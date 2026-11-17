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Deaf Austin Theatre will present the one-man comedy, Buyer & Cellar written by Jonathan Tolin and directed by DAT Artistic Director, Brian Andrew Cheslik. Buyer & Cellar will play at the Ground Floor Theatre January 22 – February 6, 2027.

Making his DAT debut, Broadway star and Deaf performance artist Joshua Castille stars as Alex More with actor and ASL interpreter Caden Zane Marshall as Voice of Alex More.

Originally premiering Off-Broadway in 2013, with Michael Urie and directed by Stephen Brackett, Buyer & Cellar won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and a Drama Desk Award for Urie. Inspired by Barbra Streisand’s 2010 book My Passion for Design, which revealed her underground “Main Street” shopping mall in the basement of her Malibu compound. Storing and displaying her massive collection of personal artifacts and memorabilia, the mall is complete with a doll shop, antique clothing boutique, and frozen yogurt machine.

Additional production team for Buyer & Cellar features director of artistic sign language (DASL) by Jo Ann Benfield; set design by Gary Thornsberry; lighting design by Luis Sandoval; projection design by Jeff Davis; and sound design by Nat Briceno.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 8% 4 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 5 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 10% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% 5 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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