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The Georgetown Palace Theatre will open A Wonderful Life, this Friday, Nov. 27, on the historic Springer stage. Frank Capra’s film classic has been brought to life through the remarkable collaboration of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Sheldon Harnick and Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Joe Raposo. Performances will run Nov. 27-Dec. 30, 2026.

The story of George Bailey and his wonderful life in Bedford Falls remains a timeless fable of dreams, disillusionment, and the power of love. An uplifting chronicle of the extraordinary lives of ordinary folk, A Wonderful Life exhilarates the mind and heart as it celebrates the innate goodness in us all.

Directed by Stephanie Smith, A Wonderful Life takes the stage Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Dec. 30, 2026.

Mix and mingle with the cast, Friday, Nov. 27, at the opening night after party in the Tin Barn located on Tin Barn Alley behind the theatre. There will be complimentary drinks and snacks.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 7% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 10% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 6% 4 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% 5 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 10% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% 5 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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