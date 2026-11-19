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Olympic gymnast and Broadway Peter Pan legend, Cathy Rigby will play the Narrator in the Austin premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Zach Theater. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate, Peter Pan Goes Wrong will play The Topfer at Zach January 27-February 28, 2027. Full cast and creatives for Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be announced in December.

The team behind the Tony Award-winning global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, unleashes their trademark comic mayhem on the J.M. Barrie classic Peter Pan with a family-friendly comedy disaster. Brace yourselves for an awfully big adventure when an inept and accident-prone drama club sets out to present the much-loved classic tale of Peter Pan, their most audacious production to date, in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

"I am so excited to return to Austin, Texas! As the Narrator, my job is to guide this wonderfully disastrous production through one calamity after another, and believe me, there are plenty! Having played Peter Pan more than 3,000 times throughout my career, I can tell you that just about everything that could possibly go wrong in a production has, at one time or another, gone wrong! And that's what makes Peter Pan Goes Wrong so wonderfully hysterical," said Rigby. "When I first saw the show in New York, and later in Los Angeles, I thought it was one of the funniest things I had ever seen on stage. I laughed until I cried, partly because so many of the mishaps reminded me of things I had experienced performing on Broadway and touring around the country."

(Francis, playing The Narrator and Cecco) is a two-time Olympic gymnast and the first American woman to win a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships. Following her athletic career, she starred in 3,000 performances of Peter Pan on Broadway, in national tours, earning a Tony Award nomination. Her stage credits also include Annie Get Your Gun, Seussical, The Wizard of Oz, and numerous other productions.

Current special events in celebration of Peter Pan Goes Wrong:

Pay What You Wish Week - Wednesday, January 27 through Sunday, January 31, 2027

Pride Night - Thursday, January 28, 2027 at 7:00pm

Press Night - Saturday, January 30, 2027 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Champagne Opening - Thursday, February 4, 2027 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Zachademia Night - Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:00pm

ASL Performance - Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 2:00pm

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% 4 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 5 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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