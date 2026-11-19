"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A MERRY MARY CHRISTMAS CABARET Returns to Mary Moody Northen Theatre for Fourth Year
Gabrielle North, Anna Skidis Vargas, Andrew Cannata and Jarret Mallon are among the performers in the Austin cabaret.
Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) at St. Edward's University welcomes the return of A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret, a festive celebration filled with music and laughter that also serves as a fundraiser supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions. Now in its fourth year, the popular cabaret has quickly become an Austin holiday tradition, bringing together an all-star cast of alumni, faculty, and students.
Under the music direction of Susan Finnigan, the cast will perform timeless Christmas standards and contemporary holiday favorites.
This year's cast welcomes back Gabrielle North '26, who recently appeared in The Girl from the North Country at Philadelphia's Arden Theatre and is known to Austin audiences for her work at MMNT and ZACH Theatre's A Christmas Carol. Joining North are returning Merry Mary favorites Anna Skidis Vargas, Andrew Cannata '09, Corey Finnegan, and Jarret Mallon, along with St. Edward's University students Ava Baker, Kameron Callahan and Victoria Turner.
“This event brings so much joy to our community while raising funds to support our students,” said Jarret Mallon, MMNT Managing Director. “Merry Mary is a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit while making an impact on the next generation of theatre artists.”
Audiences are encouraged to make an evening of it! Dress in your holiday best, add a little sparkle, or break out your ugliest Christmas sweater. Arrive early to enjoy a pre-show glass of wine or beer and toast the season before the festivities begin. Whether it's a night out with friends, a family gathering, or an office holiday celebration, A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret offers a festive way to kick off the holiday season. This production is supported in part by Frost Bank.
Tickets
Tickets start at $36.00 and are available through the MMNT Box Office. A limited number of premium cabaret table seats are available for patrons looking for a special holiday experience.
Tickets may be purchased online at stedwards.edu/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets or by calling the Box Office at 512-448-8484.
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