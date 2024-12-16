Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; BONNIE & CLYDE at Marietta Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

Carly Ann Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 10%

Joy Woods - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

Bonnie Dixon - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 8%

Tonya Coker - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

Richard Frazier - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Erika Fasselt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%

JR McCall - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 5%

Shannon Champion - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Karris Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Faith Madison Holton - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Colleen Roberts - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 4%

Courtney Locke - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 4%

Zac Phelps - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Kari Twyman - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Stephanie Gore - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Heather Schutz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Shannon Champion - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Kyle Larson - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs 16%

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 14%

Atarius Armstrong - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Heidi and Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 7%

Zac Phelps - ROCK OF AGES - The Strand 6%

Janie Young - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 5%

Precious West - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express with Oglethorpe Theatre 5%

Courtney Locke - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Dawn Axam - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Bethany Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 4%

Matthew Johnson Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 4%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Tyler Sarkis - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Richardo - APONTE - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Emma Crane Jaster - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Mandy Corbett - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Marcigliano - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 11%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Karen Heid - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 9%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Julie Marcigliano - SWEENY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 8%

Britt Hensley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 7%

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Julie Marcigliano - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Venessa Meiers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Maggie Verner - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Vickie Zuffoletti - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Chelsie Correll - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Tony Smithey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Shelley Kuhen - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 3%

Laura Taylor - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Shelsy Tity - THE LADY FROM THE SEA - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Williams - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

Chelsie Correll - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Shelley Kuhen - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 16%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

Dr. Nyrobi Moss - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

April Andrew Carswell - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

April Andrew Carswell - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 6%

Will Ward - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Deondre’ Cumberbatch - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Vickie Zuffoletti - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Sarafina Bush - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Jay Reynolds - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Jordan Hermitt - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Eric Griffis - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

April Andrew Carswell - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jordan Hermitt - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Ashlynne Ludwig - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 3%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 2%

Dr. L. Nyrobi Moss - THE WASH - Synchronicity Theatre & Impact Theatre 2%

Jay Reynolds - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Cobb - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 2%

Jarrod Barnes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ivania Stack - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jarrod Barnes - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 26%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 24%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 21%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 69%

DANCE CANVAS “INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION” - Dance Canvas @ Ferst Center for the Arts 31%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 10%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Dawn Phipps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Scott Seidl - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Augusta Players 5%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Alejandra Ruiz - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Charlotte Mosteller - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 5%

Dawn Phipps - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Tyler Webster - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Maxel Amador - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Richard Frazier - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Alex Williams - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 4%

Austin Harleson - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Chris Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Diane Watts - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

Mckenzie McCart - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Kristine Reese - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Richard Frazier - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 2%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 1%

Beth Clark - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 12%

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Caty Bergmark - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Heidi Cline McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 8%

Shane Delancey - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

Michael Stewart - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Tomer Zvulun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Freddie Ashley - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 5%

Michael Arden and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Rachel Rudd - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Robert Connor - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 3%

Robert King Jr. - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 3%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Mark Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 3%

Paul Conroy - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Myrna Feldman - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 6%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Roy Lewis - GHOST - The Augusta Players 5%

Richard Frazier - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 5%

JP Haynie - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

Alex McConnell - CHEATING DEATH (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 4%

Jim Crisp - 12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Evan Ruede - OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

Ann Mitchell - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 4%

Jim Wilgus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 4%

Lisa Sherouse - 'DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street Playhouse 3%

Brandi Kilgore - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Sydney Chalfa - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Productions 3%

Christopher Voss - RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 3%

Dean Coutris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 2%

Hailee Zuniga - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 2%

Lory Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Erin Campbell - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Robert Myles - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jerry Jobe - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Candy McLellan & Jeremiah Davison - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

Rosemary Newcott - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 8%

Keith McCoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 8%

Robert Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

Larry Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 5%

John Ruane - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%

Damian Lockhart - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Paul Conroy - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Meagan Cascone - HOLES - Springer Opera House 4%

Robert John Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Matt Torney - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jennifer Bishop - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Paul R. Pierce - THE MINUTES - Springer Opera House 3%

January Lavoy - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Derek Goldman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

K. Parker - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Melissa Foulger - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Lee Osorio - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Lauren Morris - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 13%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

BIG FISH - Wonder Playhouse 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%

9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

THE RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 1%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 11%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 9%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 5%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

CABARET - Springer Opera House 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 1%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott McDonald - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 12%

Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - The Augusta Players 9%

Dylan O’Donnell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Dylan O’Donnell - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Patrick Schoen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Jsayla Martin - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Brad Rudy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Caroline Van Zant - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Woodstock Arts 4%

Lee Morgan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Alex Williams & Hanna Kemp - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 3%

Will Johnson, Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

McLain Miller - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%

Samuel Ginn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Jsayla Martin - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

Jacob Zacharewicz - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Dallas Theater 1%

Josh Marett - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Katie Underwood - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 9%

Mike Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 8%

Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Beate M. Czogalla - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Mike Wood - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 7%

Mike Wood - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 6%

Jen Schriever - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Mike Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 6%

Mary Parker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

Thomas C. Hase - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

David Reingold - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

David Reingold - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

David Reingold - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Calvin Johnson - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 3%

Lindesy Sharpless - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Mike Wood - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Rachael N. Blackwell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Zach Blane - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Nadirah T. Harper - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Rob Dillard - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 11%

Cory Speakman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

Barbara Macko - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 6%

Leroy Kennedy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Squre 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Paul Jones - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

Barbara Macko - WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Gamble - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 5%

Sophia Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Richard Magner - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Kimberly Watson Markham - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Laura Voss - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Cory Speakman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Nestor Jaenz - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Emily Estrada - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Paul Tate - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Ginger Corley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Kimberly Watson Markham - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Sophia Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Nestor Jaenz - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Mary Lynn Luke - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Miles Plant - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 11%

Debbie Anderson - CABARET - Springer Opera House 10%

Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

Alli Reinhardt - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 9%

Alli Reinhardt - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Griffin Strout - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

James Sampliner - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

James Lowe - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 7%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Jarred Lee - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 6%

Kathy Buraczynski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Nick Silvestri - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Brent Davis - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Loleks Storytellers 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 2%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 1%

TARZAN - Loleks Storytellers 1%

DREAM GIRLS - THEATRE MACON 1%

ELF - Pumphouse Players 1%

REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 12%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 8%

THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 7%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 7%

CABARET - Actor's Express 6%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 4%

BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - City Springs Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 2%

SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 8%

Julianna Grace Pillsbury - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

Adam Jarrard - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 4%

Casey Johnson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

Reagan Simmons - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Aimee Bonnet - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Gigi McClenning - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Mila Yehya - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Craig Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Jeremy Choate - SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 2%

John Brannigan - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 2%

Cassidy Hall - CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Brianna Nicole Hill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Abbie Carr - THE PROM - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Tierra Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Harry Wendorff - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Tyler Stella - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

Amy Dixon - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Alex Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Brittany Kicker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Kiarra West - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

Noah Grant - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 1%

James Wood - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jennifer Geller - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 9%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 8%

Amber Riley - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 7%

Billy Tighe - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 6%

Alexandria Joy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Akron Lanier Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Wynne Kelly - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Catherine Campbell - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Domenic Jungling - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Loretta Devine - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Alexandra Childers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Sydney Peebler - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Jennifer Hope - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 2%

Lily Kaufman - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Akron Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Wendy Melkonian - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Michael Short - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Joshua Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Emory Theatre 2%

Anna Dvorak - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Chani Maisonet - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Terry Burrell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Hayden Rowe - CABARET - Actor's Express 2%

Kacye Denise - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Katelyn Crall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 6%

Harry Wendorff - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Reese Johnson - GHOST - The Augusta Players 4%

Ava Mize - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Arthur Schutt - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Aly Suleman - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Katie Jennison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Stuart Schleuse - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Tyler Webster - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Donny Sadler - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Cody Stuckenschneider - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Annie Sinatra - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Chris Trevino - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%

Mitchell Brinkley - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Brooke Henson - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Christina Saliba - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 2%

Kitt Marsh - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Barbara Macko - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 2%

Keirston Murphy - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

John Esnard - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Liam Parke - AS YOU LIKE IT - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Chris Clark - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 2%

Cady Walls - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Michael Masi - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 8%

Osama Ashour - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 6%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Trajan Clayton - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Tom Key - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Zip Rampy - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Max Walls - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

JR McCall - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Tess Malis Kincaid - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jade Payton - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 3%

Andi Stanesic - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Katelin Chesna - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 3%

Jen Harper - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Josh Hudson - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Caleb Clark - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Cynthia D. Barker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Carolyn Cook - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Ashanti Brown - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Rob Demery - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 2%

Damian Lockhart - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

Michelle Pokopac - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Robin Bloodworth - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 8%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 6%

GHOST - The Augusta Players 6%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 3%

GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 3%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 3%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

EURYDICE - ACT1 Theatre 2%

DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%



Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 11%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 10%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 9%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 7%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 6%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

KNEAD - Aurora Theatre 2%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera 34%

RENT - Pullman Yards 31%

LA BOHEME - The Atlanta Opera 21%

DIE WALKURE - The Atlanta Opera 8%

RIGOLETTO - The Atlanta Opera 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 12%

Carson Letner - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Vicki Glembocki - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Cody Stuckenschneider - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 5%

Paul Gambill & Bethany Harwell - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

JP Haynie - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Holly Roberts - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Carson Letner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Diane Watts/Randy Bampfield/Michael Masi - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne and Angie Short - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 4%

Terry Mulligan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Nicholas Sostillio & Richard Frazier-Sostillio - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Holly Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Vicki Glembocki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Cody Stuckenshinder - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 2%

Larissa Boland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Nicolas Costillos - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Ed Palombo - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Dave Di Pietro - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 2%

G Scott Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - School street playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 12%

Jacob Olson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 8%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Dane Laffry and Teresa L. Williams - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Alex Pirtle - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Swindell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Adam Pagdon - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 5%

Daimien J. Matherson & Monty Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Chaerlie Miller & Barry West - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Max Nolan Young - CABARET - Springer Opera House 5%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Alexander Whittenberg - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Kat Conley - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Tyler Tunney - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Sof Delgado - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Misha Kachman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 18%

Annabell Mallard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 14%

Kenneth Jones - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 12%

Tim Hinojosa - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Maggie Parker & Phil Pereira - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 9%

Rick Harper - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Joel Abbott & Grayson Sawyer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 6%

Deanna Cannon - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Deanna Cannon - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Brenda Orchard - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 16%

Becca and Michael Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Tyehimba Shabazz - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Brady Brown - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 8%

Joshua D. Reid - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 7%

Jeremiah Davidson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Brady Brown - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Donovan Lewis - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Johnathan Taylor - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Dan Bauman - MERCURY - Actor's Express 3%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Jeremiah Davison - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Claudia Martinez - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Roc Lee - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kait Rivas - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

Joey Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Sol Baird - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 6%

Si Rajadhyax - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 3%

Charlie Scaglione - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Jackson Baughman - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Alex Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Perry Players 3%

Daegan Bennett - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Bre Jacobs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the SquareJa 2%

Jennifer Sears - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Aminata Jollah - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Cassidy Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Abigail Watson - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Si Rajadhyax - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Donny Sadler - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Savannah Carmichael - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Brian Gustin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Jim Dailey - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Ashlee Haynie - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Sean Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Jamorad Keith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Christian Rippé - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%

Margaret Anne Vowell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Jeremy Choate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 12%

Alex Williams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 7%

Alan H. Green - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Leah Groover - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Alex Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 5%

Shashi Yammada - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 3%

Austin Yoemans - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Nick Walker Jones - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 3%

Brian Kurlander - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 3%

Courtlyn Holt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Kevin Dyson - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Angela Birchett - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Nick Walker Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 3%

Bekah Medford - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

JR McCall - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Terry Smith - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Toneisha Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Precious West - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance CO 2%

Chris McKnight - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Brad Raymond - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Janine Ayn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Christopher - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Elyssa Lakin - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Bligh Voth - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tina Shaw - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street playhouse 6%

Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Annie Sinatra - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Barbara Macko - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Clair Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 5%

Arnold Blohme - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 4%

Kay Gross - OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 4%

Carson Letner - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Simon Grant - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 4%

Tiffany McCall - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Shelsy Tity - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Jalisa Jordan - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 3%

Steven Atchley - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Doug Isbecque - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Cynethia McClendon - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Kyusok Lee - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Diane Dicker - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Myles Wright - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Diane Dicker - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Joe McLaughlin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

Shelsy Tity - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Hunter Showalter - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Jason Lyda - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Princess Starr - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Stuart Appleton - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Larren Woodward - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 7%

Amanda Cucher - THE ATTALA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Harry Wendorff - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%

Brittani Minnieweather - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Blake Fountain - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

D.Norris - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Tequilla Whitfield - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Pilot Bunch - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Andrea Frankle - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Sully Brown - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Tracy Buot - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 3%

Marlon Andrew Burnley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Destinee Monet - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 3%

Aminah Vuyelwa Golden - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Branden Hembree - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Doyle Reynolds - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Greg Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Burke Brown - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Emily Nedvidek - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Devon Hales - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Justin Dilley - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Shamar Rasha Hill - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Justin Walker - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 16%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 16%

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Onstage Atlanta 12%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - THEATRE MACON 10%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 10%

ANNIE - Macon Little Theatre 10%

OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 8%

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP - Lionheart Theatre Company 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - THEATRE MACON 7%

TARZAN - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 30%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 19%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 17%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 13%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 6%

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Stage Door Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 13%

Snellville Performing Arts 8%

The Augusta Players 6%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Macon Little Theatre 5%

THEATRE MACON 5%

Bellissimo Theater 5%

Woodstock Arts 4%

Wonder Playhouse 4%

Marietta Theatre Company 4%

ACT1 Theater 4%

The Holly Theatre 4%

Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

School Street Playhouse 2%

Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Pumphouse Players 2%

Smyrna Village Players 2%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Eagle Theater, Sugar Hill 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre 20%

Marietta Theatre Company 15%

Alliance theatre 11%

Onstage Atlanta 7%

The Atlanta Opera 6%

Springer Opera House 6%

Actor's Express 5%

Out Front Theatre Company 5%

COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE 4%

Live Arts Theatre 3%

Theatrical Outfit 3%

Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Stage Door Theatre 2%

The Legacy Theatre 2%

Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

AMC Performance Company 2%

Redlight Cafe 1%

Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%



