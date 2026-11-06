Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall

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Few American singer-songwriters have enjoyed a career quite like Neil Diamond. His songs have been part of our lives for generations, crossing musical genres, topping charts, and filling concert halls around the world. And who hasn't sung along to "Sweet Caroline" at least once? Even England's national football (soccer) team and its fans have adopted the song as an anthem.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical premiered in Boston in 2022 before opening on Broadway later that year. Written by Anthony McCarten, the musical follows Diamond's journey from a young songwriter in Brooklyn to international stardom. The story unfolds through conversations between an older Diamond (Neil Now) and his therapist, revisiting the relationships, successes, and personal struggles that shaped his life. It's an interesting approach to a jukebox musical, allowing the audience to see the man behind songs we've known for decades.

The touring production, now playing at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, follows the original show's mix of storytelling and concert-style entertainment. The set was fairly simple, with the musicians visible onstage during parts of the show. I loved having the band right there, as it gave the musical numbers the feel of a live concert. The sparkling costumes added some much-needed glamour, especially during the larger ensemble numbers, and brought us closer to the real Neil Diamond, known for his shiny stage outfits.

Jesse LaBelle, playing Neil - Then, sounded so much like Diamond that it was sometimes hard not to picture the real singer onstage. His reserved, understated performance also seemed quite accurate to Diamond's introverted offstage personality, which contrasted with the confident entertainer audiences came to know.

Jesse Labelle as Neil - Then

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Photo by Ma2La

My favorite performer of the evening was Claire Marshall as Marcia Murphey, Diamond's second wife. Marshall was a real triple threat, bringing singing, dancing, and acting together with an ease that made her a pleasure to watch. She had a natural presence onstage, and I found myself looking forward to her scenes. Her number, "Forever in Blue Jeans," was a stunner.

Stuart Metcalf was also very good as Neil - Now, giving an honest and emotional portrayal of the older Diamond looking back on his life. For much of the show, his role focused on storytelling, but when he finally joined LaBelle in a duet, we got a taste of his vocal talents. Hearing the two Neils singing together made my heart sing a little, too. It was one of my favorite moments of the evening.

I enjoyed the second act considerably more than the first. The story became more personal, the relationships were better developed, and the connection between the younger and older Diamond gave the musical some of its most touching moments.

The young ensemble was enthusiastic and energetic, with good vocals and stage presence. Still, I couldn't help feeling that the production lacked some of the polish I'd expect from a Broadway national tour. The choreography wasn't always as sharp as it could have been, and at times, the performances felt closer to what I'd expect from a good regional theatre production. There was talent onstage, but I missed that extra bit of precision and excitement that makes a Broadway musical stand out. Among the ensemble, Evie Becerra, and Luciano Castaldo stood out with their energetic moves, and Brandy Cheyenne Miller captivated as the no nonsense agent Ellie Greenwich.

Of course, the music was the main attraction. "Cherry, Cherry," "I'm a Believer," and "A Beautiful Noise" were great fun, and when "Sweet Caroline" began, the entire theatre joined in. "Red, Red Wine" brought a similar response. Those were the moments when the show felt most alive, with the audience singing along and the band giving everyone a chance to enjoy the music that brought them there in the first place.

A Beautiful Noise may not have delivered all the theatrical excitement I was hoping for, but I had a good time, especially during the second act. The live onstage band, familiar songs, and more personal moments made for an enjoyable evening. If you're a Neil Diamond fan, you'll find plenty to sing along to, and you may leave knowing a little more about the man who wrote them.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Book by Anthony McCarten

Music and Lyrics by Neil Diamond

Bass Concert Hall

Austin, Texas

Now playing through November 8, 2026

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