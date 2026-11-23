"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A WONDERFUL LIFE Will Open at Georgetown Palace Theatre
Stephanie Smith directs the production, which runs on the Springer Stage in Georgetown, Texas.
The Georgetown Palace Theatre will open A Wonderful Life, this Friday, Nov. 27, on the historic Springer stage. Frank Capra’s film classic has been brought to life through the remarkable collaboration of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Sheldon Harnick and Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Joe Raposo. Performances will run Nov. 27-Dec. 30, 2026.
The story of George Bailey and his wonderful life in Bedford Falls remains a timeless fable of dreams, disillusionment, and the power of love. An uplifting chronicle of the extraordinary lives of ordinary folk, A Wonderful Life exhilarates the mind and heart as it celebrates the innate goodness in us all.
Directed by Stephanie Smith, A Wonderful Life takes the stage Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Dec. 30, 2026.
Mix and mingle with the cast, Friday, Nov. 27, at the opening night after party in the Tin Barn located on Tin Barn Alley behind the theatre. There will be complimentary drinks and snacks.
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