part 2
Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Sale This Week
Performances will run February 2-7, 2027.
Tickets for the North American tour of the Atlanta engagement of the bestselling novel Water for Elephants will go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. The musical will play Fox Theatre February 2-7, 2027.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).
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Act 86: Kick Off Earth Month with Jennifer Kahn of SCENERY!
Join us as we welcome Jennifer Kahn of SCENERY (one of our favorite theater fashion brands) to the show! We talk sustainability, all the theater chatter, and how to make shows more accessible. We can’t wait to see you at 8pm!
Act 72: TBFC Welcomes Ken Wulf Clark!
We are SO excited to have Ken Wulf Clark joining us on the pod tonight! You might remember him from Water for Elephants on Broadway, the show that completely changed our lives, and now he’s touring the country as Middle Noah in The Notebook!
131. Casting Director Mini-Series: Booking the Room with Claire Burke, CSA
What does the ecosystem of a casting office and career look like? In this episode of our Casting Director Mini-Series, Jennifer chats with casting director and co-owner of the TRC Company, Claire Burke.
The Broadway Fan Club Presents: The Broadway Cruise Special Edition
Join Heather and her crew from The Broadway Cruise 3 to learn what happened and why Bob Mackie wants to put his brain in her head! We dish about Wayne Brady, Corey Cott's arms, Ana Gasteyer, and watching Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal sing RENT.
Act 46: The Inception of The Broadway Fan Club and What's To Come!
Join Heather and Amber as they chat about how The Broadway Fan Club came to be and where it's going! We'll be chatting openings and closings ('tis the season after all!). And, stay tuned to hear about our surprise guest on an extra special episode coming later this week.
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS with Rick Elice and PigPen Theatre Co.
It's beyond privilege to record an episode about a musical with the writers of said musical, and that is exactly what we have this week! To celebrate last season's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS debut in the licensing world, Tony-nominee Rick Elice (JERSEY BOYS, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, SMASH) as well as three members of innovative theatre team PigPen Theatre Co.
Ep371 - 2024 Wrap up with Alan Seales and Sarah Goodman (and a little Jackie Burns)
Bye Bye 2024! Sarah got to guest on Alan Seales' podcast, The Theatre Podcast for a end of year wrap up convo! Listen in as we recap some of our fav's, not-so-fav's, and tucked inside the episode is even a quick appearance from Jackie Burns. Happy new year!
Ep30 - Sara Gettelfinger - The Humbled Part
Sara Gettelfinger (Water For Elephants) shares the harrowing story of an addiction that brought her to her knees and interrupted a highly successful career on Broadway. After a decade of struggle and recovery, she has returned to performing with a new perspective and hard-earned wisdom that is an invaluable lesson to us all.
Act 31: Keeping up with The Broadway Fan Club(or what we did on Hiatus)
Join Heather and Amber as they fill you in on everything they did for the last 2 weeks, including Heather's 8 show trip to NYC, The Red Bucket Follies, being recognized at Drag: The Musical, and so much more!
Act 30: Giving Thanks and Celebrating Life via Broadway
Join Heather and Amber as they celebrate episode 30 of the podcast. They chat gift giving ideas, Gavin Creel, Broadway Cares, what shows are coming up and everything in between!
Act 28: The One that Almost Wasn't(or Our 1st Minisode)
If Heather dies during this podcast, it will keep going. Join Heather(who's sick) and Amber as we discuss all the hot goss from the last crazy week. And, we fluff up tonight's rescheduled interview with The Twenty Sided Tavern cast.
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