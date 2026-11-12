Cast Set for YOUR OLD FASHIONED DIE HARD HOLIDAY RADIOCAST at Penfold Theatre Company

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the slapstick Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast. Back by popular demand is a radiocast like no other – the irreverent Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast is based on the screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, adapted by Nathan Jerkins. Playing a limited two nights/four performances December 22-23 only at the historic Driskill Hotel.

Experience the holiday thrill like never before with Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast at Austin's historic Driskill Hotel, where laughter and action collide in a hilarious live parody of the classic film!

The cast includes Brett Weaver as Hans Gruber, Joseph Garlock as John McClain, Sarah Marie Currie as Holly McClain, Dane Parker as Argyle, G-Su Paek as Takagi, Kareem Badr at Ellis, and Ryan Crowder as vocal foley.

Adapted by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Jonathan Young, the production team also includes Sound Design by Sam Holschuh and Lighting Design by Jennifer Crump.

Based on the film and parodied by Penfold Co-founder Nathan Jerkins, the show brings together a small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure while creating zany sound effects, complete with faux explosions and other audio shenanigans.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming