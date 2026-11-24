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Wicked will return to the Fox Theatre, March 3 – 28, 2027 as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 45th anniversary season. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, Nov. 27. Wicked will play a three-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 45th anniversary season from March 3 – 28.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one 'good,' and the other one 'Wicked.'

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The film version of Wicked opened on November 22, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: FOR GOOD, opened on Friday, November 21, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Bradway musical.

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 12% 2 Macon Little Theatre 11% 3 Onstage Atlanta 11% 4 Due West Players 9% 5 Marietta Theatre Company 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 23% 2 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 20% 3 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 14% 4 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 13% 5 Patty Mosley Nelson - PATTY SINGS A TRIBUTE TO KAREN (AND OTHER 70’S SOFT ROCK DIVAS) Onstage Atlanta 12% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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