Review: ALL MY SONS at Filigree Theatre

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons premiered on Broadway in 1947, bringing the aftermath of World War II into the backyard of an American family. Joe Keller is a successful businessman whose factory supplied defective aircraft parts that caused the deaths of American pilots. His business partner went to prison, while Joe was cleared and returned to his comfortable life. When his son Chris plans to marry Ann Deever, his missing brother’s former girlfriend and the daughter of Joe’s imprisoned partner, the two families must confront a past they’ve tried to put behind them.

For Kate Keller, whose son Larry never returned from the war, the marriage would mean accepting that he’s dead. Chris and Ann are ready to build a life together, but their future depends on a family willing to let them move forward. What begins as a visit becomes a painful reckoning, as old loyalties clash with questions no one wants to answer.

J. Kevin Smith (Joe Keller), Teddy Coltman-Oliver (Bert)

James Lindsley (Chris Keller)

All My Sons

The Filigree Theatre

PC: Steve Rogers

The Filigree Theatre opens its eighth season, centered on the theme of legacy, with this emotional production directed by Elizabeth V. Newman. It’s a fitting choice. Joe has worked to leave his sons a thriving business, but Chris cares about how that business was built. A father sees what he’s provided. His son begins to see what it cost.

Miller ties the business of war to the families who profit from it and those who bury their children. Joe’s belief that his responsibility begins and ends at home becomes harder to defend as the story unfolds. His love for his family is real, which makes the excuses more troubling. Nearly eighty years after the play’s premiere, the willingness to put profit ahead of human life feels painfully familiar.

Lauren Ellie MacLeod (Anne Deever), James Lindsley (Chris Keller),

Tonie Knight (Kate Keller), and Jon Edward Cook (George Denver)

All My Sons

The Filigree Theatre

PC: Steve Rogers

The cast is well matched. J. Kevin Smith and James Caleb Lindsley give Joe and Chris the warmth of a father and son who enjoy each other’s company, which makes it painful to watch Chris begin to doubt him. Lauren Ellie MacLeod’s Ann has her own loyalties to sort out. She wants a future with Chris, but joining the Kellers means living with their version of what happened to her father.

Tonie Knight stands out as Kate, a mother whose refusal to accept one son’s death leaves her unable to support the other’s future. Her grief is understandable, but everyone in the family has learned to live around it. What I found most moving about Knight’s performance was how easy it was to understand Kate’s need to keep waiting for Larry, even as I wanted her to give Chris room to live his own life.

Patrick Anthony’s beautifully done set includes a full house and a real tree representing Larry’s memorial. You can see the comfortable life Joe has worked to provide, which makes it harder to look at that house the same way once you know what paid for it. Anthony also designed the lighting, with costumes by Sam Coldiron, sound by Johann Solo, and props by Liz Tyson.

A few supporting actors speak too softly, making some lines difficult to hear depending on where you’re seated. Stronger projection would help, though the missed dialogue doesn’t take away from the emotional force of the production.

All My Sons asks how far family loyalty should go, and who pays when it becomes an excuse. Newman and her cast deliver a moving production that makes the consequences hurt. Joe wants his sons to inherit the life he’s built. Whether they can live with it is another question.

All My Sons

Book by Arthur Miller

Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman



Now playing through November 14, 2026

Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Additional 8 p.m. performance on Sunday, November 8.



Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Road, Suite 122, Austin, TX

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone