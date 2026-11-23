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Music has a remarkable capacity to carry stories across generations, cultures, and time. In BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the legendary Cuban musicians and the music they brought to the world, those stories are brought to life through the people who lived them.

Making his Broadway national tour debut, Yale School of Drama graduate Holiday portrays Juan De Marcos, the storyteller who invites audiences into the world of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB. With recent credits at New York Theatre Workshop and Soho Rep, Holiday brings his own experience and perspective to a role that asks him to be both participant and witness.

Ahead of the production's Austin engagement, we talked with Holiday about the relationship between music and memory, the responsibility of telling someone else's story, and what the remarkable lives of these musicians might teach us about art, authenticity, and success.

BWW: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB tells a story in which music carries memory, identity, and history. As an actor, how do you approach portraying a character whose story is expressed as much through music as through dialogue? What does that ask of you that a more conventional musical might not?

In this specific circumstance, the musical for my character of Juan De Marcos is closer to the relationship of a conventional musical than if I were playing another character who sings solos. I am the narrator, after all, and I speak quite heavily in every scene that I'm in, only singing harmonies when I do sing. However, I do agree that the music component is very much a part of my character's journey. How I approach that is I'm in the wings between every song and dance number until I go on for the next scene so that I can take in how I, the actor, might have seen the BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB through the eyes of my character, Juan. It's what my graduate school professor would call "yours for free," which is the things the play gives me for free to deepen my understanding or imagination of the circumstances in the play, scene, and production. I don't have to make up what I thought these characters would've done in relief—I get to use the real members of the cast acting out their story in the BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on stage. And that's enough of a jumping-off point for me to build off.

BWW: The music of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB has traveled far beyond Cuba, reaching people who may know very little about the lives and circumstances that shaped it. How has working on this production changed your own understanding of the relationship between music and the people who create it?

There is a beautiful line in the show that is said by Frank, who plays Compay Segundo, and the quote is: "These stories you love so much, they're not because we wrote them that way, they're beautiful because we lived them." The songs that we sing in the show are real and emotional and raw, and they are the testimony of the lives of these people that we are portraying. I'm listening to the blueprint every day and being affected—and watching people be affected—because these musicians in real life were courageous enough to document and record them to relieve themselves and remind themselves of the life they were living in some tragic circumstances. My perspective of listening to stories has changed, especially through music.

BWW: There's an interesting tension between honoring the past and making a story feel immediate and alive for today's audiences. How do you navigate that as an actor? Where do you find the freedom to bring something of yourself to a story with such a rich cultural history?

Because I play a narrator in the beginning of the show, I get the first line to welcome the audience in and invite them into the world of the play. And in that moment, I get to bring my own charisma, my own liberty and lightness and empathy to the audience in real time to set the tone for what's to come. The honor is happening in the first breath before my first line because storytelling was—and is—an entire job since the beginning of time: in tribes, kingdoms, etc. To be the raconteur of this production gives moments of freedom for me to check the pulse of the audience and to navigate the story in that moment for their understanding and experience.

BWW: One of the remarkable aspects of the original BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is that several of its musicians found international recognition much later in life. What has inhabiting this world led you to consider about artistic identity, ambition, and the ways we define success?

This is a great question. It's allowed me to look at success as a moment in time and less from a materialistic perspective. Success is not what you have; it's more about what you do, have done, and did. Success has no time—it can strike at any time as long as you are creating, and as long as what you're creating is genuine. It doesn't have to be intended to reach people—it can be—it's the act of being intentional about what is coming out of you.

BWW: Has there been a moment in this production, perhaps even a small one, that changed how you understood your character, your fellow performers, or yourself?

Yes, there is a number in this production called "Chan Chan." It happens at the climax of the play where the story starts to resolve, and that specific number affects a lot of people because of the content of the song. I will sometimes see my castmates coming off stage very emotionally affected. And from my own perspective, it's very moving to see how much of a hold music of a time can still pierce through people of a newer generation. Though, from my character's perspective, I can see why these characters are meeting me with so much resistance. They lost something by giving it to this particular song.

Perhaps that's part of what makes BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB such a compelling story. The music has outlived the circumstances of its creation, but it hasn't lost its connection to the people who gave it life. And as this production introduces those stories to new generations, it reminds us that art doesn't necessarily belong to a particular moment in time. It continues to live, and to find meaning, in the people who encounter it.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB runs at Bass Concert Hall December 1st through 6th.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 7% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 10% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 6% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% 5 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 10% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% 5 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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