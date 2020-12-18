Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Atlanta!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Favorite Alliance-to-Broadway musical
Ever After 38%
Maybe Happy Ending 23%
Tuck Everlasting 23%
Favorite apprentice-turned-professional that makes us feel proud every time we see their name in a program
Kate Guyton 54%
Candy McLellan 23%
Ryan Oliveti 11%
Favorite former stage performer we now see on TV/film all the time
Fred Galyean 43%
Suehyla El-Attar 20%
Jessica Meisel 15%
Favorite one-person show
THUS SPOKE THE MOCKINGBIRD - Merely Players Presents - 2019 37%
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 26%
I LOVE TO EAT - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 23%
Favorite Pearl Cleage play
Blues for an Alabama Sky 50%
Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous 19%
What I Learned in Paris 19%
Favorite production of Les Miserables
Aurora Theatre 63%
Theatre Macon 37%
Favorite social media account (local person)
Candy Mclellan 29%
Rhyn McLemore Saver 25%
Jennifer Alice Acker 21%
Favorite social media account (local theatre)
Dad's Garage Theatre 44%
Theatrical Outfit 22%
Theatre Macon 16%
Favorite TV show filmed around Atlanta
Ozark 37%
Stranger Things 33%
Lovecraft Country 14%
Musical we would watch on loop if we could
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 18%
FUN HOME - Actors Express - 2020 16%
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre - 2019 15%
Musical with the most high kicks
IN THE HEIGHTS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2020 30%
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 20%
MAMMA MIA! - Legacy Theatre - 2019 18%
Performer who always makes us cry at the drop of a hat
Mary Lynn Owen 15%
Rhyn McLemore Saver 15%
Suehyla El-Attar 15%
Performer who always makes us laugh at the drop of a hat
Googie Uterhardt 21%
Topher Payne 21%
Marcie Millard 13%
Play we would watch on loop if we could
SLAYING HOLOFERNES - Essential Theatre - 2019 23%
THREE LADIES OF ORPINGTON - Onion Man Productions - 2017 15%
PRISON MONOLOGUES - Merely Players Presents - 2020 13%
Scariest play
SLAYING HOLOFERNES - Essential Theatre - 2019 22%
THREE LADIES OF ORPINGTON - Onion Man Productions - 2017 20%
SAFETY NET - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 18%
Shakespeare play with the largest quantity of enunciation-induced spit
THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 49%
TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Tavern - 2020 43%
TWELFTH NIGHT - Theatre Macon - 2019 8%
Theatre with the best snacks
OnStage Atlanta 35%
Alliance Theatre 19%
Horizon Theatre 16%
Theatre with the most comfortable seats
Alliance Theatre 66%
Theatrical Outfit 13%
Synchonicity Theatre 11%
