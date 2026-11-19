"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... Cirque du Soleil Performers to Make Pop-Up Appearances Across Atlanta
Cast members will also join the B98.5 Food Drive at Publix at Alpharetta Commons ahead of the Fox Theatre run.
Performers from Cirque du Soleil's holiday production 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… will make a series of appearances across metro Atlanta November 20-22, 2026, ahead of the show's December engagement at the Fox Theatre.
The production will run December 2-13 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season. In advance of the performances, cast members will participate in community events, holiday celebrations, and special performances throughout the Atlanta area.
The weekend appearances begin Friday, November 20 at 1 p.m. at Daydreamer Coffee, located at 736 Peachtree St. NE. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet cast members and purchase show-themed holiday beverages.
On Saturday, November 21, performers will visit the B98.5 Holiday Food Drive at Publix in Alpharetta Commons, located at 4305 State Bridge Road, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The appearance will support the collection of essential items for local families.
Later that afternoon, cast members will present a pop-up performance at the Children's Museum of Atlanta, located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, beginning at 2 p.m.
The performers will also participate in Atlantic Station's annual Light the Station celebration on November 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event, held at 1380 Atlantic Drive, will feature a holiday parade, live music, family activities, and a ceremonial tree lighting. Cirque du Soleil performers will take part in the parade and present a performance during the tree-lighting finale. The event is free and open to the public.
The weekend concludes Sunday, November 22, with an appearance at the Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. With tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m., cast members will provide pregame entertainment on the concourse, participate in parades throughout the arena, and join the fourth-quarter T-shirt toss.
Some appearances require advance tickets or on-site purchases. Attendees are encouraged to consult individual event websites for additional details.
'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil will play the Fox Theatre in Atlanta December 2-13, 2026.
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