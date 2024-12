Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Bastrop Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Various - SONGS OF THE SEASON: A HOLIDAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 11%

Candice Carraway - A VALENTINE CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 10%

Tyler Spillmann - TRIBUTE TO MILITARY VETERANS SHOW - Gaslight Baker Theatre 9%

Savannah Cervantez and Cynthia Cruser - VAUDEVILLE: OOH LA LA! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

Jack Wright - JACK WRIGHT'S NEIL DIAMOND SUPERSTAR - The Wimberley Players 5%

Marc Lionetti - A VALENTINE CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Candice Carraway - SONGS OF THE SEASON HOLIDAY CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Laura Huffman Powell - THE STORY GOES ON: CHAPTER & VERSE - Studio A 5%

Cassandra Elese - MOTOWN: 65 YEARS OF HEART AND SOUL - MOTOWN: 65 YEARS OF HEART AND SOUL 4%

Vivianna Massaro - VAUDEVILLE: OOH LA LA! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Lilly Percifeild - THE TALK - Grackle Jack 4%

alehandro - NIKOLLI - Bowrday 4%

Tyler Spillmann - VAUDEVILLE: OOH LA LA! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Various - A VALENTINE CABARET - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Tysha Calhoun - TRIBUTE TO MILITARY VETERANS SHOW - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Tyler Spillmann and Vivianna Massaro - VAUDEVILLE: OOH LA LA! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Pierre Minjauw - FRIENDS OF THE CABARET - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Savannah Sprinkle - FRIENDS OF THE CABARET - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Pat Hazell - PAT HAZELL’S PERMANENT RECORD - Esther’s Follies 3%

Landon Priess - FRIENDS OF THE CABARET - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Stephanie Chiarello - OVER THE LEGE PART 7 - Scottish Rite Theatre 2%

Torri Baker - MOTOWN: 65 YEARS OF HEART AND SOUL - TexARTS 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kennedy - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 13%

Sarah Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theater 11%

Alison Chambers - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 9%

Evelyn Joy Hoelscher - CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 8%

Taylor Rainbolt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 8%

Jacob Layton & Amanda Jo Vinklarek - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Tommie Jackson and Sarah Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 4%

Acia Gray - THE PRECIOUS PRESENT: LISTEN - Tapestry Dance 4%

Alex Rodriguez - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 4%

Kim Schafer - FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 4%

Ginger Morris and Noah Wood - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Sarah Mills - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theater 3%

Bridget Gates - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 3%

Grace Stephens - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 2%

Sarah Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Tommie Jackson/Sarah Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Jesee Smart - DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 2%

Ostella Adam - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Georgetown Palace 2%

Austin Civatte - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 2%

Matt Kennedy - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%

Dorianne Malbrough - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambers Theatre Company & City of Buda 2%

Noah Wood & Ginger Morris - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%

Joey Antonio - CHRONICLES OF A BLACK DEAF BLIND GIRL - Deaf Austin Theatre 1%

Clint Lienau - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 1%

Rachel Jenkins - COMPANY - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 9%

Jill Kammerdiener - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 8%

Jessica Mewborne - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 8%

Aimee Ramos - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 5%

Andrew Keeler - THE FANTASTICKS - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 5%

Aaron Kubacak - DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 5%

Faith Castenada - SWEENEY TODD - Georgetown Palace Theater 4%

Kelsey Layton - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Heidi Melton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hill Country Community Theater 4%

Jill Kammerdiener - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Kelsey Layton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Teresa Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Stormie Brennan - FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 3%

Teresa Carson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Liza McCarthy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Virginia Davis - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 2%

Kristin Knipp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 2%

Andrea Littlefield - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Ron Watson - CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Georgetown Palace 2%

Jennifer Rose Davis - THREE MUSKETEERS - The Archive Theater 2%

Jill Kammerdiener - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Cassidy Barber - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHERS - St Ed’s Univeristy - MMNT 2%

Remy Joslin - TRASH PLANET - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 1%

Anya Nagle - THE WHEN & HOW - Speedrun Studios 1%

Cecelia Gay - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Archive Theater 1%



Best Dance Production

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 19%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 19%

CATS - The Georgetown Palace 16%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 15%

FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 9%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 8%

OVER THE LEGE PART 7 - Scottish Rite Theatre 6%

NON-BINARY JOY - Non-Binary Dance 5%

THE PRECIOUS PRESENT: LISTEN - Tapestry Dance 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Holcomb - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 14%

Donna Provencher - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 11%

Jason Jones - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 10%

Jason Kruger - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Hillside Theatre 7%

Alex Rodriguez - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 5%

Christina Burbank - FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Daniel Melton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hill Country Community Theater 4%

Ron Watson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Georgetown Palace 4%

Tammy Francis - ELF THE MUSICAL - 2024 4%

Jamie Rogers - DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 3%

Grace Stephens - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 3%

Rick Roemer - FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 3%

Cassie Abate - BEAUTIFUL - Zach Theatre 3%

Bridget Farias Gates - GODSPELL - Chambers Theatre Company 3%

Doug DeGirolamo - COMPANY - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

Kelsey Layton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Matt Kennedy & Mariel Ardilla - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Bridget Gates - GODSPELL - Chambers Theatre Company 2%

Bridget Gates - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambers Theatre Company & City of Buda 2%

Greg Almanza - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%

Matt Alspaugh - GUTENBERG: THE MUSICAL - ColdTowne Theater 2%

Gregory Almanza - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 1%

Heidi Melton - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Hill Country Community Theater 1%

Michael Cooper - KING OF HEARTS - Alchemy Theater at Zach 1%

Chris Shin - ANYTHING GOES - TexARTS 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Jones - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 7%

Adrian Garcia Velasquez and Seth Kortz - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 7%

Bethany Watkin - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Bastrop Opera House 7%

Beth James - LOBBY HERO - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 6%

Jacob Layton - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 5%

Bridget Gates - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley Players 5%

Tommie Jackson - THE FLICK - Gaslight Baker 5%

Hayli Isbell - A FEW GOOD MEN - Hill Country Community Theater 5%

Gretchen Westbrook - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Morgan Urbanovsky - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Georgetown Palace 3%

Austin Civatte - EVERY CREEPING THING - Speedrun Studios 3%

Molly Fonesca - DEADMANS CELLPHONE - Georgetown Palace Theater 3%

Eric Beck - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Tracy Arnold - CALENDAR GIRLS - City Theatre Austin 3%

Austin Civatte & Clint Lineau - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 3%

Tracy Arnold - CHRISTMAS BELLES - City Theatre 2%

Brian Cheslik - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Deaf Austin Theatre 2%

Austin Civatte - THE WHEN & HOW - Speedrun Studios 2%

Trace Turner - AURORA - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Melton - A NIGHT WITH WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE - Hill Country Community Theater 2%

Karin Cunningham - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Wimberley players 2%

Christopher Preslar - THE NORMAL HEART - Austin Rainbow Theatre 2%

Brian Cheslik - CHRONICLES OF A BLACK DEAF BLIND GIRL - Deaf Austin Theatre 2%

Sean Themea - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Captivation by Communication 1%

Carl Gonzales Lacy Gonzales - CLYDES - Ground Floor Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 7%

CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 7%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 5%

PHOTOGRAPH 51 - The Filigree Theatre 3%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley Players 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Hill Country Community Theater 3%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Wimberley players 2%

PRELUDE TO A KISS - Bastrop Opera House 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theater 2%

THE FANTASTICKS - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 2%

THE PRECIOUS PRESENT: LISTEN - Tapestry Dance 1%

FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%

SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN'S 20 SEASONS SPECTACULAR - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 1%

MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 1%

ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 1%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Captivation by Communication 1%

OVER THE LEGE PART 7 - Scottish Rite Theatre 1%

DOUBT - The Wimberley players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Fahrenthold - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 10%

Kathryn Eader - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 7%

Natasha Schimelmann - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 7%

Vivianna Massaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 7%

Todd Martin - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 6%

Deanna Belardinelli & Becca “lemon” Bradford - CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 6%

Faith Castenada - SWEENEY TODD - Georgetown Palace 5%

Austin Civatte - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 5%

Mike Fahrenthold - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Erin Courtney - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 4%

Jason Jones - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Cheyenne Nash - DEADMANS CELLPHONE - Georgetown Palace Theater 4%

Chris McKnight - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 3%

Chris McKnight - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambers Theatre Company & City of Buda 3%

Tim Peterson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

Cheyenne Nash - MISERY - Georgetown Palace Theater 3%

Joshua Hervey - FOOTLOOSSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 2%

Rachel Atkinson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%

Faith Castaneda - DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 2%

Erin Courtney - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 2%

Faith Castenada - BRIGHT STAR - Georgetown Palace 1%

Patrick Anthony - AURORA - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 1%

Todd Martin - NOW & THEN - The Wimberley players 1%

jacqueline sindelar - CHRONICLES OF A BLACK DEAF BLIND GIRL - Deaf Austin Theatre 1%

Rachel Atkinson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Marc Lionetti - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 14%

Ben Cook - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 14%

Lyn Koenning - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 11%

Austin Kimble - THE PRECIOUS PRESENT: LISTEN - Tapestry Dance 9%

Emily Parrott/Sam Parrott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 7%

Michael Rosensteel - CATS - Georgetown Palace 6%

Victoria Peterson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 5%

Susan Finnigan - FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 5%

Marc Lionetti - FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Dominique Sharifi - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 4%

Marc Lionetti - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Sam and Emily Parrott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Veronica Ryan - BRIGHT STAR - Georgetown Palace 3%

Savannah Cervantes - COMPANY - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Neal Gibson - DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 2%

Victoria Schwarz - THREE MUSKETEERS - The Archive Theater 2%

Dr. Ellie Shattles - KING OF HEARTS - Alchemy company at Zach theater 2%

Marita Stryker and Adam Roberts - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 12%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 12%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 8%

CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 6%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 6%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL - Zach 3%

TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Hill Country Community Theater 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Chambers Theatre Company 1%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Georgetown Palace 1%

DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Georgetown Palace 1%

KING OF HEARTS - Alchemy company at Zach theater 1%

MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Hill Country Community Theater 1%

GUTENBERG: THE MUSICAL - ColdTowne Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Riley - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 9%

Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 7%

Justin Whitley! - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 7%

Megan Hudson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 6%

Charles McLean - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 5%

Leah sherwin - CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 4%

Will Mallick - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 3%

Adrian Castanon Jr. - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Aline Forastieri - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Gabriella Santiago - CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 3%

Jake Bryan - FOOTLOOSE - Magnolia Musical Theater 3%

Doug DeGirolamo - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Harmony Carraway - FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Ashton Miller - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 2%

Chera Tribble - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Taylor Luke - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Abby Moreland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Jack Monzingo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Sara Teeter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 2%

Heidi Melton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hill Country Community Theater 2%

Jennifer Tucker - CATS - Georgetown Palace 2%

Pierre Minjauw - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hill Country Community Theater 2%

Jamias Hughes - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%

David Kelly - COMPANY - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Sullivan Brown - BRIGHT STAR - Georgetown Palace 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kris Bunker - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 11%

Tyler Spillmann - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House 10%

Nathan Bachtell - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Ben White - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 4%

Jacob Zimmerman - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 4%

Alyssa Hurtado - ARCADIA - Austin Playhouse 4%

Hunter Anderson - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Stan Zimmerman - RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Georgetown Palace 3%

Daniella Recabarren - FUNNY LIKE AN ABORTION - The Vortex 3%

Andrea Littlefield - DEATHTRAP - Lakeway Players 3%

Jonathan Spear - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Captivation by Communication 3%

Alejandro Galindo - THE FLICK - Gaslight Baker 2%

Camden Rivers - NOW & THEN - The Wimberley players 2%

Casey Wiggins - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Max Green - LOBBY HERO - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Travis Owens - THE NORMAL HEART - Austin Rainbow Theatre 2%

Taylor Luke - SOMEWHERE - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Roxanne Strobel - DOUBT - The Wimberley players 2%

Laura Huffman Powell - NATIVE GARDENS - Skydome Stage Company 2%

Amy Jones - VAUDEVILLE: ENCHANTED - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Shannon Gibson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Baron's Men 2%

Ashlea Hayes - CHRONICLES OF A BLACK DEAF BLIND GIRL - Deaf Austin Theatre 1%

Margo Hill - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 1%

Bethany Watkin - LOVE & VINYL - 2024 1%

Josh Carothers - THE FLICK - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%



Best Play

FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 7%

TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 6%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley Players 6%

PRELUDE TO A KISS - Bastrop Opera House 5%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House 5%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Hill Country Community Theater 4%

SUNNY DAYS - The Vortex 4%

O'HENRY STORIES - Austin Shakespeare 4%

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

THE BLACK FEMINIST GUIDE TO THE HUMAN BODY - The Vortex 3%

THE FLICK - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 3%

LOBBY HERO - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

NO EXIT - City Theatre 2%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Georgetown Palace 2%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

CALENDAR GIRLS - City Theatre 2%

NOW & THEN - The Wimberley players 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - Austin Rainbow Theatre 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Georgetown Palace 2%

TROILUS & CRESSIDA - Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project 2%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Deaf Austin Theatre 2%

FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE - Georgetown Palace 2%

GLENNGARY GLEN ROSS - Captivation by Communication 2%

OVER THE LEGE PART 7 - Scottish Rite Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 11%

Carroll Dolezal - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 11%

David Schneider - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 9%

Kelsey and Jacob Layton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 9%

Phil Johnson - CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 7%

Austin Civatte - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 5%

Steve Williams - DISASTER! - Georgetown Palace 5%

Katie Henderson and Tommie Jackson - THE FLICK - Gaslight Baker 4%

Theada Haining - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 4%

Tim Peterson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

David Schneider - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 3%

Cody Arn - TRASH PLANET - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 3%

Theada Haining - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Todd Martin - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 2%

Cheyenne Turner - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Deaf Austin Theatre 2%

Tim Peterson - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 2%

Jadan Rodriguez - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Speedrun Studios 2%

Morgan Taylor Meyers & Nick Wigg - FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE - Georgetown Palace Theater 2%

Lily Percifield - AURORA - Bottle Alley Theatre Company 2%

Payton Trahan - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - City Theatre Austin 2%

Jadan Rodriguez - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 1%

Fred Demps - PASS OVER - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

Todd Martin - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Wimberley players 1%

Todd Allen Martin - NOW & THEN - The Wimberley players 1%

Patrick Anthony - DOUBT - The Wimberley players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Byrnes - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 15%

Aaren Horak - CATS - Georgetown Palace Theater 14%

Josh Schaefer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 11%

Jason Farley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 6%

Jason Jones - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight-Baker Theatre 6%

Mike Fahrenthold - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 4%

Chris Humphrey - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Archive Theater 4%

LEVO Audio Visual - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 4%

LEVO Audio Visual - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 4%

Josh Shaefer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Nathan Crews - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 3%

Neil Decker - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Josh Schaefer - COMPANY - Gaslight Baker Theatre 3%

Mike Fahrenthold - FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Matthew Linder - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 3%

Kevin Smirh - CALENDAR GIRLS - City Theatre Austin 2%

Dylan Byrnes - DOUBT - The Wimberley players 2%

Mathew Linder - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Wimberley players 2%

Samantha Gade - THE WHEN & HOW - Speedrun Studios 2%

LEVO Audio Visual - SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN'S 20 SEASONS SPECTACULAR - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 2%

Samantha Gade - EVERY CREEPING THING - Speedrun Studios 1%

Mathew Linder - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley players 1%

Samatha Gade - THE WHEN & HOW - Speedrun Studios 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christina Burbank Shelton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 7%

Abby Littrell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 7%

Brendan Thomas - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 5%

Tyler Spillmann - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Alysen Sherburne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 4%

Micaiah Armstrong - CATS - Georgetown Palace 4%

Adrian Castanon Jr. - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Shane Scandurra - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Hillside Theatre 3%

Austin McCauley - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Aly Cardinalli - CATS - Georgetown Palace 2%

Aline Forastieri - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Reji Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Wimberley players 2%

Denise Riendeau - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gaslight Baker 2%

Jerrica Steger - FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Will Mercer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Gaslight Baker 2%

Chase Lancaster - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Hayden Tran - CATS - Georgetown Palace 2%

Hallie Strange - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 2%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Ashtyn Kahn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Hillside Theatre 2%

Cecelia Sanchez - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Myk Garcia - LEGALLY BLONDE - Zilker Theatre Productions 1%

Jude Thurman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 1%

Cody Petty - JEKYLL & HYDE - Hill Country Community Theater 1%

Kaya Shellhammer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Kercheval - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 9%

Tyler Spillmann - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre 6%

Alexander Surian - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Bastrop Opera House 4%

William Noyer - A FEW GOOD MEN - Hill Country Community Theater 4%

Fallon Goldsmith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley Players 4%

Alexander Surian - TREASURE ISLAND - Bastrop Opera House 3%

Grace Lassetter - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 3%

Morgan Urbanovsky - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Georgetown Palace 3%

Yahva Westbrook - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Andrea Littlefield - CALENDAR GIRLS - City Theatre Austin 2%

Camden Rivers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Wimberley Players 2%

Andrea Littlefield - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Anna Southern - MACBETH - MMNT 2%

Adriana Boyd-Lewis - EXIT STRATEGY - Beyond August Productions 2%

Brian Colson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Samantha Plumb - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Bill Newchurch - CALENDAR GIRLS - City Theatre 2%

Emily Rohrman - THE FLICK - Gaslight Baker 2%

Gary Blake - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bastrop Opera House 2%

Priscilla Castaneda - A FEW GOOD MEN - Hill Country Community Theater 2%

Daniil Dunham - MEN ON BOATS - Speedrun Studios 2%

Michael Vybiral - FRANKENSTEIN - Gaslight Baker Theatre 2%

Justin Scalise - DOUBT - The Wimberley players 2%

Vivian Noble - CLYDES - Ground Floor Theatre 1%

Tyler Ortega - THE WHEN & HOW - Speedrun Studios 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Broke Thespians Theatre Company 20%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 17%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Bastrop Opera House 15%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theatre 11%

RAINBOW FISH - Austin Scottish Rite Theater 10%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Gaslight Baker Theater 9%

LUNA - The Zach 6%

VAUDEVILLE: OOH LA LA! - Gaslight Baker Theatre 5%

BARNEY CAREY GETS HIS WINGS - Austin Scottish Rite Theatre 3%

SCROLL KEEP - Ground Floor Theatre 3%

OVER THE LEGE PART 7 - Scottish Rite Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Bastrop Opera House 13%

Gaslight Baker Theatre 13%

Georgetown Palace Theater 8%

The Wimberley Players 8%

Zilker Theatre Productions 7%

Broke Thespians Theatre Company 6%

City Theatre Austin 5%

Hill Country Community Theater 3%

Magnolia Musical Theater 3%

Speedrun Studios 3%

Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin 3%

Tapestry Dance 2%

The Georgetown Palace 2%

Austin Playhouse 2%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Chambers Theatre Company 2%

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project 2%

Ground Floor Theatre 2%

The Vortex 1%

Bottle Alley Theatre Company 1%

Druid and Bard 1%

TexArts 1%

Austin Rainbow Theatre 1%

Beyond August Productions 1%

Austin Scottish Rite Theater 1%



Comments