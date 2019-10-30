Three Cat Productions Announces Casting For THE HOLIDAY RADIO SHOW: 1944

Three Cat Productions presents the world premiere of the The Holiday Radio Show: 1944 at the Chicago Park District's Berger Park Coach House Theater at 6205 N. Sheridan Road (Edgewater by Granville el stop on Red Line).

The Holiday Radio Show: 1944 features adaptions of classic works written by Gabriella Bonamici, André Richardson Hogan II, Laura Scruggs, Rolfe Sick andJason Paul Smith. The piece is directed by Jason Paul Smith, Three Cat Productions, Artistic Director and stars Emily Brown, Lauren Miller, Beverly Munro, Dorothy Owens, Maiko Terazawa, and Sarah Seidler.

The production team included musical director and arranger Roy A. Freeman, lighting designer by Pat Henderson, costume and set design by Jason Paul Smith, and stage management by Emily Nelson.

Three Cat Production is thrilled to bring back the hit show The Holiday Radio Show: 1944 for the final show in The Holiday Radio Show Triliogy. The Holiday Radio Show:1944 takes us back to Christmas 1944 and the final year Christmas of World War II. Featuring an all new set of stories including pieces by Hans Christian Anderson, Charles Dickens, Augustus M Hodges, Clement C. Moore and more. Join us for drama, wacky humor, adorable actors, and some truly transcendent three-part holiday harmony that Will Chase away your "I Can't Believe It's the Holidays Again" blues.

"The Holiday Radio Show: 1944 celebrates the 75th anniversary of World War II," states Jason Paul Smith, Three Cat Productions Artistic Director. "This feel good holiday show pays tribute to the great Holiday traditions of the past and celebrates the servicemen and women who made up the 'Greatest Generation'."

Previews begin December 4, 2019. The show runs from December 4, 2019 - January 4, 2020. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4:00pm and 7:30pm at the Berger Park Coach House Theater at 6205 N. Sheridan in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. No late seating.

Currently running at Three Cat Productions is Perjured Love by David Finney which runs through November 9, 2019. The Holiday Radio Show: 1944, Featured later in the season is a remount of the hit show Diamond Lil and the Pansy Craze. Tickets range from $15-25 each for all performances. Tickets can be purchased on our website at threecatproductions.com or via phone at 312.970.9840.

Street parking (paybox until 9pm) is available on Granville, side streets, and Broadway (Handicapped and limited parking is available. Please call the box office for special parking arrangements).





