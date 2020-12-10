Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Austin Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austin!

Here are the current standings for Austin:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

annie and billy dragoo 31%

pam fletcher friday 15%

The City Theatre Company 13%

Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 21%

NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Georgetown Palace Theatre 31%

Vortex Repertory 30%

Zach Theatre 18%

Best Theatre Staff

Ground Floor Theatre 23%

Long Center for the Performing Arts 20%

Vortex 17%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 59%

Kids Acting 38%

E.S.T.E.A.M Academy 4%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 48%

Jennifer Rose Davis - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Archive Theater - 2019 11%

pam fletcher friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020 26%

Rose Mitchell - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 16%

Kelsey Kimble - ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 18%

Dave Steakley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Zach Theatre - 2018 15%

Adam Roberts - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Trinity Street Players - 2014 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 31%

Olin Meadows - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - MAD Productions - 2018 13%

Lisa Scheps - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 12%

Favorite Social Media

Zach Theatre 41%

CTX Live Theatre 31%

Vortex Repertory 21%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 79%

Penfold Theatre Company 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 31%

Patrick Anthony - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 23%

Faith Castaneda - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 18%

Original Script Of The Decade

Damon Brown - WISH - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 38%

kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019 30%

Reina Hardy - AGENT ANDROMEDA: THE ORION CRUSADE - Sky Candy - 2018 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 24%

Kirk Kelso - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Austin Theatre Project - 2015 10%

Ismael Soto III - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 21%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre - 2019 15%

ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 21%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - The Archive Theater - 2019 13%

NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 34%

Ann Marie Gordon - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 28%

Ann Marie Gordon - UNDERGROUND - Vortex Repertory - 2018 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nick Hart - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 37%

T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016 34%

Malyssa Quiles - ALABASTER - Shrewd Productions - 2020 28%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 26%

Zach Theatre 22%

EmilyAnn Theater 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 21%

Sarah Marie Curry - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 14%

Sam Evans - THOUROGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Cedar Ridge High Schoop - 2019 14%