TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil & More Lead Atlanta's 2026 Holiday Theater Shows

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Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for November 2026.

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil

Fox Theatre - December 2, 2026 through December 13, 2026

It’s the holidays, and this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore together. Now, Isabella feels like she’s outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastical journey.

In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… is a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, featuring the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing – performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites reinvented by Cirque du Soleil.

For tickets: click here.

Kristin Chenoweth With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Atlanta Symphony Hall - December 16, 2026 through December 16, 2026

Kristin Chenoweth, joins the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) for a special performance on December 16, 2026.

Emmy® and Tony® Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voice-over and stage. She first rose to prominence on Broadway winning a Tony Award for her performance as Sally in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999). She went on to originate the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the international juggernaut musical Wicked (1999), for which she received her second Tony nomination. She was Tony nominated again in 2015 for her lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company’s On The Twentieth Century, for which she also garnered Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Broadway.com Audience Choice awards.

For tickets: click here.

Dead Girls No Mothers

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - November 18, 2026 through November 22, 2026

Four of Shakespeare’s heroines - Cordelia, Desdemona, Lavinia, and Ophelia - speak from beyond death to reclaim the voices they were denied in life. Confronting the violence, silencing, and objectification imposed on them by patriarchal systems, they expose how their suffering was used to serve men’s stories rather than their own. Through their reflections, the play challenges the idea of Shakespeare’s women as passive victims and insists on their agency, anger, and humanity beyond the roles that destroyed them.



Returning from ASC's March 2026 Thy Name Is Woman feminist New Play Festival, Dead Girls No Mothers is a full-length, one-act production that highlights the experience of four of Shakespeare's famous tragic heroines. Part monologue cycle, part group revelation, this play will challenge, heal, and invite audiences to engage with a new perspective of the stories they love.

On the Porpentine Stage.

For tickets: click here.

Rumors

Live Arts Theatre - November 6, 2026 through November 14, 2026

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it’s only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock’s self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce.

As their tenth wedding anniversary party commences, Charlie lies bleeding in another room, and his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. The first guests, lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife Chris, scramble to get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

For tickets: click here.

Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz

Merely Players Presents - November 6, 2026 through November 22, 2026

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother and her aunt. She arrives bearing the manuscript of a memoir which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Brooke announces that she is about to publish the book, dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened.

For tickets: click here.











Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)

Atlanta Symphony Hall - November 13, 2026 through November 13, 2026

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Little Shop of Horrors with a screening hosted by the original Audrey, Ellen Greene! This is a rare appearance by Ellen Greene, who originated the role in the stage musical and continued on to star in everyone's favorite film adaptation. There will also be an exclusive meet-and-greet packages including a piece of signed memorabilia and photo-ops!Little Shop of Horrors is the 1986 cult-classic sci-fi musical comedy directed by Frank Oz, featuring a nerdy florist, Seymour Krelborn, who cultivates a man-eating, blood-thirsty plant named Audrey II. As the plant brings fame to his Skid Row shop, it demands increasingly human sacrifices, forcing Seymour to balance his love for coworker Audrey with the plant's deadly appetite.

For tickets: click here.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Merely Players Presents - December 4, 2026 through December 20, 2026

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

BY Joe Landry

DIRECTED BY: MARLA KROHN

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry brings the beloved holiday story to life in a fresh and charming way. Set inside a 1940s radio studio, a small group of actors performs the classic tale of George Bailey, a man who finds himself questioning his life and worth on Christmas Eve. Complete with vintage-style sound effects, live music, and old-fashioned holiday magic, this production captures all the warmth, humor, and heartfelt emotion of the original story while adding the fun and nostalgia of a live radio broadcast. It’s a festive theatrical experience perfect for the whole family and a wonderful way to celebrate the season.

For tickets: click here.

LIKE FATHER

Alliance Theatre - Now through November 15, 2026

LIKE FATHER is a world premiere musical that explores the themes of legacy, identity, and obsession amidst America's fascination with true crime. The story follows seventeen-year-old Chris, who moves in with her estranged mother and stepfather after her father's arrest. As a popular true-crime podcast reveals their family's dark past, the characters grapple with the consequences of their choices. The show features a folk-pop score and is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, showcasing the collaborative work of Jacob Ryan Smith and Caroline Pernick.

For tickets: click here.

Once Upon a One More Time

Out Front Theatre Company - Now through November 7, 2026

Once Upon a One More Time is a Tony Award-nominated musical with book by Jon Hartmere, powered by 23 of Britney Spears' chart-topping hits including Crazy, Oops!...I Did It Again, and Toxic. When a fairy godmother goes rogue and delivers copies of The Feminine Mystique to classic fairytale heroines, the damsels and a gay prince embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine happily ever after. This Atlanta premiere is the first professional production of the show in Georgia.

For tickets: click here.

Elf In Concert: Live With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Atlanta Symphony Hall - November 28, 2026 through November 29, 2026

Nobody spreads Christmas cheer quite like Buddy the Elf! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences announce another once-in-a-lifetime concert event: Elf in Concert, bringing the timeless holiday classic to Atlanta Symphony Hall. It will feature the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing every note from John Debney’s (The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, Hocus Pocus) heartwarming score while the entire film is projected on a 40-foot HD screen. Directed by Jon Favreau (The Lion King, The Mandalorian, Rudy, Iron Man, Iron Man 2) and starring Will Ferrell the film is considered by many to be one of the best holiday movies of all time.

For tickets: click here.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Fox Theatre - December 15, 2026 through December 20, 2026

Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film of the same title and the best-selling novel, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine, MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife's home.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now — one that proves we’re better together.

Based upon the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award®-nominated team behind Something Rotten!), direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

For tickets: click here.

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