Interview: Sebastian Vitale of SINCERA-MIENTE: YO at George Washington Carver Museum

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I love seeing Hispanic theatre on Austin stages. As an Argentine who’s made this city home, there’s a pleasure in hearing Spanish in a rehearsal room and recognizing the songs you grew up with. I want more of that. We need stories that celebrate the fun of being Latino, where our culture gets to laugh at itself and the audience gets to join in.

I recently visited rehearsals for Central Drama’s Sincera-Miente: YO and spoke with writer, director, and cast member Sebastián Vitale for a sneak peek at this jovial show. Built around friendship, secrets, and Latin American pop classics, it has plenty of room for uncomfortable truths and a good laugh. With photos from my rehearsal visit accompanying our conversation, Vitale shares how the show came together and why he wants audiences ready to sing.

Below is our conversation in English and Spanish.

Me gusta ver teatro en Español acá en Austin. Me emociona escuchar mi lengua nativa en la ciudad que adopté como mi hogar y sobre todo, reconocer las canciones famosas en mi juventud, representando mi cultura en el teatre musical. Me gustaria ver aun más de esto en los escenarios de Austin. Necesitamos historias que celebren la alegría de los latinos, donde podamos reírnos de nosotros mismos e invitar al público a sumársenos.

El fin de semana visité la sala de ensayos de Sincera-Miente: YO, de Central Drama, y conversé con su autor, director e integrante del elenco, Sebastián Vitale. Entre amigos, secretos y clásicos del pop latinoamericano, la obra toca verdades que pueden ser incómodas pero que tambien dan lugar a unas buenas risas. Las fotos de mi visita acompañan a una entrevista done Vitale nos cuenta lo que lo inspiro a escribir la obra y por qué quiere que el público venga preparado para cantar y disfrutar de la musica latina!

A continuación, esta mi conversación con Vitale en Inglés y Español.

BWW: Where did the idea for Sincera-Miente: YO come from? Is there something personal behind the story?

Sebastián Vitale: Honestly, it was born from a desire to see original, high-caliber musical theatre in Spanish right here in Austin. Talking with my partner at Central Drama, Alejandro Pedemonte, we decided to create a story told through Latin American pop classics within a fast-paced, hilarious dramedy. And while the story isn't autobiographical, it is deeply personal: it's about reconnecting with who we were in our youth, laughing at the masks we wear to fit in, and reclaiming the roots that truly define who we are today.

BWW: ¿De dónde surgió la idea de Sincera-Miente: YO? ¿Qué tan personal es esta historia?

Sebastián Vitale: Honestamente nació de las ganas de ver teatro musical original y de calidad en español en Austin. Conversando con mi socio de Central Drama, Alejandro Pedemonte, tomamos la decisión de crear una historia que se cuente a través de clásicos del pop latinoamericano dentro de una dramedy ágil y muy divertida. Y aunque la historia no es autobiográfica, sí es muy personal: habla de reencontrarnos con quiénes fuimos de jóvenes, reírnos de las máscaras que nos ponemos para encajar y rescatar las raíces que nos definen hoy.

BWW: We've all had moments when we wanted to say something but held back. Why do you think it's sometimes harder to be honest with our closest friends?

Sebastián Vitale: Because with close friends, the stakes are so much higher. With a stranger you risk nothing, but with lifelong friends, honesty can dismantle the version of yourself you fought so hard to project. In Sincera-miente: YO, every single character—Fede, Bauti, Calambre, Rocío, and Carmen—hides behind silences and dodges truths. Those unsaid things turn into ticking time bombs; if you don’t defuse and release them in time, they inevitably detonate in your hands, causing far more damage.

Sebastián Vitale and Isis Jansen

Behind The Scenes: Sincera-Miente: YO

PC: Sabrina Wallace, BWW

BWW: Alguna vez, todos nos guardamos algo que queríamos decir. ¿Por qué crees que a veces nos cuesta más ser sinceros con nuestros propios amigos que con extraños?

Sebastián Vitale: Porque con los amigos de verdad hay muchísimo más en juego. Con un extraño no arriesgás nada, pero con amigos íntimos, la sinceridad puede derrumbar la imagen que construiste para ellos. En la obra, absolutamente todos los personajes —Fede, Bauti, Calambre, Rocío y Carmen— callan, esquivan y disimulan. Esos secretos no dichos se convierten en bombas de tiempo: si no los desactivamos y los dejamos salir a tiempo, terminan explotándonos en las manos y haciendo un daño mucho mayor.

BWW: The show includes songs that many of us grew up listening to. How did you pick the music? And can the audience really sing along? What is your favorite song in the show?

Sebastián Vitale: I chose anthems that are part of the collective memory of multiple generations,making sure every single song drives the dramatic action forward rather than turning into a simple concert. And yes: the energy in the room absolutely invites you to sing along. A favorite? That’s so tough! Maybe Selena’s "Amor Prohibido." I love upbeat, high-energy songs, but when a sweeping pop power ballad becomes the explosive punchline to an awkward argument between the characters, the theatrical impact is incredible. Audiences are going to be truly surprised by the song selection.

BWW: La obra incluye canciones que muchos conocemos de toda la vida. ¿Cómo eligiste la música? ¿Y el público realmente puede cantar con ustedes? ¿Cuál es tu canción favorita?

Sebastián Vitale: Elegí himnos que están grabados en la memoria colectiva de varias generaciones, pero cuidando que cada canción empuje la acción dramática y no sea un simple recital. Y sí, la energía de la sala invita absolutamente a cantar. ¿Una favorita? ¡Qué difícil! Amor prohibido de Selena, quizás. Me encantan las canciones movidas y alegres, pero cuando una balada pop arrolladora se convierte en el remate de una discusión incómoda entre los personajes, la potencia teatral es increíble. Se van a sorprender con la selección del repertorio.

BWW: The story mixes funny moments with some pretty uncomfortable conversations. Was that always the plan, or did the humor come naturally as you developed the characters?

Sebastián Vitale: Humor is always my primary language, ergo my main driving force. When confronting uncomfortable truths, past resentments, or lingering frustrations, laughter is the ultimate gateway: it disarms the audience, and the moment drama risks becoming solemn, humor kicks right in—very much in the spirit of Friends. It might sound like a cliché, but once these characters come to life in my head, they start conversing and bouncing off one another; I simply transcribe what they do. That said, in the rehearsal room,watching those dynamics unfold through the actors' immense generosity, the absurd situations intensified organically out of very real human contradictions.

Alejandro Pedemonte and Alicia Frías Escobar

Behind The Scenes: Sincera-Miente: YO

PC: Sabrina Wallace, BWW

BWW: La historia mezcla momentos divertidos con conversaciones bastante incómodas. ¿Esa fue la idea desde el principio o el humor fue apareciendo a medida que desarrollabas los personajes?

Sebastián Vitale: Mi lenguaje es siempre el humor, entonces se vuelve mi motor principal. Para tocar verdades incómodas, frustraciones o rencores del pasado, la risa es la mejor puerta de entrada: desarma al espectador y, en el momento en que el drama tiende a volverse solemne, el humor le da una patada al estilo Friends. Va a sonar a frase hecha, pero cuando los personajes toman vida en mi cabeza, comienzan a comunicarse e interactuar entre ellos y yo solo transcribo. Pero, por supuesto, en los ensayos, viendo interactuar a los personajes gracias a la generosidad de los actores, las situaciones absurdas se intensificaron solas a partir de contradicciones humanas muy reales.

BWW: Tell us about your cast and crew. How did you all meet, is there a large Spanish speaking community in Austin that inspired you to produce this show?

Sebastián Vitale: Austin’s Spanish-speaking artistic community is exceptionally talented, eclectic, passionate, and constantly growing. Casting this show was a real challenge because the characters demanded a very specific energy, along with true triple-threat performers trained in acting, singing, and dance. But we managed to bring together a wonderful, dedicated, and incredibly hardworking cast. At its core, it all came from an organic meeting of professionals hungry to create top-tier theatre in our own language. Throughout rehearsals, we built a 'chosen family' chemistry that radiates across the stage from the very first minute.

BWW: Contanos de tu equipo, ¿cómo se conocieron? ¿Hay una comunidad grande de artistas de habla hispana en Austin?

Sebastián Vitale: La comunidad de artistas hispanohablantes en Austin es talentosísima, ecléctica, apasionada y está en constante crecimiento. Formar este elenco fue un desafío porque la energía de los personajes era muy particular y requerían formación en actuación, canto y danza, pero logramos reunir un elenco maravilloso, entregado y profundamente trabajador. Creo que todo surge del encuentro natural de profesionales con hambre de hacer teatro de calidad en nuestro idioma. En los ensayos construimos una química de familia elegida que traspasa el escenario desde el minuto uno.

BWW: We don't get to see that much theatre in Spanish here in Austin. What made you want to bring this show to the stage, and what do you hope audiences walk away talking about?

Sebastián Vitale: We wanted to fill that void by showing that Spanish-language theatre in Austin can and should take center stage in prominent venues with first-rate, professional standards. We have a dream full latinx cast and an amazing latinx crew. I want audiences to walk away with a smile on their faces, humming the songs, texting that lifelong friend, and talking about how refreshing and necessary it is to have this kind of work in the local theatre scene. And above all, I want them to leave the theatre unable to wait to recommend this show.

Sebastián Vitale, Jonathan Collet, and Alicia Frías Escobar

Behind The Scenes: Sincera-Miente: YO

PC: Sabrina Wallace, BWW

BWW: No tenemos muchas oportunidades de ver teatro en español acá en Austin. ¿Qué te llevó a presentar esta obra y de qué te gustaría que el público siguiera hablando después de verla?

Sebastián Vitale: Queríamos llenar ese vacío demostrando que el teatro en español en Austin puede y debe ocupar salas destacadas con estándares profesionales y de primer nivel. Tenemos un elenco latino de lujo y un equipo creativo y de producción latino de primer nivel. Me gustaría que el público se vaya con una sonrisa, tarareando las canciones, mandándole un mensaje a ese amigo de toda la vida y comentando lo necesario y refrescante que es tener este espacio en la cartelera local. Y, sobre todo, que salgan con ganas urgentes de recomendar el show.

BWW: What else do you want the audience to know when they go to the show?

Sebastián Vitale: Come ready for a cathartic night out. Sincera-miente: YO is playing November 13, 14, 20, and 21 at the George Washington Carver Museum. It's an intimate, vibrant celebration—so grab your tickets early, bring your circle of friends, and prepare to laugh, reflect, and belt out your favorite tracks with us.

BWW: ¿Hay algo más que le querés decir a nuestra audiencia de la obra?

Sebastián Vitale: Que vengan listos para vivir una fiesta catártica. Nos presentamos el 13, 14, 20 y 21 de noviembre en el George Washington Carver Museum. Son muy pocas funciones, así que aseguren sus entradas con tiempo, vengan con su grupo de amigos y prepárense para reírse de sí mismos, emocionarse y cantar con nosotros toda la noche.

Sincera-Miente: YO

Book / Libro: Sebastián Vitale

November 13, 14, 20, and 21 / 13, 14, 20 y 21 de Noviembre

George Washington Carver Museum

1165 Angelina Street, Austin, Texas 78702

Cast / Elenco: Alicia Frías Escobar, Isis Jansen, Jonathan Collet, Alejandro Pedemonte y Sebastián Vitale

Direction / Dirección: Sebastián Vitale

Assistant Director / Asistente de dirección: Claudia Chavez

Production / Producción: Alejandro Pedemonte

Production Assistant / Asistente de producción: Verónica Pomata

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