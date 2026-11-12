My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Cast Set for YOUR OLD FASHIONED DIE HARD HOLIDAY RADIOCAST at Penfold Theatre Company
The cast includes Brett Weaver as Hans Gruber, Joseph Garlock as John McClain, Sarah Marie Currie as Holly McClain and more.
Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the slapstick Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast. Back by popular demand is a radiocast like no other – the irreverent Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast is based on the screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, adapted by Nathan Jerkins. Playing a limited two nights/four performances December 22-23 only at the historic Driskill Hotel.
Experience the holiday thrill like never before with Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast at Austin's historic Driskill Hotel, where laughter and action collide in a hilarious live parody of the classic film!
The cast includes Brett Weaver as Hans Gruber, Joseph Garlock as John McClain, Sarah Marie Currie as Holly McClain, Dane Parker as Argyle, G-Su Paek as Takagi, Kareem Badr at Ellis, and Ryan Crowder as vocal foley.
Adapted by Nathan Jerkins and directed by Jonathan Young, the production team also includes Sound Design by Sam Holschuh and Lighting Design by Jennifer Crump.
Based on the film and parodied by Penfold Co-founder Nathan Jerkins, the show brings together a small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure while creating zany sound effects, complete with faux explosions and other audio shenanigans.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Leslie Odom Jr.
Long Center (11/29-11/29)
|
Pulse
Oscar G. Brockett (11/13-11/20)
|
Winter Wonderettes
TexARTS: Theatre & Academy (12/04-12/20)
|
ALL MY SONS by Arthur Miller
The Filigree Theatre (10/30-11/14) PHOTOS
|
A Christmas Memory - A Holiday Staged Reading
KMFA's Draylen Mason Music Studio (12/13-12/13)
|
Annie
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (12/04-12/20)
|
Sing it Yourself Messiah
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church (12/06-12/06)
|
A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret
Mary Moody Northen Theatre (12/04-12/06)
|
Bisexual Sadness by India Kotis
Trinity Street Playhouse (11/05-11/22)
|
26 Pebbles by Eric Ulloa
Southwestern University Theatre Department (2/26-3/07)
Popular episode