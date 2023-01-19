Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre at Texas State University to Present THE MOORS in February

"The Moors" follows two sisters and their dogs that live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Texas State University will be putting on a fully produced undergraduate student-led show in its spring Mainstage season.

"The Moors" is Directed by Texas State Undergraduate student, Shelby Curry and will be presented on February 3 & 4th at 7:30 and February 5th at 2:00

Located at 430 Moon St. PSH Foundation Studio Theatre.




