to the music, tapping their feet, and breaking into laughter throughout the 90-minute performance. There was a festive energy in the theatre, with people responding to the performers as though they were part of the celebration. It's the kind of joyful, lively atmosphere that feels so familiar in Latin culture, where music, laughter, and a little mischief often go hand in hand.

The staging is simple, with the bar serving as the setting for the reunion. It keeps the attention on the characters and allows the action to move easily between conversations and musical numbers. The choreography adds energy without overwhelming the story, and the performers make good use of the space.

Vitale, who also directs and choreographs the production, plays Fede, a charming and rather cocky Argentine. Was he playing himself? Hardly! He's actually one of the nicest people you could meet, although some of my Latin friends might argue that's unusual for an Argentine! As an Argentine myself, I know. Vitale brings confidence and excellent comidic timing to the role, especially when Fede's self-assurance gets him into trouble. His musical theatre chops shine onstage, too.

The entire cast seems so comfortable working together that it's easy to believe these characters have known each other since high school. Their playful exchanges feel like those of old friends who know exactly how to push each other's buttons. Alicia Frías Escobar impresses with her beautiful vocals and dancing skills, while Isis Jansen brings wonderful expression to her acting and movement. Jonathan Collet has plenty of charm and excellent comedic timing, and Alejandro Pedemonte brings warmth to his character that makes him especially endearing. They give it their all, whether singing, dancing, arguing, or making us laugh. Watching them together is an absolute joy.

I also loved seeing the different Latin American backgrounds represented onstage. Our countries share a language, but our accents, expressions, and sense of humor can be quite different. This production brings those differences together naturally, showing just how much Latin American talent we have in Texas.

I thoroughly enjoyed this funny, heartwarming musical. I'd also recommend it to people who don't speak Spanish. You'll miss some of the dialogue and cultural references, but the actors are expressive, the physical comedy is easy to follow, and the music needs no translation. The joy onstage is contagious.

I hope Central Drama continues producing original Spanish-language theatre in Austin. There's an audience for it, and the talent is certainly here.

And if you have a few old high school friends you haven't seen in 25 years, perhaps it's time to organize a reunion and take them to see Sincera-Miente: YO. Just be prepared to clap, tap your toes, and have a grand time!

Running Time / Duración: 90 minutes / 90 minutos

Jonathan Collet, Alicia Frías Escobar, Sebastian Vitale,

Alejandro Pedemonte, and Isis Jansen

Sincera-miente: YO

PC: Central Drama

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Sincera-Miente: YO

Book, Direction & Choreography / Libro, Dirección y Coreografía: Sebastián Vitale

Producer / Productor: Alejandro Pedemonte

Cast / Elenco: Alicia Frías Escobar (Rocío), Isis Jansen (Carmen), Jonathan Collet (Calambre), Alejandro Pedemonte (Bauti), and/y Sebastián Vitale (Fede).

Now Playing Through / En Cartelera Hasta: November 21, 2026 / 21 de noviembre de 2026

Fridays and Saturdays / Viernes y sábados, 7 p.m.



Boyd Vance Theatre

George Washington Carver Museum

1165 Angelina Street

Austin, TX 78702

Language / Idioma: Spanish / Español

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More on Central Drama Recent Articles Interview: Sebastian Vitale of SINCERA-MIENTE: YO at George Washington Carver Museum

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