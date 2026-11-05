Cast and Creatives Set for EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) at Penfold Theatre

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Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the slapstick comedy, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) running December 4 – 27, 2026 at Penfold Theatre.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez with original music by Will Kanpp.

Join three hilarious actors on a wild, festive journey through every Christmas story ever told, complete with outrageous costumes and side-splitting comedy that will leave you laughing all holiday season!

Casting includes Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca as Stephanie; Jordan Maxwell as Jordan; Ostella Adam as Ostella; and Reimann Verdeflor as understudy.

Directed by Dave Buckman with musical direction by Neal Gibson and choreography by Kelly Hansandras; the additional production team includes costume design by Tiffany Yager; set design by Desi Roybal; lighting design by Mackenzie Mulligan; sound design by Lowell Bartholomee; properties design by Lisa Martinez; projection design by Jeff Davis; technical direction by Patrick Crowley and Holly Crowley; and Meredith Connely as Stage Manager.

The play begins as an actor starts to perform Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol when two castmates refuse to join in as they have performed A Christmas Carol too many times in their career already. They rebel and decide to present every Christmas story ever told instead. Over 90 minutes, these three comedic actors portray as many holiday stories and characters as they can remember. Using wild costumes, special effects, and their comedy skills, they take a ride through well-known classics, from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – and so much more.

Age Recommendation: Rated PG-13. Contains fast-paced holiday satire, adult humor, mild profanity, comic innuendo, alcohol/drug references, and voluntary audience participation.

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