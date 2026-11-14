Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at The Kleberg At Zach

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Some Christmas traditions never get old, and A Charlie Brown Christmas is certainly one of them. First aired on television in 1965, the holiday special introduced generations of children to Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts gang. More than sixty years later, these characters are still making us laugh, and their little Christmas story has become as much a part of the holidays as decorating the tree or arguing over who gets to put the star on top.

The story follows Charlie Brown, who, despite all the Christmas excitement around him, isn't feeling cheerful. Everyone seems obsessed with presents, decorations, and holiday celebrations, but Charlie can't understand why none of it makes him happy. Even Snoopy is busy decorating his doghouse for a Christmas contest! Hoping to find some Christmas spirit, Charlie agrees to direct the Christmas play, which turns out to be quite a challenge when your cast includes Lucy, who has an opinion about absolutely everything.

The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas

Zach Theater

PC: AxelB Photography

And then there's the Christmas tree. While everyone expects something big and beautiful, Charlie chooses a tiny, sad-looking tree that can barely hold an ornament. Naturally, his friends think he's made a terrible mistake. Poor Charlie Brown. Even at Christmas, he can't seem to get anything right.

But it's Linus, with his ever-present security blanket, who reminds everyone what Christmas is really about. His explanation, taken from the biblical story of Jesus' birth, brings the children back to the meaning of the holiday. And when they come together to decorate Charlie's little tree, the story reminds us that Christmas isn't about having the biggest presents or the fanciest decorations. It's about friendship, kindness, and caring for one another.

ZACH Theatre's production, directed by Nat Miller, brings Schulz's characters to the stage with an energetic young cast and plenty of holiday spirit. The staging captures the charm of the original television special, from the colorful costumes and recognizable personalities to the playful movement and Vince Guaraldi's memorable jazz music.

I attended the sensory-friendly performance, designed for children and adults who may be sensitive to loud noises, sudden movements, or other elements of a traditional theatrical experience. Sound and lighting are adjusted, and audiences are made aware of potentially startling moments. During the performance I attended, applause and shouting were discouraged, creating a quieter atmosphere. These adjustments allow people of different ages and needs to enjoy live theatre in a more comfortable setting.

And you know what? It didn't take anything away from the show. The children around me were having a great time, laughing at the characters, following their movements, and enjoying the story. It was a pleasure to see families experiencing live theatre together, each in their own way.

The cast is excellent, with young performers convincingly portraying Schulz's elementary-school characters. JP Lopez makes an endearing Charlie Brown, capturing his awkwardness and frustration without exaggerating the character. Kyra Jackson is adorable as Sally, his younger sister, while Zaid Ricarte brings a gentle innocence to Linus, particularly during his explanation of the meaning of Christmas. The rest of the ensemble captures the personalities and peculiar habits we've come to recognize from the cartoons, with plenty of energy and comic timing.

My personal favorite, however, was Matt Kennedy as Snoopy. What a performance! Kennedy turns Charlie Brown's mischievous beagle into a scene-stealer, using expressive body language and impeccable timing to capture Snoopy's playful personality. He also choreographed the production, and the exaggerated movements and little dances are among the most entertaining moments of the show. I could have watched Snoopy all afternoon!

The rest of the talented cast (during Saturday’s performance) included Clara Gosewehr as Lucy, Peppe Love Nugent as Pig Pen, and Noah Cantrell as Schoeder.

The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas

Zach Theater

PC: AxelB Photography

Visually, the production stays close to the original animated special. The colorful costumes and simple scenery recreate the world of Peanuts, while Guaraldi's music adds a touch of nostalgia. The choreography is especially enjoyable, with the actors adopting the distinctive gestures and movements of their cartoon counterparts. It's fun to watch these characters jump from the television screen onto a live stage.

I do think some of the story's themes may be a little beyond the understanding of younger children. Charlie Brown's unhappiness, his frustration with the commercial side of Christmas, and his search for something more meaningful aren't necessarily concerns a five-year-old will recognize. But judging by the audience around me, that hardly mattered. The children were thoroughly entertained by Snoopy's antics, Lucy's bossiness, and the gang's constant disagreements. Meanwhile, adults could appreciate the more serious ideas tucked into Schulz's humor.

ZACH Theatre has put together an entertaining holiday production that families can enjoy together. At just 40 minutes, it's a good introduction to live theatre for younger audiences, and the sensory-friendly performance is an excellent example of how theatres can welcome more people without losing the fun.

Charlie Brown may never have the perfect Christmas, but perhaps that's the point. The tree doesn't have to be magnificent, the decorations don't have to impress anyone, and the presents don't have to cost a fortune. A little kindness, a few good friends, and a rather pathetic Christmas tree might be all we need.

Good grief! Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!

Running time: 45 minutes, with no intermission.

The cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas

Zach Theater

PC: Axel Buecker

A Charlie Brown Christmas

By Charles M. Schulz

Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson

Stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer

Directed by Nat Miller

Musical Director Julie Rhodes

Choreographed by Matt Kennedy

Sensory Performance Sponsored by Wayland Lyons

Cast: JP Lopez (Charlie Brown), Matt Kennedy (Snoopy), Kyra Jackson (Sally), Noah Cantrell (Schroeder), Zaid Ricarte (Linus), Clara Gosewehr and Bella Tamayo (Lucy), Pepper Love Nugent and DeAnna Fletcher (Pig Pen), Carter Osborne and Caeley Hardy (Understudies).

Now playing through December 27, 2026

ZACH Theatre

The Kleberg Stage

1421 W. Riverside Drive

Austin, TX 78704

Age recommendation: 4 and up.

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