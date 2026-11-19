"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cathy Rigby to Play the Narrator in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Zach Theater
Performances will run January 27-February 28, 2027.
Olympic gymnast and Broadway Peter Pan legend, Cathy Rigby will play the Narrator in the Austin premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Zach Theater. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate, Peter Pan Goes Wrong will play The Topfer at Zach January 27-February 28, 2027. Full cast and creatives for Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be announced in December.
The team behind the Tony Award-winning global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, unleashes their trademark comic mayhem on the J.M. Barrie classic Peter Pan with a family-friendly comedy disaster. Brace yourselves for an awfully big adventure when an inept and accident-prone drama club sets out to present the much-loved classic tale of Peter Pan, their most audacious production to date, in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.
"I am so excited to return to Austin, Texas! As the Narrator, my job is to guide this wonderfully disastrous production through one calamity after another, and believe me, there are plenty! Having played Peter Pan more than 3,000 times throughout my career, I can tell you that just about everything that could possibly go wrong in a production has, at one time or another, gone wrong! And that's what makes Peter Pan Goes Wrong so wonderfully hysterical," said Rigby. "When I first saw the show in New York, and later in Los Angeles, I thought it was one of the funniest things I had ever seen on stage. I laughed until I cried, partly because so many of the mishaps reminded me of things I had experienced performing on Broadway and touring around the country."
Cathy Rigby
(Francis, playing The Narrator and Cecco) is a two-time Olympic gymnast and the first American woman to win a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships. Following her athletic career, she starred in 3,000 performances of Peter Pan on Broadway, in national tours, earning a Tony Award nomination. Her stage credits also include Annie Get Your Gun, Seussical, The Wizard of Oz, and numerous other productions.
Current special events in celebration of Peter Pan Goes Wrong:
- Pay What You Wish Week - Wednesday, January 27 through Sunday, January 31, 2027
- Pride Night - Thursday, January 28, 2027 at 7:00pm
- Press Night - Saturday, January 30, 2027 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com
- Champagne Opening - Thursday, February 4, 2027 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com
- Zachademia Night - Wednesday, February 3, 2027 at 7:00pm
- ASL Performance - Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 2:00pm
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