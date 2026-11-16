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Twenty-three kilograms. That's about 50 pounds, and it's apparently enough to pack an entire production of Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING into a suitcase. Oh, and there are five actors playing all the roles, and no director. That's how Actors From The London Stage (AFTLS) does theatre, and they've been doing it in their own rather remarkable way since 1975.

There's something wonderfully Shakespearean about the whole idea. After all, Shakespeare didn't have elaborate sets or the kind of theatrical technology we take for granted today. He relied on actors, language, and the imaginations of the people who came to see his plays. AFTLS takes a similar approach, with five actors collaborating to create a production that asks audiences to do a little imaginative work of their own.

But what interested me most wasn't how five actors manage to put on an entire Shakespeare production with one suitcase and no director. It was how they manage one another. How do they navigate differences of opinion? Who gets the final say? And what happens when you're playing two characters who see the same situation in completely different ways?

I asked Chenise Lynette, who plays Hero, Leonato, and several other characters, how all this works. We started with the practicalities of putting on a play without a director and ended up talking about listening, human connection, and what Shakespeare understood about both.

AFTLS brings MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Austin's McCullough Theatre November 19 and 20 as part of the Texas Performing Arts season.

BWW: Hi Chenise! Tell me a little bit about how Actors From The London Stage works. As an actor and director, I'm especially interested to hear this. How does the company work?

Chenise: Well, to start off, the audition process is unlike anything I'd done before. The first round is a monologue of your choice. In the second, you deliver a two-minute facilitation exercise, then get three scenes and 15 minutes per scene to put them on. There's five people in the recall, so there'll be five people in the class. You get to work as you would in the room. So you have to figure out the quick multi-rolling and the sticky bits of the scene in 15 minutes. It was my second year auditioning, and I remember the first time I did it, I was thinking, what is this? What am I doing? It was very challenging.

This year I had more experience in facilitation, so it was more exciting to work collaboratively and less daunting. They don't tell you how to do the rapid multi-rolling. They give you the scene and say, run with it. Then, in rehearsal, we have five weeks in London, one week in Indiana of rehearsals, and there's no director. We have, on the first day, a consent-based workshop with a company called Arsiani, and they essentially ask us what we need from the room, what we can offer, what we can bring to the room as well. And then, essentially, we kind of wrote down our values and our expectations of each other on these slips. And then we decided to put it in this red bag, and every morning we would read out one of our values, so we were all on the same page every morning, which is quite a good way to start the day. And we spoke about our process and what we wanted. We wanted, check-in and check-out every single day, so how we're doing, let's play a game, reconnect. And we made schedules for the weeks.

There's also no costume designer, no sound designer, anything like that, so they give you a set budget, and you get to choose what professional you're having. We got a musical director, because there's, songs in the show. So he came in with us, and we worked on those. Then you choose your own costume, and we spoke about our set, we created our world. Everything has to fit into one suitcase that comes with us, so 23kg to contain our entire world of Much Ado About Nothing.

BWW: That's amazing to me. And it's collaborative work. It's the safety of the room and the people you're with. I can't see how that's wrong for any production, regardless of the approach.

Chenise: Yeah, it's one of the best parts of theatre though, isn't it? Every space I've gone into, or the majority of spaces, they all work to make sure everyone's comfortable and that everyone's needs are met to get the best out of everyone. And I think particularly with AFTLS, the amount of freedom they give us, and they always work to cast people who are kind and generous, so it just works well. And I forgot to say, but we had this set of golden rules that we wrote on a whiteboard. Things like 'Every voice is important,' 'Let's say yes,' and 'Let's not know.' And if you wanted to tap out because you were getting a bit overwhelmed or things were getting tricky, you could put your hand up and opt out for a few minutes. We don't have to ask any questions. It makes the process so much easier and so much more fun, because you can actually feel welcome in every space that way, you know?

BWW: You mentioned that you direct yourselves, and you're speaking a little bit to collaboration. How does that change the dynamics? How do you work with differences of artistic opinion?

Chenise: That's a very good question. Well, we try every single idea, always. And we had these moments where we had like a big piece of paper on the middle of a table. And after we did a run or worked on the scene, we write down notes and then we go through and discuss them and cross them off so every voice was heard. Tried all the ideas. It was interesting when we first started rehearsing, because we weren't quite sure how we would direct and rehearse it, but then I guess we fell into the rhythm of, if you weren't in the scene, you were the outside eye, and you would make majority of the offers, but then when you're inside, you could still say, oh, I think this, I think that, and we'd try everything. So yeah, if you weren't in the scene, you were kind of the more of the main voice in the space at that time.

BWW: Make an offer?

Chenise: Well. Okay, so I guess, when we were in drama school training, they'd be like, if you've got an instinct, if you've got, an idea, make the offer, just, make the offer to the room, commit to the choice, and see what people receive. And over the last year, I started directing, and working more as a facilitator, and I think… after being on the acting side I noticed that if I'm directing I feel like I get more out of the actors and we work better together if it comes as more of like a suggestion for them rather than like a set thing that they have to adhere to because obviously they have their own stylistic choices and their own skill sets that they can bring. I think when we bring in offers from both sides. It makes a better piece.

BWW: You also spoke to being in the scene or out of the scene. Speaking of being in the scene, as I understand it, you play Hero and Leonato.

Chenise: I do.

BWW: So those two don't see things the same way. How does that support your understanding of the scene, or of the play?

Chenise: Well, Playing Leonato and Hero has been one of the biggest challenges I've had to do so far as an actor because the technique of ducking in and out of characters was new. And then when we get to the wedding scene, it's a high stakes scene. We're figuring it out, and we recalled it getting stuck in the treacle, when we got to the moments where it was a bit much. We weren't quite sure what the solution was, and that happened quite a lot in the wedding scene, so it was hard for me to get a clear narrative as we were rehearsing it, because I was jumping between the two, and remembering when to jump, so it was, more focused on the technicalities of the scene, rather than, the emotion… the emotion. But now, I love it. I love it. I love the chaos, and I love the jumping between two different states, and I kind of place them in different places, heart rate-wise, particularly when they've got that back and forth. I feel like Leonato has made his decision, you know, he feels the shame, he’s pushing her away, so his heartbeat is, quite consistent in his resolution. But then, for Hero, she's frantically trying to understand and grab her father and get him to understand her. She’s trying to understand the situation, so I feel like her heart rate's faster. So, when I'm jumping in between, it feels to me that the scene literally goes like the pace changes rapidly for me, which is so much fun.

And then even seeing the people around me, like when I go back to Hero, she's got Beatrice by her, the Friar is in front of her and Benedick's nearby. But Leonato is standing completely alone. But if you're looking at the emotional journey of the piece, Hero's kind of alone in this moment, because she's been shamed. Yeah, so I like looking at the difference of that between the physical and the emotional.

BWW: Given the way you do the show, what are you learning about the relationship between the performers and the audience?

Chenise: One thing… when we first opened the piece… so because in our rehearsal room, there was the outside eye, we didn't know what was landing, humor-wise, so we were “Is this even funny? And then when we did our opening at Notre Dame, and there was laughter, we were, “Oh! It's actually quite funny.” and it's interesting how different states will react to different moments.

I think letting the audience just receive it and see how they respond, has been a challenge, because it's a bit nerve-wracking to try and make, sort of, some physical choices land comedically. But I think the audience interaction's been one thing that we've learned as we've gone, because we never had that in the room. Being more present with the audience, especially Benedick, he has loads of moments where he's just with the audience, and I think he's breathing with them more and more as we go

They say that adding the audience is like adding the final cast member, so I think we're adapting to having that into our show, so every show is different with our extra cast members, you know?

BWW: How are audiences responding to it? You've been in the academic world, but Shakespeare was for the people. How's it going?

Chenise: Well, it's been really lovely, people seem to really enjoy it. We've had so many lovely people come up to us and speak to us after the show. Last week, someone told me that they've watched Much Ado multiple times, but this is the one that they really understood, which meant a lot, because…

BWW: You've accomplished what you meant to accomplish.

Chenise: Right? Exactly! And because we are rolling in the moment, I thought things might be unclear, I wondered what would translate, but actually, people seem to really get the storyline. People have been enjoying the music, which has been really lovely. Someone actually told me that he cried for the majority of the play, and he expected this to be really funny. He said it's funny because the hard moments land so that the humour can still exist. I thought that was lovely. But yeah, people seem to really enjoy it, which is good.

BWW: Yeah, I kind of want to stand on the shoulders of that. Much Ado is funny but to the point, there's stuff underneath it about reputation and shame, trust and really, more importantly, how we judge one another. In a world where we're doing those things kind of culturally with one another in this moment, that seems alive, you know. Has that occurred to you in doing the work about how it lands in the moment that this art in the 21st century, 2026?

Chenise: Yeah, well, before we fly out, we do a showing for the board in London, and they give us feedback to go to the US with, and one of the main things we got was about us not being afraid to sit into the darkness of the piece, because I think we'd put so much effort into trying to find the comedy and the lightness, we kind of lost the balance a little bit. So, I think something that we focused on for the first few weeks was really sitting in the depth and the pain and exploring the status within that, so that when the humor came it would balance it out. Like allowing the darkness to exist alongside the light, not just having all the focus being on the humour. That was one challenge, but I think we're getting into the swing of now, The piece is becoming more of like a seesaw.

BWW: I'm just teasing that out, thinking about how the way we work collaboratively is based in listening. And yet, what we hear in the show, whether it's funny or tragic, if you will, is often about what happens when we fail to listen. The play, interestingly enough, has some themes about what happens when you don't listen.

Chenise: Yeah, I mean, yeah, listening is such an important part of performance and I think there'll be some scenes where it feels like I'm hearing it for the first time, and something will really land. Last week, Benedick says to Don Pedro, “ I must discontinue your company.” And it really landed with me the first time, because you see the lads being so close and having this relationship, but after what Claudio's done, Benedick completely detaches from it, and I only really got that last week when I really heard that line for the first time. Yeah, listening is a really big part of it.

But I get what you mean, it's weird because in the text, they're not listening to each other. Especially, Claudio. He's not hearing Hero at all. He's made his decision on what she's done and how much he believes it. So regardless of what she says he's already chosen that path, you know. Because he's not listening. Yeah, good food for thought.

BWW: I have my thoughts about how we don't listen to each other culturally.

Chenise: Yes, there's been a lot of good conversations in the workshops and stuff about Shakespeare, and how it's still relevant today, not just Much Ado, but in other things like Macbeth. I did that recently and that led us to talking about current situations that are happening in the world. You wouldn't think reading a play that's hundreds of years old that it could still have any links to the modern day, but it so does, I think. All Shakespeare's work just speak to the natural human behaviour and the patterns that we don't learn from, so it can always be related to what's happening in the world today.

BWW: With that, what are students taking away?

Chenise: A lot of people have said they found it a lot less daunting approaching Shakespeare now, and just coming at it from a place of playfulness has been quite fun. We recently had a workshop, and from working with scenes, this conversation somehow led to how it feels to take up space in day-to-day and to take up time, how that feels. So I feel like we've been able to have a lot of, conversations about, those things, taking up space and what it means to be human. How can we relate to each other? How can we listen to each other? How do we learn? How can we ask what we need? Those kinds of things, which has been really lovely. There's been some really beautiful moments, actually.

BWW: What are you hoping we take away from it?

Chenise: That's such a good question. I would say the idea of joy coexisting with pain. And because I'm aware for quite a few students it might be their first time watching theatre, I love people getting immersed in a different world for a few hours and being away from phones and sitting in this space that's just completely different. I hope that we can [unclear] their colleges and those workshops and rooms, and just give them a taste of something different. And something about expression, you know? I think there's something very beautiful about expressing yourself, and what you said, taking up space. I hope that's what people take away. I think Shakespeare is such a useful tool to get people to have conversations and to see things from a different perspective.

I didn't think Shakespeare was something that I could do growing up, and a lot of that is based in class, and race, and things like that, and what you would see yourself in. But what's amazing about Shakespeare, and what I learned when I had companies coming into my school, and helping us put on Shakespeare for the first time, was that Shakespeare is for everyone. And even when I've gone to high and colleges, often the students are asking me if they can perform it in an English accent. And I'm well, why? And they say, oh, because it's Shakespeare, it has to be English accent. And actually, no, that's not the case at all. It's written for every voice. I think what's so beautiful is, the iambic pentameter, that melody can often lend itself to different accents, and it can bring out such beautiful melodies and sounds. For example, when we first got here, we went to Notre Dame, and we watched Macbeth there, and it was my first time watching Macbeth with an all-American accent cast, and it was incredible, and we've all said it was the best version of that play we'd ever seen. I think it just is such a testament to how, when people have ownership over their voice and their choices, everything can be beautiful. And I think Shakespeare is such good ground for that, you know.

BWW: Anything else you want us to know about the show?

Chenise: Yeah, well, I was just gonna say, have fun, and we're so excited to come, and to share our little world that we've created with more people, We're just so grateful that you're having us. We're loving this job, and being around such amazing people, and getting to share what we love, across the world, so… Come to the show and have fun.

Actors From The London Stage brings MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to the McCullough Theatre November 19 and 20 as part of the Texas Performing Arts season. Following the November 19 performance, David Kornhaber, Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature at UT Austin, will lead a post-show discussion. The company will also offer a special school-day performance. Tickets and additional information are available through Texas Performing Arts.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 5 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 10% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% 4 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 5 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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