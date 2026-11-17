"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BUYER & CELLAR for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Audiences is Coming to Deaf Austin Theatre
Buyer & Cellar will play at the Ground Floor Theatre January 22 – February 6, 2027.
Deaf Austin Theatre will present the one-man comedy, Buyer & Cellar written by Jonathan Tolin and directed by DAT Artistic Director, Brian Andrew Cheslik. Buyer & Cellar will play at the Ground Floor Theatre January 22 – February 6, 2027.
Making his DAT debut, Broadway star and Deaf performance artist Joshua Castille stars as Alex More with actor and ASL interpreter Caden Zane Marshall as Voice of Alex More.
Originally premiering Off-Broadway in 2013, with Michael Urie and directed by Stephen Brackett, Buyer & Cellar won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and a Drama Desk Award for Urie. Inspired by Barbra Streisand’s 2010 book My Passion for Design, which revealed her underground “Main Street” shopping mall in the basement of her Malibu compound. Storing and displaying her massive collection of personal artifacts and memorabilia, the mall is complete with a doll shop, antique clothing boutique, and frozen yogurt machine.
Additional production team for Buyer & Cellar features director of artistic sign language (DASL) by Jo Ann Benfield; set design by Gary Thornsberry; lighting design by Luis Sandoval; projection design by Jeff Davis; and sound design by Nat Briceno.
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