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Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Sale This Week

Performances will run February 2-7, 2027.

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Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Sale This Week

Tickets for the North American tour of the Atlanta engagement of the bestselling novel Water for Elephants will go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. The musical will play Fox Theatre February 2-7, 2027.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. 

Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

Buy Tickets to Water for Elephants

More on this show: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour is Coming to Portland · 9/9/2026




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