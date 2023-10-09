Auditions For SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at The Wimberley Players

Production Dates: February 23 - March 17 | Audition Dates: November 9 & 10.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Want to be part of the cast for Shakespeare in Love? Auditions are now open! Don't miss your chance to join this stage play. Find out all the details about the production dates and audition dates below!

Show: Shakespeare in Love based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard and adapted by Lee Hall.

Company: The Wimberley Players, Wimberley Playhouse, 450 Old Kyle Rd. Wimberley Texas, 78676

Directed by: Bridget Farias-Gates

Production Dates: 12 Performances; February 23 thru March 17. Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 pm (6 pm call), and Sundays 2:30 pm (1 pm call)

Audition Venue: The Central Texas Theatre Academy in Plaza Del Sol, 12111 RR 12 Suite 1111, Wimberley TX 78676

Audition Dates: Thursday November 9th and Friday, November 10th by appointment and video submissions - see form below

Appointment Link: https://forms.gle/Dpq3o9ex3ZYqc4JP8 (all actors must submit form - if auditioning by video, the form includes an upload link)

*If you wish to audition in person and are unavailable for the in-person audition dates, please contact please contact Director, Bridget Gates to make alternate arrangements at bridget.farias@gmail.com.

How to Prepare: Please prepare a memorized one-minute monologue of your choice.

Actors Needed: 20+ males and 5+ female actors of various ages needed to fill approx. 30 roles.

Callbacks: As necessary, TBD

OTHER COMMITMENT DATES:

Tech Rehearsals: Saturday and Sunday, February 17 & 18 12:00 - 9:00 pm

Dress Rehearsals: Monday - Thursday, February 19-22, 6 - 11:00 pm

​Rehearsals: TBD per cast member schedules (there will be rehearsals on most weekends during the day)

Compensation: All actors are offered a stipend.

About the Show: Based on the Academy Award-winning movie, this enchanting, hilarious, romantic stage play reimagines William Shakespeare's creative process - and explores his inspiration -as he writes Romeo and Juliet.



