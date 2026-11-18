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'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from December 2 – 13.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Friday, Nov. 20, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $44 tickets for the Atlanta engagement of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE….

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre open Friday, Nov. 20 at noon and will close on Mon, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets will be sent to the email address used with Lucky Seat 1-3 days before the show. Look for a message from “noreply@foxtheatre.org.”

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student Rush Tickets for the 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 13% 2 Onstage Atlanta 11% 3 Due West Players 9% 4 Marietta Theatre Company 9% 5 Woodstock Arts 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 17% 2 Cassidy Hall - MLT ADVANCED CAMP SHOWCASE Macon Little Theatre 17% 3 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 17% 4 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 12% 5 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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