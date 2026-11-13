Interview: Heidi Labensart of HOUSE OF INDIA at Leela – An Indian Community Theatre

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What makes a house a home? Is it the people who fill it, the traditions we carry forward, or the memories we simply cannot bear to leave behind? These questions are at the heart of HOUSE OF INDIA, a touching and humorous exploration of family, identity, and the sometimes difficult choices that come with change.

Leela – An Indian Community Theatre brings the Texas premiere of Deepak Kumar's award-winning play to Austin for a one-day-only engagement at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center. Following its 2025 world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe, HOUSE OF INDIA offers Austin audiences an opportunity to experience a story rooted in the Indian American experience while exploring themes that resonate across cultures and generations.

At the center of the story is Ananya, a woman determined to preserve her late husband's dream while navigating the competing expectations of family, tradition, and an evolving world. The family restaurant becomes more than a place to prepare and serve food. It is a repository of memories, an expression of cultural identity, and a gathering place where love, loyalty, and differing visions of the future collide.

For Leela, bringing this production to the stage represents something particularly meaningful. The company first introduced the play to Austin audiences through a staged reading in collaboration with City Theatre two years ago. Now, with a fully staged production, the company continues its commitment to amplifying immigrant voices, creating opportunities for emerging theatre artists, and building connections through storytelling.

Recently I connected with Heidi Labensart, and had the opportunity to learn more about the production, the creative process, and the importance of sharing stories that invite audiences to recognize both their differences and their common humanity.

Leela first introduced HOUSE OF INDIA to Austin audiences through a staged reading in collaboration with City Theatre two years ago. What initially drew you to Deepak Kumar's play, and what made this the right time to bring a fully staged production to Texas?

When I got an invitation from my friend Kevin J. Smith, President of The City Theatre Austin, who reached out about a collaboration and shared a couple of scripts with me, this one stayed with me right away. Its themes felt meaningful, and its characters felt like people I know. At the time, the play was already on its way to its world premiere, so it wasn’t until this year that we were able to secure the rights. And the timing feels right. So many people who came to the staged reading fell in love with it and kept asking when we’d bring the full production. This is our answer to them.

At the heart of HOUSE OF INDIA is Ananya's struggle to preserve her late husband's dream while facing the realities of a changing world. How does the play explore the sometimes complicated relationship between honoring family traditions and embracing new possibilities?

Every family, in every culture, wrestles with this question at some point, and it’s rarely an easy conversation. What I love about this play is that it approaches it with honesty, sensitivity and a lot of humor. It doesn’t pick a side. It brings every voice to the table and invites the audience to sit with each one and notice what moves them most. The power of the play lies in how it brings these tensions to the surface, not in trying to resolve them neatly.

Food plays such an important role in this story, not just as a business, but as an expression of culture, memory, and love. How does the restaurant setting help tell the story, and what might audiences discover about the emotional connections we have with food?

A restaurant is the perfect place for this story, because it’s where culture, nostalgia and belonging all come together at the same table. Food carries memory. A single recipe can hold a parent’s voice, a childhood kitchen, a whole homeland. Think about your own favorite restaurant, the one that feels like yours. Now imagine being asked to change it, or let it go. That’s the dilemma these characters face, and I think everyone in the audience will feel it.

While HOUSE OF INDIA is rooted in the Indian-American experience, its themes of family expectations, generational differences, and belonging are remarkably universal. What do you hope audiences from different cultural backgrounds will recognize in these characters and their relationships?

I hope audiences walk away realizing that, at the heart of it all, we are more alike than we are different. Whatever our backgrounds, we share the same human journey: the same struggles, the same heartaches, and the same deep need to be seen, to be heard and to belong. These characters happen to be Indian American, but I think many people will recognize their own families on that stage.

Bringing a story like this to life presents some wonderful creative opportunities. What choices have you made in directing, casting, scenic design, or other production elements to capture both the humor and emotional depth of the play? Are there particular moments or challenges that have been especially rewarding?

This play is creatively demanding, and even more so for a community theatre. To bring out its authenticity and heart, I’ve taken some real risks, from casting first-time actors in lead roles to inviting people who are new to theatre to build a complex set that captures the emotional earthquake the characters go through as their world changes. The most rewarding part has been watching these first-timers rise to the challenge. They believe in this story and want to share it with our community as much as I do. Seeing that shared belief come alive is what makes this work so fulfilling for me.

Leela – An Indian Community Theatre has an important role in bringing South Asian stories and perspectives to Austin's theatre community. How does presenting the Texas premiere of HOUSE OF INDIA reflect Leela's larger artistic mission, and what would you like audiences to understand about the importance of culturally specific storytelling?

Stories like this are exactly why Leela exists. We give voice to immigrant narratives, the voices we don’t often hear in mainstream theatre or in the arts more broadly. This play portrays the Indian American experience with real nuance, and for many in our community, it’s a chance to see themselves truly represented on stage. At the same time, it builds a cultural bridge between the Indian community and the wider Austin community.

Leela also exists to give people a place to create. Our mission is “Explore. Express. Evolve.” We’ve welcomed many newcomers to the theatre, and we’ve given experienced artists a bigger platform to stretch and discover new levels of their potential.

As for culturally specific storytelling, I believe it’s one of the most powerful ways to build empathy and find common ground. This play opens a window into a life some audience members may think is unfamiliar to them, only for them to realize that this, too, is home. When we stay open and curious, new understanding surfaces, and we learn to love our neighbors more deeply.

HOUSE OF INDIA asks a deceptively simple question: What really makes a house a home? After audiences have laughed, perhaps shed a tear or two, and left the theatre, what conversations do you hope they'll have with their own families? And why should Austin audiences make a point of experiencing this one-day-only production?

First, I hope they have lots of conversations! That’s really the heart of this production: to spark meaningful conversations through art.

I hope people talk across generations, with their parents, grandparents and children, about where they come from and what home means to them. For immigrant families, and for families who have moved around within the US, the play opens up questions of nostalgia, culture and identity. Some of the most heartwarming moments in the play come when these generations begin to bridge their worlds.

This story feels especially important right now, as we see division and suspicion toward immigrant communities surfacing in parts of our country. America has an incredible history of immigration, and this is a moment to meet on common ground rather than let our differences divide us. Art has a way of revealing the connective tissue that runs through all of us.

And why make a point of coming? This is the Texas premiere, and it’s for one day only. It’s a rare chance to see this story brought to life by our own community, for our community, and it’s not one you’ll want to hear about secondhand.

What haven't I asked that you would like audiences to know about HOUSE OF INDIA, Leela – An Indian Community Theatre, or the artists bringing this production to life? And for someone considering attending, what would you most want to tell them?

I’d love audiences to know about the wonderful people behind this production, many of them stepping on stage or building a set for the very first time. They’ve poured their hearts into this, and it shows.

And to anyone thinking about coming: come get a taste of home! You may see moments from your own life take center stage, and you’ll leave with a few new perspectives, too. Come ready to laugh, to cry and to feel a little torn. This play serves up a rich, honest slice of life.

BroadwayWorld thanks Heidi Labensart for the generosity of her time and insight. It seems fitting that this story uses a family restaurant to explore the meaning of home. After all, some of our most important conversations happen around a table, often over a meal prepared from a recipe handed down through generations. Food nourishes us, but the stories surrounding it remind us who we are, where we have been, and what we hope to carry into the future.

With HOUSE OF INDIA, Leela invites Austin audiences to pull up a chair and join that conversation. The production celebrates the richness of Indian American storytelling while reminding us that the experiences of family, loss, change, and belonging extend far beyond any one community. Just as importantly, it celebrates the artists who make community theatre possible, including those discovering the transformative power of the stage for the very first time.

HOUSE OF INDIA will be presented for one day only at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin. This Texas premiere offers audiences an opportunity to experience a story filled with humor, heart, and the unmistakable flavors of home.

This project is supported in part by an Elevate Grant of Austin Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment.

HOUSE OF INDIA by Leela – An Indian Community Theatre

Venue: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin, 600 River St, Austin, TX 78701

Performance Dates: November 15, 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM

Tickets: $27.78 – $49.18

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