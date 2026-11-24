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TexARTS Theatre and Academy presents WINTER WONDERETTES, written and created by Roger Bean, running December 4 through 20, 2026 in Lakeway, TX. The festive, retro musical comedy brings back the 1960s gal-pal singing group for Harper's Hardware Store's 1968 annual Christmas party. When Santa goes missing and the party entertainment goes awry, the multi-talented Wonderettes, Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, must step up to save the day, transforming the hardware store into a winter wonderland with reimagined versions of 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,' 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,' 'Run, Rudolph, Run,' and 'Winter Wonderland,' all in tight four-part harmony.

Directing and choreographing the production is Kimberly Schafer, an award-winning director, choreographer, and educator now in her third season as Artistic Director of TexARTS. Schafer choreographed SOPHISTICATED LADIES with André De Shields at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, served as dance assistant to Tommy Tune and Randy Skinner on LADY, BE GOOD at City Center Encores!, and has been an associate choreographer for Broadway Backwards and Broadway Bares. An adjunct dance professor at Marymount Manhattan College and Wagner College, she has been nominated for or won BroadwayWorld and Tommy Tune Awards 14 times for direction and choreography.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Schafer about why the Wonderettes keep coming back to TexARTS, letting the harmonies lead, and the cast's journey through Christmas traditions around the world.

What drew you to WINTER WONDERETTES as the holiday production for TexARTS this season, and what makes it right for your audience in Lakeway and Austin?

TexARTS has previously produced two of the Wonderettes series shows. Both shows, the original THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES and WONDERETTES: DREAM ON, were such a big success that, for me as the Artistic Director, WINTER WONDERETTES was a perfect choice. The show is wonderful for our audiences because it appeals to all generations. The well-known Christmas carols and holiday joy bring a full house of audience members, from families with little kids to their grandparents who appreciate the reimagined songs in the style of the Andrews Sisters.

How has your experience as a director and choreographer shaped your approach to staging this 1960s musical comedy?

I always think it's important to facilitate a collaborative team, from the actors to the designers. A lot of initial research was done on the late 1960s and contextualizing how the four Wonderettes exist in this time period. While I come in prepared with an idea of choreography and how the show moves, I really try to give agency to the actors to make their own choices and activate their own interpretations. This show relies on the uniquely different characteristics these four women bring to the group and the history that they have with each other.

How do you balance the nostalgic charm of the 1960s with fresh, reimagined versions of holiday classics like 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' and 'Run, Rudolph, Run'?

The holidays always come with a nostalgic charm. I think it's just baked into that time. What makes these numbers reimagined is that we're using the songs to highlight the relationships of the Wonderettes and what is going on among them at any given time. Like all friendships, there are great moments and there can be some rocky moments. The stress of the holidays really brings out both ends of the spectrum, and we see that throughout the show.

What was the casting process like for Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, and what qualities were you looking for in your Wonderettes?

As the Artistic Director, casting is my favorite part of the creative process. I once learned from André De Shields that if the casting is on point, the rest of the show will fall into place. The most important quality we looked for is the musicianship and ability to hold tight harmonies. These ladies sing the entire show in four-part harmony, which is incredible.

Secondly, each one of the characters has a very distinct personality, which can be very relatable. For example, Cindy Lou is the former prom queen who has never moved past that win, and Missy is the type-A mom of the group. In the auditions, I looked for which ladies can channel and bring these unique character traits to life.

Choreography is a big part of your background. How do you approach the movement and dance numbers for a girl-group style show like this one?

I do a lot of research on the time period, specifically what social dances were popular at this time. Because the score is extremely difficult with four-part harmony, I wanted to really uplift the vocals in this show. Our musical director, Megan Prichett, has done an incredible job working with our company, and I wanted to make sure that choreography didn't get in the way of that. But don't get me wrong, there is still plenty of dancing! The company is doing a remarkable job at integrating everything together.

Can you tell us about the design vision for the Harper's Hardware Store set, and how it transforms into a winter wonderland?

Our scenic designer, Bradford Smitherman, has built a phenomenal set for us! The show takes place inside of Harper's Hardware Store during the holiday party for its employees. Between Bradford's design and the intimate nature of TexARTS, it is truly an immersive experience. Our design team has worked so hard to create a world for our actors to live in, and all of the props, costumes, and lights transform the theatre into this magnificent holiday party.

What has been the most challenging or most rewarding part of rehearsing this production so far?

The most rewarding part of rehearsing this show has been how openly our actors have shared their research and their own experiences. There's a section of the show that explores Christmas around the world. I asked each of the actors to research and share a bit about cultural traditions from the various areas mentioned in the show. This allowed us to have a deeper understanding and appreciation for how the holidays are so incredibly similar around the world. It's a time for coming together as a community and celebrating with one another. I can't wait for this incredible group of artists to share the joy we're building together with the TexARTS audiences.

What can audiences look forward to at TexARTS beyond WINTER WONDERETTES as the season continues?

TexARTS has many wonderful shows coming up, but our biggest show, and sure to be a hit, is HAIRSPRAY. HAIRSPRAY is our summer show and will be running from July 9 through August 8. In addition, our spring show is the hysterical Off-Broadway hit I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, where we explore the trials and tribulations of relationships. I LOVE YOU runs from February 12 through the 28th and is the perfect show for a Valentine's Day night. Lastly, TexARTS is producing a holiday cabaret called TINSEL AND TUNES for one night only on Sunday, December 13 at 7:30 pm.

WINTER WONDERETTES runs December 4 through 20, 2026 at TexARTS, 1110 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. For tickets, visit tex-arts.org/upcoming-productions or call the TexARTS box office at (512) 852-9079.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 7% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% 5 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 10% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% 5 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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