City Theatre Austin Presents THE CURIOUS SAVAGE Through November 22

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City Theatre Austin continues its 21st anniversary fall season with John Patrick's comedy The Curious Savage, running through November 22, 2026, at Genesis Creative Collective in Austin, Texas.

The play follows Ethel Savage, a wealthy widow whose late husband has left her a small fortune. Determined to use the money to support dreamers with unconventional ambitions, Ethel establishes a fund to help others pursue their passions. However, her three greedy stepchildren have other plans and arrange to have her committed to a mental institution in hopes of gaining control of her inheritance.

At The Cloisters, a welcoming sanitarium, Ethel befriends a colorful group of residents whose kindness and generosity stand in contrast to the selfishness of her family. As her stepchildren attempt to uncover the whereabouts of her fortune, Ethel discovers unexpected friendship and compassion.

Through humor and heart, The Curious Savage explores themes of kindness, empathy, and the importance of valuing those whom society often overlooks.

Performances continue November 12–22, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

The production is presented at Genesis Creative Collective, located at 1507 Wilshire Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

General admission tickets range from $20 to $25, with reserved center seating available for $30 to $35. Discounts are offered for groups, seniors, and students.

For tickets and additional information, call 512-470-1100 or email info@citytheatreaustin.org.

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