NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Every story has a villain. Who that is depends on who’s telling the story. In BAD BOOKS, we have a librarian and mother (named in the cast list as literally The Librarian and The Mother). They butt heads over “bad” books in playwright Sharyn Rothstein’s play examining the intimate consequences of the greater societal debate on banning books in schools and libraries. It’s a dark comedy that delves into the depths of tragedy. Playwright Rothstein makes sure we don’t get dragged into despair, while Shrewd Productions' cast and director Jenny Larson-Quinones find something profoundly human in the space between two seemingly irreconcilable points of view.

This is the regional premiere of award-winning playwright, educator, and television writer Sharyn Rothstein’s BAD BOOKS, which explores familiar themes in her work: social conflict and the consequences of deeply held convictions. A mother walks into a library, furious about a book her teenage son has checked out. The librarian isn't about to be bullied into removing it, and neither woman is inclined to back down. Things get heated, somebody makes a terrible decision, and suddenly a disagreement over a library book has consequences far beyond the library walls. And as it turns out, the book may be the least of their problems. At first glance, BAD BOOKS appears to be about two women on opposite sides of the book-banning debate, but it's oh so much more complex than that.

“So much more complex,” in this case, should be attributed to director Larson-Quinones and actors Heather Hanna and Gina Houston. Playwright Rothstein has given us a four-scene arc in the life of The Mother (Heather Hanna) and the consequences of her deeply held convictions. I am delighted to experience Hanna’s return to the Austin stage. I’ve been a fan since her Rude Mech days and her work in productions such as DECAMERON: DAY 7 REVENGE and the brilliant THE METHOD GUN. She’s paired here with a gifted Gina Houston, who believes “Theatre-going is the best training for Human Empathy.” I couldn’t agree more, and in the case of BAD BOOKS, this belief is spot on.

The Mother could easily be seen as the villain of this story, but Hanna makes it impossible to dismiss the woman behind her convictions. The Mother initiates the conflict. Her convictions, her choices, and the consequences of those choices propel the play forward. In that sense, the dramatic arc belongs primarily to her. But The Librarian isn't simply there to respond to The Mother. She has her own perspective, her own stakes, and her own journey toward a deeper understanding. And both Hanna and Houston create a world where those complexities live between them so successfully that we might not change our minds about book banning, but we will walk away with greater compassion for the people on either side of the debate.

This is a clever, shorter play written in four scenes with no intermission. It’s economical in that way. As The Mother, Hanna comes close enough to strident to be unlikeable in one moment while garnering both The Librarian’s and our compassion in the next. THE LIBRARIAN in Houston’s hands isn't a woman who must learn compassion. Her performance establishes that capacity almost immediately. Rather than being a foil for The Mother, Houston gives her Librarian her own journey. It’s a journey of increasing understanding rather than fundamental change. Houston is by turns funny, confrontational, sympathetic, and angry. In her hands, the role is never one-dimensional, and we see that The Librarian understands The Mother's motives may be loving, even as the consequences of her actions are eventually devastating.

Interestingly, Rothstein wrote this four-character play for just two actors, with one playing The Mother and the other playing the remaining three characters. In this production, rather than sticking with that note, Jenny Larson-Quinones has cast Shannon Grounds as The Manager and Chelsea Manasseri as The Editor. They are each in two separate but pivotal scenes for The Mother. These characters seem to be written more to serve the needs of the story than to emerge as fully developed people. That's not necessarily a weakness in such an economical script, but it does leave Manasseri (The Editor) and Grounds (The Manager) with less to explore. Both deliver quite capable performances nonetheless.

As the play unfolds, the real moments of awareness and transformation happen in the relationship between The Mother and The Librarian. Rothstein gives us the opportunity to experience the outrage, the conflict, and the tragedy beneath it. But Larson-Quinones and her actors reveal the human beings inside that outrage. This ensemble shows us not just what they're angry about, but what they're afraid of, what they're protecting, and what their certainty may be preventing them from seeing. Do we all come to agree with each other? I don't think that's the point. But going on this controversial journey with these people does exactly what Houston claims theatre is meant to do: train us for human empathy. We all leave the theatre a little more compassionate and understanding because of "bad books."

BAD BOOKS

by Sharyn Rothstein

directed by Jenny Larson-Quinones

Shrewd Productions

Thursdays-Saturdays,

November 05 - November 28, 2026

Hyde Park Theatre

511 West 43rd Street

Austin, TX, 78751

November 5 - 28, 2026

No performance on Thanksgiving Day

Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W. 43rd Street, Austin









The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 8% 4 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 5 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 10% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% 5 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone