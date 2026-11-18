"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… to Offer $44 Lottery and $36 Student Rush Tickets in Atlanta
Find out how to get discounted tickets to 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE....
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from December 2 – 13.
For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Friday, Nov. 20, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $44 tickets for the Atlanta engagement of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE….
Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre open Friday, Nov. 20 at noon and will close on Mon, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.
Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets will be sent to the email address used with Lucky Seat 1-3 days before the show. Look for a message from “noreply@foxtheatre.org.”
In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student Rush Tickets for the 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.
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