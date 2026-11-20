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Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop follows Usher, a young Black, queer writer working as a Broadway usher while trying to write a musical about a young Black, queer writer. His thoughts become characters onstage, giving voice to his doubts, desires, and the pressures of family, religion, race, and sexuality. As he struggles to tell his story, he confronts the judgments of others and his own ideas about who he is allowed to be. This Austin production brings that story to the stage with Black queer artists onstage and behind the scenes. That matters. We need representation, and we need stories to be told and performed by the people those stories are about.

I’ve known Christian “Chrissy” Brown for a long time. Chrissy trained with my daughter, so hearing him call me “Mamma Wallace” during our conversation was so sweet. I’ve always known she was a larger-than-life performer, and when the cast was announced, my reaction was, “Of course.” One of those “duh” moments. This role feels perfect for them.

I spoke with director Jeremy Rashad Brown and Christian Brown about bringing A Strange Loop to Ground Floor Theatre, finding trust in the rehearsal room, and what they hope Austin audiences will take home.

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BWW: Jeremy, you performed in A Strange Loop last year. How has that experience shaped your approach to directing it, and what does bringing the show to Austin mean to you?

Jeremy Rashad Brown: Being an actor in it last year, as Thought 6, gave me an immersive perspective outside my own experience and a bit of validation for my own lived experiences. To embody that and present it to an audience is an amazing feeling.

Now I’m on the other side, able to visualize and conceptualize this world of Usher’s mind. As I told the cast, and Chrissy can back me up on this, they lucked out because they have a director who has lived in this world.

More specifically to Austin, Black people here have been starting to call it “White Atlanta.” I’ve been saying that for years. To bring this very big, Black, queer-ass American Broadway show to a city that I believe has the fifth-largest LGBTQ population in America, and see those nuances presented in their raw form, with an identity entrenched in Austin, I’m super excited to do it. All of that to say, it’s beautiful.

BWW: Chrissy, what was your relationship with the show before being cast, and how much of yourself are you bringing to Usher?

Christian Brown: This show is insane, and I love that it’s A Strange Loop, because it always came back to me and back around me. I first heard about it while training at ZACH Theatre, when I was still in high school and figuring out how I identified and wanted to express myself. My voice teacher, John Michael Lyles, went on to originate Thought 3 on Broadway. Later, at NYU, my voice teacher Justin Keyes had also been involved in the original workshops. The show has always been around me.

While I was in college, I finally saw it, and it truly broke me. It broke the way I thought about theater and so many constructs I had decided were okay to live by. As a queer individual, you think you’ve liberated yourself from these constructs and ideologies, and then you find you’ve doubled down on the exclusions and the pushing out. In trying to be yourself and find your own voice, you do the exact same thing you were trying so hard to get away from.

I have plenty of dream roles. I want to be Mama Morton in Chicago. I don’t say they’re unattainable, but it always depends on someone doing a particular version of the show. I want to be Dolly Levi. I auditioned for this show with a song from Hello, Dolly! I would love to be a big, fabulous, fat, Black, gay, queer Dolly Levi. The story of being a lovemaker and a matchmaker is every queer person’s life.

I’ve never gotten to experience the feeling that most of our lovely, beautiful white counterparts experience, knowing they want to be Ariel because they’ve always had red hair, or Elsa because they can belt their faces off. There’s never been a role like that written for us that doesn’t “other” us, that doesn’t turn us into Donkey from Shrek, the ass, quite literally. Those doors have to be kicked down and opened for us to have our voices heard.

With this show, you get to hear this very singular person’s experience. Like Jeremy said, it validates so much of what we as queer people, brown people, and Black people go through. We’re often on a lonely island, especially in predominantly white spaces. I went to predominantly white schools, and you’re always the fly in the milk, the other. Never have I experienced being the star, where it’s your show.

This show not only validates; it examines deeper, and it questions. There are times when I recognize that I do think like that, and that it is very singular-minded. Even though I’m this big, Black, queer, fabulous freak show, I’m not alone over here. I tried so hard to make myself the black sheep, and then I looked around and realized I just had dirt in my eyes. We’re all black sheep.

It validates Usher and me. Not only are you worthy of the stage and worthy of having your voice heard, but you deserve it. You’ve worked for it. I’m bringing a lot of that to the character.

BWW: Jeremy, so much of the show takes place inside Usher’s head. How are you bringing that world to the stage?

Jeremy Rashad Brown: This beautiful, beautiful, crazy-ass show! I approached it through immersion. I’ve always loved to be immersed in something, whether it’s a book, a TV show, or a script. That’s exactly how I approached directing this show, especially since we are in Usher’s head.

We’re getting to know this person through the narrative, but also as part of an overall experience. From the first moment you step through the theater doors, you will be immersed in Usher’s reality.

A classic proscenium-style theater still has a place in society and in the art form. But when it comes to real lived experiences and stories like this, if you walk into this performance area and you’re just being a spectator, you’re not doing it right.

BWW: How important was it to have Black and queer representation behind the scenes as well as onstage?

Jeremy Rashad Brown: Absolutely important. It’s not only representation onstage that matters, but also who is helping facilitate, support, and maintain the story, and their own identity and lived experience. Most of our production team is Black.

Lisa Scheps and I meticulously picked people who had the talent to lead their departments and the experience, or at least the working knowledge, of what this story truly means. Beyond understanding the story, they need to know how to support the actors embodying these characters without explanation, where it’s just innate. Our production team is mostly Black and queer.

BWW: Chrissy, Usher is a demanding role, both vocally and physically. What has preparing for it required of you?

Christian Brown: This has been the most demanding thing I have done. I’ve been falling back on the fact that I know the work. I’ve done this. I’ve had to genuinely trust myself, which is new for me.

I push a lot vocally and onstage, and I’m always being reminded that it’s okay, everyone is there with me. I’m all about spectacle and big theater. My background is as a technician first, so I’m thinking about how big the hair is going to be and whether the person all the way in the back can see it. With this show, because it is so vulnerable and vocally demanding, I’ve had to trust my training, my intuition, and my leadership.

Jeremy has been amazing. Our music director, Deonté, has been phenomenal. It speaks to what Jeremy was saying about “for us, by us, with us.” I’ve had no one in the room tell me I’m being too much or doing too much in a way that feels like it’s toeing the line of a microaggression.

The room has been curated to fail, to try, to explore, and very rarely do we get those opportunities in theater. Lisa made it clear from day one that Ground Floor is the place to try new things. They still instill those old theater practices. I’m showing up ready and hydrated. I’m drinking a lot less and trying to work out.

I’m a very plus-size person, so I’m getting up and working. My mind, my soul, my voice, and my body all have to be one. It sounds like a lot of steps, but in the simplest terms, I’ve had to trust myself.

BWW: Jeremy, what were you looking for in this cast, and how has that translated into the rehearsal room?

Jeremy Rashad Brown: Not to toot my own horn, but I know how to choose actors. I completely trust this cast. They either have direct experience with this character and his mentality, or they’ve lived adjacent to it because they are still in their Blackness.

A lot of the material doesn’t need much dramaturgy when it comes to references, because that lived experience is there. When Deonté or I give a note, they go home, consume it, come back, and execute it. That’s rewarding as a director. They trusted me first, which is why I know they’ve got this.

Before Chrissy came in, I didn’t think we were going to find an Usher that night. It’s such a demanding role. We needed a bigger, heavyset, Black, gay, queer performer who could hit these notes with clarity and dynamic range. I didn’t know if Austin had it. I thought we might have to fly somebody in.

Lisa wanted us to really try to stay local, because that’s what Ground Floor Theatre tries to do. Casting the other Thoughts was easy-peasy. But when Chrissy came in, gave their rendition, and then did an excellent cold read, I was so thankful.

Austin has a rich Black theater scene, but it’s still small. We don’t necessarily have the Ushers who are ready, willing, and able to step into roles like this. To have Chrissy bring all their professional and personal experience and lend their talent to this role is beyond beautiful.

I have the utmost trust in all of them. This has been one of the easiest directorial processes I’ve had for such a difficult, raw show, and I knock on wood.

BWW: Is there a particular song or moment that means the most to each of you?

Jeremy Rashad Brown: Every song hits, because Michael R. Jackson made each moment so intentional. But my favorite, which is also the moment I try to avoid because it’s so emotional, is “Memory Song.”

As Usher describes these memories, especially from childhood, and how they shaped who he is today, I see myself in that. He’s been vulnerable the entire time, but this is the raw vulnerability we get to see for the first time. It’s this sad, bittersweet resolution of embracing his full, authentic self and really making the decision to keep going.

Christian Brown: I’m trying to pinpoint other musicals with this wide range. We go from gospel to classic Sondheim, to patter songs, to R&B and hip-hop. Within five minutes, we’re back to singing the most beautiful ballad. I never thought I’d be capable of changing emotions so quickly, but it’s been cathartic and almost healing.

As actors, you must protect yourself, because it’s easy to fall into it and give it your all. I’m 24, turning 25. Usher is 25, turning 26. I just graduated from NYU; he’s an NYU grad. I don’t have my master’s yet, but I’m working on it. I’m singing words I wish I could have said myself, words I did say and regretted, and words that have been in the back of my mind since I was 14.

He’s got lines about chronic masturbating right next to gospel verses from the Bible. I’m religious, so sometimes I must step back and ask God not to strike us down.

My favorite musical part, and the one I don’t even get to sing in, is “Tyler Perry Writes Real Life.” Michael R. Jackson is parodying something while being completely original. He’s making an ass of something but also asking whether we hear what he’s saying and recognize that it’s us. It’s like old SNL. It’s self-deprecating humor without being rude.

We have Black art coming out that feels like it’s for us and by us, but doesn’t honor history or our ancestors, or feels like it’s coming out of left field. It feels like 15,000 white producers got their hands on it and told them it needed to be something else. Now it has our faces all over it and says it’s Black theater, but it’s nowhere to be found.

You sit in that song and realize what this man is doing. He’s an asshole, in a good way. I love that song.

BWW: What do you hope audiences take away from this production, particularly here in Austin?

Jeremy Rashad Brown: Curiosity, and open perceptions and hearts as they go into the world and encounter people like those they just experienced onstage. I don’t want to gloss over doing this show in Austin. It’s pivotal.

Within the LGBTQ community here, there are silos and still a racial hierarchy. The show touches on the power of white gay men within that hierarchy. It’s a real thing. I’ve experienced it over my 20 years here, which is a hell of a thing as a young, Black, queer person who grew up in rural Texas.

You come to Austin for college, discover a brand-new world, and start to embrace your identity and queerness, only to get doors shut in your face for existing. Those experiences have grown exponentially for me over the past 20 years.

To have this show speak directly to that experience, as a raw conversation you can’t get away from, and make it a musical here, inviting that same community in, means a lot. People want to see it, even if they don’t want to see the mirror, they’ll still look into it. That’s what theater does. It provokes conversation.

Come in curious. Stay curious. Hopefully that opens people’s hearts to what it means to be Black and queer, and how they fit within that system of oppression, so they can start to break it and make it more accepting of everyone.

You spoke about how Austin used to embrace strange people, weird people. Strange, weird people are liberated. They’re not trapped in a prison of heterosexuality or the conservative route. It’s a free, lived experience of what we call life. I want people to leave with open hearts and perspectives that hopefully change us back into what Austin used to be.

Christian Brown: Come ready for conversation. Come hoot and holler. If you’ve got to take your shoe off, take a shoe off and throw it. This is a family moment to talk about a lived experience that some people might relate to, and some might not. If you’re afraid to have the conversation, ask yourself if the conversation is worth having.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to be there on opening night because this is one of those productions that you want to tell your friends: “I was there when it happened!”

A Strange Loop

Book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Jeremy Rashad Brown

Music direction by Deonté Warren

Choreography by Quinton Weathers

Recommended for ages 16 and older.

December 3 through 19, 2026

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 5 p.m.

Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Road, Suite 122, Austin.

Cast features Christian Brown as Usher, Kali Jupiter as Thought 1, Alyssa Harris as Thought 2, Jenna Clayborn as Thought 3, Tommie Jackson as Thought 4, Beauregard Elliot as Thought 5, and Deitrich Calhoun as Thought 6.

Left: Jeremy Rashad Brown (Director), Right: Christian “Chrissy” Brown (Usher)

Jeremy Rashad Brown (Director) (He/They): Austin-based director and multidisciplinary artist creating socially conscious work across theatre, film, photography, and immersive media. Most recently, he directed Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop and August Wilson’s Fences at Georgetown Palace Theatre. Additional directing credits include Tarik Daniels’ Bedside with What’s in the Mirror Foundation at The VORTEX, Eleanor Burgess’ The Niceties with Jarrott Productions at Trinity Street Playhouse, and Dominique Morisseau’s Pipeline with Spectrum Theatre Company. As a performer, Jeremy has appeared on stages including ZACH Theatre and The Kennedy Center. He is founder and CEO of NEO GRIOT, a multidisciplinary production studio centering historically silenced voices through culturally grounded storytelling. Jeremy is thrilled to make his Ground Floor Theatre directorial debut and bring this big, fat, queer-ass American Broadway show, Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop, to Austin!

Christian “Chrissy” Brown (Usher) (All pronouns): A born and raised Austinite and alumni of the New Studio on Broadway at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in Drama. NYU credits include Cinderella, Damn Yankees, Curious Incident, Sense and Sensibility, and Romeo and Juliet. This is Christian's inaugural show post college and first show back in his hometown since the good ole days of Summer Stock Austin (Sister Act- 2018), Zach theater PPC (2018-2020), and time with the theater department at Saint Andrews Episocopal School! Christian would like to thank you all for coming out and for being a part of this conversation. Stories like this one need to be shared. For “If you aren't scared of living the truth, then it probably isn't worth living.”- ASL

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 6% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 10% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 10% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% 5 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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