Interview: Step Right Up: A Conversation Chris Fontanes, Faith Sanders, Trace Turner of THE POISON CIRCUS at Bottle Alley Theatre

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What happens when a traveling circus collides with the mysteries of the Tarot, a healthy dose of theatrical anarchy, and the creative imaginations of eleven performers? The answer is THE POISON CIRCUS, Bottle Alley Theatre's latest adventure into the unconventional, the unexpected, and the wonderfully strange.

Conceived by Bottle Alley founder Chris Fontanes, co-directed by Faith Sanders and Trace Turner, and devised by the ensemble, THE POISON CIRCUS transforms The Paper Plate Gallery into a carnival filled with peculiar personalities, interactive attractions, and theatrical vignettes inspired by the 22 cards of the Tarot's Major Arcana. With four different versions of the performance determined by the luck of the draw, no single evening reveals the entire story. BroadwayWorld Austin spoke with Fontanes, Turner, and Sanders about the inspirations, creative process, and delightful disorder behind this unusual theatrical experience.

From CHRIS FONTANES, Bottle Alley Founder & Originator of The Poison Circus

THE POISON CIRCUS combines Tarot, carnival imagery, circus performance, and what sounds like a wonderfully disreputable collection of characters. What sparked this particular combination of ideas, and how did the concept evolve into the production audiences will experience?

There’s this parking lot carnival that seems to pop up in North Austin every year off 183 in front of where the Hobby Lobby used to be. And it's so much fun. The lights of the carnival draw you in first. Then the smell of frying dough. And there's a Ferris wheel. And a hall of mirrors. And funnel cake. And rigged games. And it's so much fun and so loud and so colorful but underneath the colors and the lights there's this seedy undertone to the whole thing. It's part of the experience. That's where The Poison Circus was born out of. I hope that the audience feels both that excited nostalgia feeling and a little bit of that seediness. We're in a backyard way up in North Austin. We're in our own little world .

From TRACE TURNER, Co-Director & Sound Designer

The 22 cards of the Major Arcana each carry their own symbolism, archetypes, and stories of transformation. How did the ensemble approach translating these cards into 22 theatrical scenes? Are the interpretations fairly faithful to traditional Tarot meanings, or have you taken some delightfully twisted liberties?

One of the things I find so brilliant about the Tarot cards themselves is their capacity to hold so much specificity and ambiguity at once. This is what also contributes to their ability to stand the test of time. Some of the iconography of the major arcana cards have definitely been incorporated into the scenes, and there are also moments of staging that reflect some of the figures in the minor arcana cards as well. The Rider-Waite tarot deck’s illustrations by Pamela Colman Smith are just a treasure trove of theatrical inspiration - she was a theatre costume and set designer herself in fact! Each of the ensemble members either got assigned specific cards to ideate on, as well as teams of ensemble members were specifically grouped together to collaborate on other cards. There is a wide margin of interpretation when you only look at the cards individually, combining this with where these specific actors are at in life as they meet these cards is the part of the beautiful alchemy of devising theatre with tarot as your source. The scenes both embody and present the ideas the cards represent, while also showcasing each actor’s unique relationship to the card, and the context in which the piece appears in the circus. In this way, the scenes are both faithful and interpretive. To take it even a step further, while we have crafted the presentation of these cards through our interpretation, the audience adds another layer of reception and understanding based on their own contexts, distilling the pieces and the tarot even further. Just like a real tarot reading! Someone should write a play about this…

Bottle Alley describes itself as a collective of punks who value independence, experimentation, and honesty, with a particular fondness for original and unconventional theatre. How does that philosophy shape the devising process, especially when multiple artists are contributing ideas, characters, and scenes to a single production?

Similar to our SELF PORTRAITS devising show, we look to our ensemble of actors to dream and interpret and create pieces that meet the assignment as it resonates within their own lived experiences. We have an ensemble of 11 actors and we knew that everyone could work well individually, but so much of the fun and brilliance came from finding the different combinations of collaborators to help with the first phase of scene generation. Our personal philosophy is finding a way to make the rehearsal process accessible and adaptable to not only the needs of the show, but to the realities of being a working artist in Austin as well. We began devising this show in February of 2026, meeting only once a month for a few hours each rehearsal until September of this year when we started rehearsing more frequently. Having the time in between and ample space for dreaming and steeping in the world of this play is greatly beneficial to the depth of connection to these scenes and these developing characters. In September we began meeting more regularly, but still only three days a week to have the same philosophy carry us through the 2nd phase of devising. By this point in the process, all of us had become comfortable and familiar with the others’ working styles, characters and aesthetics. Everyone became a collaborator on every piece since we all understand our world of the circus so intimately now. Even though we divided all 22 Major Arcana cards of the Tarot between the 11 ensemble members, everyone’s creative fingerprints and input are all over this show. The unofficial motto of SELF PORTRAITS is organized chaos, and the process of creating THE POISON CIRCUS was no different. Organizing explosive creativity to create something unique and teeming with beautiful chaos.

The production promises a blend of immersion, circus, and carnival, with a healthy dose of Tom Waits-inspired storytelling. What sort of world are audiences stepping into at The Paper Plate Gallery? How much freedom will they have to explore, interact with performers, or even influence their own experience?

In our world, The Poison Circus has been travelling the world for decades upon decades with their beginning first performances lost to time. We know the circus used to be much larger and much more full, but as we find it in 2026 as it lands in Austin, there are only 11 clowns remaining in the troupe and they are filling in the gaps where they can - picking up and creating new acts to keep the circus fresh and lasting. Audiences can enjoy a preshow carnival filled with original cocktails, carnival-inspired homemade treats and other snacks for purchase. The clowns are also running and operating several carnival games for prizes, a temporary tattoo parlor, and short ‘n sweet tarot readings before the circus truly begins. Clowns usher us inside the circus at the sound of a horn and we all get to revel underneath their tent together. The 4th wall is very thin in this show and occasionally it doesn’t exist at all. This is a circus by and for the clowns, interaction is bound to happen when the veil is thin. Maybe you’ll stay and join the circus and become the clown you were meant to be.

Your social media introductions to the circus's clowns and characters suggest a rather extraordinary collection of personalities. How did these characters emerge, and what can you tell us about their relationships to the Tarot, the circus, and one another? Are there particular characters audiences should keep an eye on—or perhaps avoid?

From the beginning of our process we were digging into the major arcana cards and seeing what emerged from staging and physicalizing these cards. Our audition also consisted of actors bringing in a 5 min or less piece inspired by one of the major arcana cards. By seeing which cards actors were already drawn to, and a little flair of luck of the draw, each of the actors were put in charge of specific cards or pieces and overseeing the needs of those pieces. A lot of times these assignments for actors included pieces they were already featured or starring in, thus these specific cards started to become baked into the clowns that were beginning to emerge. We were so fortunate to have such a creative and passionate batch of actors helping to create these clowns, many of them immersive storytellers and devisers themselves. While we created space for character creation through different writing and movement exercises, these clowns were mainly the original fabrication of our assembled actors. Some of the clowns even came from actual dreams! There are four different iterations of the show that feature a different set of cards or performances each night, by nature of that different clowns’ stories emerge through with every show and I hope audiences will get the chance to see multiple performances so they can fall in love with as many clowns as possible. I’d also say watch out for Miss Direction, they tend to Miss Behave and could possibly Miss Lead you with their alter-ego(s) Mr. E. Like you say, we have 11 distinct and extraordinary characters and I hope everyone walks away with a different favorite clown.

From FAITH SANDERS, Co-Director

Bottle Alley has developed a reputation for transforming unconventional spaces into theatrical environments. What opportunities and challenges does The Paper Plate Gallery present, and how has the space influenced the design, atmosphere, and storytelling of THE POISON CIRCUS?

Site specific theatre is nothing new for Bottle Alley, and The Paper Plate Gallery is a company favorite, previously performing AURORA, THE MAN FROM EARTH, and DUST at this same venue. It’s the gallery and outdoor space of Stern Hatcher, a fellow artist who is part whimsical host, part folksy neighbor, and part treasure hunter. Not to mention a professional Pet Psychic and a Tarot Reader too.

For The Poison Circus, the space was a blank canvas for us. We reimagined how the space could be used, and it was brimming with possibility, ready for a night circus to roll in. Our scenic dresser, Remy Joslin, brought in a makeshift tent (originally a kids play parachute), adding and layering one trinket, ribbon, fabric after another, until the outdoor space started feeling like our own DIY, punk circus playground.

Working outdoors in Texas in November means unpredictable weather conditions (and muddy boots), but the natural degradation of wind, storm, and mud added a “gently used” aesthetic that suits clowns in a traveling troupe.

From the preshow, just outside the fence gates of our show, where audience has a chance to play makeshift circus games, drink homebrewed cider, and even get custom Poison Circus temporary tattoos, to what an audience will encounter under the tent, we’ve curated a space in which audience enters and has an opportunity to tap into their own childlike whimsy, ready for the play at hand.

Your work often embraces the idea of catharsis through theatrical risk-taking and the Theatre of Cruelty. Beneath the spectacle, dark humor, and carnival strangeness, what do you hope audiences will confront, discover, or carry away from THE POISON CIRCUS? And for someone who has never experienced a Bottle Alley production, why should this be their first?

The Poison Circus is also a commentary on the tax of the performer. Most actors know the internal tug-of-war: Can I give all of myself, physically, mentally, and emotionally, in every performance, and then do it all again for the next show? Each performance takes something vital, whether we hand it over intentionally or not. In this show, the poison the clowns take every night is that cost made physical.

For one clown, when the poison is consumed, she is back in the room with a loved one who has passed away, intoxicated by his scent, the scent she had once forgotten. For another, it rips away his comedic facade and leaves him with nothing to hide behind but his own vulnerability. Throughout the show, the clowns turn to the audience and ask them directly some of the hardest questions their poison, and the act of performing, ask of them. We’re inviting everyone to do the same reflection.

For a Bottle Alley first-timer, The Poison Circus is a low stakes opportunity for them to dip their toes into experimental theatre. Eat some circus snacks, play a carnival game, and let the clowns charm and amuse you. And perhaps, you’ll feel called to see them again… “tomorrow”.

I hope people leave the circus with a buzzing spirit of play and a little less shame about being foolish, unfinished, or falling apart...and perhaps a little more insight into the labor of love these performers, or any performer, give with every performance.

Bottle Alley once described a rehearsal that consisted entirely of smashing computer parts in a parking lot with a baseball bat and a machete. In the spirit of that particular creative adventure, what has been the strangest, most chaotic, or most unexpectedly brilliant moment in the making of THE POISON CIRCUS?

Rehearsal for this show took both commitment, trust, and reckless abandon. The devising process started in February of 2026 in which the actors and directors met monthly for a workshop style rehearsal that would ultimately create the tarot inspired pieces that make up the show.

The rehearsal and devising process was chalk full of strangeties, chaos and brilliance!

What felt the most magical was developing the lore of the circus. It wasn’t something we had to write out or fabricate, it revealed itself every rehearsal as if we were remembering what we always knew.

What haven't I asked that you would like audiences to know about THE POISON CIRCUS, Bottle Alley Theatre, or the artists bringing this production to life? And for someone considering attending, what would you most want to tell them?

There are four spreads, each one unique and chosen each night by a willing victim (ahem, volunteer). Each spread is named for a tarot suit and paired with its playing-card counterpart: Cups (Hearts), Wands (Clubs), Swords (Spades), and Coins (Diamonds). Since every night pulls a different set of cards, different clowns step into the spotlight, and the full Fool’s Journey only comes together if you catch all four. Come once, twice, or to every show, and expect a different experience each time. Which spread will you connect with most? Debate it with your friends!

The Poison Circus is a night circus by the clowns, for the clowns.

BroadwayWorld offers many thanks to Chris Fontanes, Trace Turner, and Faith Sanders for sharing their insights into the remarkable creative process behind THE POISON CIRCUS. Their responses reveal a production that is as much about the collaborative journey of its artists as it is about the curious characters and stories audiences encounter beneath the circus tent.

For Austin theatergoers willing to venture beyond conventional storytelling, THE POISON CIRCUS offers an opportunity to experience something genuinely different. Come for the carnival atmosphere, stay for the strange and captivating clowns, and perhaps discover a little something about yourself along the way. With four distinct versions of the show, you may even find yourself returning to see what another turn of the cards reveals.

Step right up. The circus is waiting.

THE POISON CIRCUS by Bottle Alley Ensemble

Venue: The Paper Plate Gallery, 3601 McNeil Drive, House A, Austin, TX, 78727

Performance Dates: November 5-22, 2026, Thursdays - Sundays, 8:00 pm

Run Time: 60 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $22.50

Ticket Link: https://www.bottlealleytheatre.com/shop

Content Advisory: Adult audiences. Contains strong language, sexual references, mature themes, and frank discussions of relationships and sexuality. Some humor reflects the social attitudes of the 1980s.

More on Bottle Alley Theatre Recent Articles Interview: Step Right Up: A Conversation Chris Fontanes, Faith Sanders, Trace Turner of THE POISON CIRCUS at Bottle Alley Theatre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone