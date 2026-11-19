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Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) at St. Edward's University welcomes the return of A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret, a festive celebration filled with music and laughter that also serves as a fundraiser supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions. Now in its fourth year, the popular cabaret has quickly become an Austin holiday tradition, bringing together an all-star cast of alumni, faculty, and students.

Under the music direction of Susan Finnigan, the cast will perform timeless Christmas standards and contemporary holiday favorites.

This year's cast welcomes back Gabrielle North '26, who recently appeared in The Girl from the North Country at Philadelphia's Arden Theatre and is known to Austin audiences for her work at MMNT and ZACH Theatre's A Christmas Carol. Joining North are returning Merry Mary favorites Anna Skidis Vargas, Andrew Cannata '09, Corey Finnegan, and Jarret Mallon, along with St. Edward's University students Ava Baker, Kameron Callahan and Victoria Turner.

“This event brings so much joy to our community while raising funds to support our students,” said Jarret Mallon, MMNT Managing Director. “Merry Mary is a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit while making an impact on the next generation of theatre artists.”

Audiences are encouraged to make an evening of it! Dress in your holiday best, add a little sparkle, or break out your ugliest Christmas sweater. Arrive early to enjoy a pre-show glass of wine or beer and toast the season before the festivities begin. Whether it's a night out with friends, a family gathering, or an office holiday celebration, A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret offers a festive way to kick off the holiday season. This production is supported in part by Frost Bank.

Tickets

Tickets start at $36.00 and are available through the MMNT Box Office. A limited number of premium cabaret table seats are available for patrons looking for a special holiday experience.

Tickets may be purchased online at stedwards.edu/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets or by calling the Box Office at 512-448-8484.

The race is on for the Austin Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 IN THE HEIGHTS Georgetown Palace Theatre 8% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 8% 3 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 7% 4 AVENUE Q City Theatre Austin at Genesis Fellowship Hall 5% 5 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM City Theatre Austin 11% 2 ALL MY SONS 6% 3 CLUE Gaslight Baker Theatre 5% 4 CLUE Penfold Theatre 5% 5 AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Georgetown Palace Theatre-Doug Smith Performance Center 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Georgetown Palace Theatre 18% 2 Bastrop Opera House 11% 3 Gaslight Baker Theatre 9% 4 Zach Theater 7% 5 The Wimberley Playhouse 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexander Surian - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Bastrop Opera House 9% 2 Delilah Grad - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Summer Stock Austin at McCullough Theatre 5% 3 Justin Whitley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Gaslight Baker Theatre 4% 4 Layla Ramos - ANNIE Zach Theater 4% 5 Aiden Valentine - COME FROM AWAY Zach Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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