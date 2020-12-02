Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Atlanta!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Favorite Alliance-to-Broadway musical

Ever After 44%

Maybe Happy Ending 38%

Bring It On 13%

Favorite apprentice-turned-professional that makes us feel proud every time we see their name in a program

Candy McLellan 43%

Ryan Oliveti 21%

Terrence Smith 21%

Favorite former stage performer we now see on TV/film all the time

Jessica Meisel 36%

Tess Malis Kincaid 29%

Cara Mantella 14%

Favorite one-person show

I LOVE TO EAT - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 44%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 39%

THURGOOD - Theatrical Outfit - 2016 11%

Favorite Pearl Cleage play

Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous 25%

Blues for an Alabama Sky 25%

What I Learned in Paris 25%

Favorite production of Les Miserables

Aurora Theatre 67%

Theatre Macon 33%

Favorite social media account (local person)

Rhyn McLemore Saver 35%

Candy Mclellan 29%

Ryan Oliveti 18%

Favorite social media account (local theatre)

Dad's Garage Theatre 35%

Theatrical Outfit 35%

Theatre Macon 18%

Favorite TV show filmed around Atlanta

Stranger Things 40%

Ozark 25%

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier 15%

Musical we would watch on loop if we could

FUN HOME - Actors Express - 2020 23%

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre - 2019 20%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 20%

Musical with the most high kicks

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2020 31%

MAMMA MIA! - Legacy Theatre - 2019 18%

MEMPHIS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2020 16%

Performer who always makes us cry at the drop of a hat

Rhyn McLemore Saver 26%

Chase Peacock 16%

Mary Lynn Owen 16%

Performer who always makes us laugh at the drop of a hat

Marcie Millard 24%

Dan Triandiflou 18%

Andrew Benator 12%

Play we would watch on loop if we could

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 19%

THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre - 2020 19%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon - 2019 19%

Scariest play

SAFETY NET - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 36%

GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY - Alliance Theatre - 2012 18%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Macon - 2018 18%

Shakespeare play with the largest quantity of enunciation-induced spit

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 50%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Tavern - 2020 39%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Theatre Macon - 2019 11%

Theatre with the best snacks

Alliance Theatre 22%

Horizon Theatre 22%

OnStage Atlanta 15%

Theatre with the most comfortable seats

Alliance Theatre 71%

Theatrical Outfit 17%

Synchonicity Theatre 13%

